Biden ends historically long 1st address to Congress by thanking everyone for their patience

Peter Weber
·1 min read
President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, at nearly one hour and five minutes, was historically long by modern standards, by C-SPAN's count.

Biden was either cognizant of his speech's record length or just being polite when he ended his speech, closing with the words: "Thank you for your patience."

Biden has already modified the ubiquitous modern ending to presidential speeches — some variation of "Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America" — by swapping out God blessing America with the prayer: "May God protect our troops." Thanking Congress — and viewers at home — for their patience is a new one. Not everyone loved it, but there was a general agreement he earned points for honesty.

