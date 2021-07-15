Biden ends large-scale logging on huge Alaska rainforest

MATTHEW DALY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday it is ending large-scale, old-growth timber sales on the nation's largest national forest — the Tongass National Forest in Alaska — and will instead focus on forest restoration, recreation and other non-commercial uses.

The announcement by the U.S. Forest Service reverses a Trump administration decision to lift restrictions on logging and road-building in the southeast Alaska rainforest, which provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon.

Smaller timber sales, including some old-growth trees, will still be offered for local communities and cultural uses such as totem poles, canoes and tribal artisan use, the Forest Service said.

The Agriculture Department, which includes the Forest Service, also said it will take steps to restore the so-called Roadless Rule for the Tongass. The 2001 rule prohibits road construction and timber harvests with limited exceptions on nearly one-third of national forest land. The Trump administration moved last year to exempt the Tongass, winning plaudits from Alaska's Republican governor and its all-Republican congressional delegation.

By restoring roadless-rule protections, officials are "returning stability and certainty to the conservation of 9.3 million acres of the world’s largest temperate old growth rainforest,'' the Agriculture Department said.

Conservationists cheered the announcement, which the administration had signaled last month.

“Old-growth forests are critical to addressing climate change, so restoring roadless protections to the Tongass is critical,'' said Andy Moderow of the Alaska Wilderness League.

“With Alaska experiencing climate impacts more acutely than most, we shouldn’t be discussing the continued clearcutting" of a national forest long considered the crown jewel of the U.S. forest system, Moderow said.

“Alaskans love their old-growth forests and the timber industry in Southeast (Alaska) is now a relic of the past,'' he said. “The Tongass is an unmatched treasure and with smart action now we can properly manage it for future generations.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy criticized the administration's announcement last month that it planned to “repeal or replace” the Trump administration’s decision last year to lift restrictions on logging and road building in the Tongass. Dunleavy, a Republican, vowed to use “every tool available to push back.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the Biden administration was “literally throwing away” years of work by the Forest Service and Agriculture Department under former President Donald Trump.

“We need to end this ‘yo-yo effect’ as the lives of Alaskans who live and work in the Tongass are upended every time we have a new president,'' Murkowski said last month. "This has to end.”

The action on the Tongass follows a decision by the Biden administration last month to suspend oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. A 2017 tax-cut law passed by congressional Republicans called for two lease sales to be held in the refuge. A January lease sale in the refuge drew a tepid response.

In an action that angered environmentalists, the Biden administration has defended a Trump-era decision to approve a major oil project on Alaska’s North Slope that Alaska political leaders have supported.

More than 9 million of the Tongass’ roughly 16.7 million acres are considered roadless areas, according to a federal environmental review last year. The majority of the Tongass is in a natural condition, and the forest is one of the largest relatively intact temperate rainforests in the world, the review said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man arrested, tried to sexually assault girl in Fort Worth restaurant bathroom

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the man is suspected to have forced a teen girl into a bathroom in Fort Worth, where he tried to sexually assault her.

  • U.S. seeks to speed rooftop solar growth with instant permits

    The Biden administration on Thursday will roll out a tool that enables instant permitting of rooftop solar installations, addressing a major source of industry delays and possibly lowering costs for homeowners, the Energy Department said. The Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+) platform, developed by DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, will be a standard portal for local governments to process permit applications automatically. Approvals typically take a week or more currently, and permit-related costs can account for about a third of installers' overall costs, DOE said.

  • Trump regrets not lowering flag to half-staff to honour Ashli Babbitt shot at Capitol riot, report says

    The flag was lowered to honour Capitol officer Brian Sicknick, who died from a stroke.

  • Russia outlaws publisher of investigative media outlet

    Russian authorities on Thursday outlawed the publisher of an investigative media outlet and listed its journalists as “foreign agents,” the latest move in a series of steps to raise pressure on independent media. The Proekt online outlet has published investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top officials and tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prosecutor General's office outlawed Project Media Inc. the U.S.-based publisher of Proekt, as an “undesirable” organization, charging that it “poses a threat to the foundation of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.”

  • A touristy Tampa Bay dolphin tour through dead fish, Red Tide

    ST. PETERSBURG — The Dolphin Queen set sail from the municipal marina Wednesday after a solemn promise from captain Christian Obenshain: The 10 slightly-sunburned, gift-shop-outfitted souls aboard would spy a bottlenose dolphin in the next 90 minutes or their next trip was free. The trip had the elements of a classic dolphin tour, a tourism staple of the local waterways. Jimmy Buffet’s Son of ...

