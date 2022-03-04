Biden ends forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLEEN LONG and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday gave victims of workplace sexual assault or harassment the right to seek recourse in a court of law instead of through forced arbitration proceedings.

Biden signed into law the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle claims of sexual assault or harassment through private arbitration proceedings instead of in a court of law.

Employers often benefit from the process, which keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The law is retroactive, freeing individuals who have been bound by arbitration language to pursue legal action against their harassers.

Biden called it a “momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace.”

“To those who experienced sexual harassment or assault, you’re going to have the right today that you did not have yesterday,” the president said.

An estimated 60 million workers are bound by forced arbitration clauses slipped into their employment contracts, with many unaware the language exists, Biden said. Private arbitration keeps them from knowing who else may have suffered similar indignities.

As a result of the #MeToo movement, the widespread practice has come under fire for forcing employees to seek recourse without a jury, a chance to appeal an arbitrator's decision or the sunlight of a public court process.

Biden said giving employers absolute power to decide how sexual assault or harassment claims are resolved isn’t how justice is supposed to work.

“Some survivors will want their day in court, and that should be their choice and nobody else's choice,” Biden said at a White House ceremony where he signed the bill.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who accused the network's late CEO Roger Ailes of making unwanted advances and harming her career when she rejected him, testified to Congress in support of the bill. Some employee contracts at Fox included binding arbitration clauses.

Carlson said the law is a great way to kick off Women's History Month.

“Everyone will know that women's voices can be heard," she said at the White House.

Defenders of the arbitration process, including business groups, argue that it is a faster and cheaper way to resolve disputes than through lengthy courtroom proceedings.

The legislation enjoyed broad, bipartisan support in a divided Congress, allowing the Senate to pass it by unanimous consent — a procedure almost never used for significant legislation, especially one affecting tens of millions of people. The House passed the bill 335-97 in February.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who has focused on combating sexual harassment and sexual misconduct in the military, originally introduced the bill in 2017 with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

—-

Associated Press writer Michelle Price in New York contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs bill banning forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

    President Biden on Thursday signed into a law a bill that will end the use of forced arbitration in lawsuits involving claims of sexual assault and harassment, calling it a "momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace." The law ensures accusers can bring cases alleging sexual assault or harassment in court, rather than being forced into arbitration proceedings that are typically conducted behind closed doors. It voids clauses in...

  • Former UFC champ attacked man accused of molesting family member, DA says

    The target of an attempted murder by former UFC champ Cain Velasquez was a Northern California man accused of molesting a young relative of the fighter,

  • Imran Khan strikes huge trade deal with Russia despite international outcry over war

    Pakistan’s prime minister said his country had needed to strike the deal

  • Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot

    A guilty plea by a 34-year-old Army veteran is potentially problematic for the other 10 defendants in the high-profile government case.

  • This new security feature in Windows 11 will help block malicious apps

    The internet can be a dangerous place. And, as we download new apps, we’re putting more and more trust into the developers behind them. Unfortunately, some of those apps have malicious intent behind them. With malware that steals your banking logins on the loose, it’s always a good idea to have more protection on your … The post This new security feature in Windows 11 will help block malicious apps appeared first on BGR.

  • COLUMN: Will sports ever stop cozying up to strongmen?

    Strongmen and sports have always been a match made in hell, but that never bothered the august members of the International Olympic Committee before. Yet to be determined, however, is whether this is the end of “sportswashing,” or just a temporary pause.

  • Man charged in 2019 Wayne gas station crash that killed 3 gets 30 years in prison

    Three people were killed when Jason Vanderee slammed into a Wayne gas station while high on heroin in 2019.

  • LETTER: No, Obama, Clinton didn't spy on Trump

    No, Bill Higgins, John Durham has NOT “proven spying by Obama and Clinton.”

  • Justices allow new defense of blocked Kentucky abortion law

    The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Kentucky’s Republican attorney general may continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts. The underlying issue in the case is a blocked state law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. The court concluded by an 8-1 vote that Cameron can step in.

  • Manchin, Murkowski Propose Bill to Ban Imports of Russian Oil

    Senators Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) introduced legislation to ban imports of Russian crude oil on Thursday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

    As European economies are looking to reduce dependence on Russian gas, clean energy companies are eyeing a unique opportunity

  • German leader visits Israel as Russia-Ukraine war rages

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Israel on Wednesday, briefly leaving Europe as the continent's largest ground war in generations rages between Russia and Ukraine. Scholz arrived in Israel Tuesday evening and will return to Germany later Wednesday in a visit — his first to Israel since becoming German leader — that was planned before the fighting erupted.

  • Biden signs law ending sexual assault arbitration

    Calling it a "momentous day for justice" in the workplace, President Joe Biden signed legislation barring employment contracts from forcing people to settle claims of sexual assault or harassment through arbitration instead of in the courts. (March 3)

  • Pastor Arraigned on Sexual Abuse Charges

    Facing 13 counts of sexual abuse of minors, Pastor Tom Wall appeared via closed-circuit TV in Garrard County Circuit Court for his arraignment on Thursday morning.

  • Judge sets bond for mother accused of abandoning son in Colerain Twp.

    The Indiana mother accused of abandoning her little boy who has autism in Colerain Township must come up with more than $100,000 dollars to bail out of the Hamilton County jail.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

    The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot issued a subpoena Thursday to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., for information relating to last year's attack on the Capitol.

  • Honduras prosecutor: Ex-president's offices swept of papers

    An anti-corruption team from Honduras' Attorney General's Office visited presidential offices a week after President Juan Orlando Hernández stepped down and found paper shredders and none of the financial documents they were looking for, the chief of the investigators said Thursday. Hernández has been in custody since mid-February waiting on a judge to rule whether he will be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Now it appears members of his administration are targets of obstruction of justice probes at home for allegedly destroying evidence of wrongdoing.

  • Lawmakers, officials wear blue and yellow to Biden speech in Ukraine nod

    As U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about the need to support Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian invasion of their country, lawmakers and officials also showed their support for Ukraine through their attire. Dozens of lawmakers, including Democratic lawmaker Lori Trahan and Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who is Ukrainian-American and who was born in Ukraine, attended the speech wearing blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Jill Biden, the first lady, also participated in the fashion diplomacy.

  • Biden to sign landmark #MeToo bill

    Later this afternoon President Joe Biden will sign into law landmark workplace legislation that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration, a widely criticized way of settling litigation outside the public court system.Why it matters: The law, the Ending Forced Arbitration act, is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rep. Cheri Bustos

  • Today’s Madison Cawthorn court hearing could focus on laws both for and against Confederate rebels

    Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.