  • Biden administration announces protections for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest

    The Biden administration will announce sweeping protections for Alaska's Tongass National Forest on Thursday, including a proposal to bar road development on more than 9 million acres, according to the Washington Post. Why it matters: The Tongass is one of the world’s last relatively intact temperate rainforests, and it is the only national forest where old-growth logging takes place on an industrial scale, per the Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.T

  • Boise-area forests enact fire restrictions earlier than usual. Here’s what to know.

    One Forest Service official said wildfire risk “is real and widespread this year,” prompting restrictions on campfires and smoking a month early.

  • Climate solutions could cause their own problems

    World leaders are pondering unprecedented moves to combat global warming by speeding up the transition to clean tech — but they're also learning more about the potential downsides of those changes.Why it matters: The changes will be needed to avoid the most dire climate scenarios. But there are potential environmental, human rights, and geopolitical risks to shifting how we get around, the way the electric grid operates, and how everything from cement is made to buildings are constructed.Stay on

  • With drought worsening, should California have much tougher water restrictions?

    Experts support the pace of Newsom's current drought response, but some scientists urge more action.

  • More extreme heat on the way in the West as wildfires rage. Nervous Paradise keeps watch on blaze 10 miles away.

    Triple-digit temperatures could smash records in the Upper Midwest this weekend as searing heat continues to fuel fires across the West.

  • At least 20 dead after parts of Europe get 2 months of rain in 2 days

    At least 30 people are dead and dozens missing in Europe after record rainfall caused flooding through German streets, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse, AP reports.Driving the news: Eight people died in the western county of Euskirchen, two men died due to the torrential rain in Belgium and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river, Reuters reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At least four peop

  • Canada's hot housing market cools as buyers eye post-COVID life

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's scorching hot housing market is starting to cool, as burned-out buyers shift their focus from getting more space to getting back to normal after COVID-19, and the fear of missing out fades into a prevailing sense of "wait and see." Home sales in Canada fell for the third consecutive month in June and sit 25% percent below March's peak, though they still touched a monthly record, data showed on Thursday. Home prices surged across Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns prompted people to seek out more living space and record-low interest rates fueled a buying frenzy.

  • The unintended harm of subsidizing electric vehicles and charging stations

    Rather than building charging stations or paying people to buy EVs, governments could do more to reduce emissions by just making gasoline cars and trucks more expensive.

  • This Window Tray Bird Feeder Will Give You a Close-Up of Nature’s Feathered Creatures

    It’ll look like they’re inside your home.

  • MSNBC Newsroom Staffs For Every Show Vote Next Week On Whether They Want WGA East Representation

    MSNBC and the WGA East have reached an agreement to hold an election to determine whether the writers and producers on all of the network’s shows want to be represented by the guild. The election, which will be supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, involves 315 writers, producers, booking producers, fact checkers and planners […]

  • Democrats curb spending appetite in bid to win key centrists

    After weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, Senate Democrats announced a $3.5 trillion budget plan that outlines their spending wish list for the next decade.

  • Romney 'felt a pit in his stomach' at 'surprisingly good' early Trump election night numbers, book says

    Romney took note of Trump's "surprisingly good" numbers in Florida, as opposed to now-President Joe Biden underperformance in Miami-Dade County.

  • ‘Out for Blood’: Inside Tennessee’s Self-Imposed Vaccine Fiasco

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyNASHVILLE—Less than a week before she was ousted as the top vaccine official in Tennessee, Dr. Michelle Fiscus received a package at her office. It had been sent via Amazon without any note or indication of who might be behind it, she told The Daily Beast.Inside was a black leather muzzle with nylon straps that looked to be made to fit a dog.Fiscus, who became head of the state’s immunization program in January of 2019 and practiced as a pediatrician in

  • Some Western Canada Rail Cars Halted Again on Fire Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian National Railway Co. told its customers on Wednesday that it’s temporarily suspending operations in parts of British Columbia due to wildfires, the latest snarl to rail traffic in the region after recent track damage left thousands of cars idled.The company isn’t currently running trains between Kamloops and Lytton, B.C., as there are several fires in the area, according to a letter to customers seen by Bloomberg.CN Rail didn’t immediately return a request for comment on

  • U.S. Admits Training Colombians Accused of Killing Haiti President as Part of Billion Dollar War on Drugs

    LUIS ROBAYOBOGOTÁ, Colombia—“‘Private contractor’ can mean a lot of things, all the way from a guy who fixes cars to a professional soldier,” says Diego, a Colombian special forces veteran who has spent the last eight years working for private security companies around the world, from Yemen, to Honduras, Africa, and Eastern Europe. He asked to use a pseudonym to avoid creating problems with his current employers.“Even if you are in a potential combat role, your rules of engagement depend on the