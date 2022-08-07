Biden ends White House isolation following second negative COVID-19 test
President Biden left the White House for the first time in more than two weeks after recovering from a mild rebound case of COVID-19.
President Biden left the White House for the first time in more than two weeks after recovering from a mild rebound case of COVID-19.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa […] The post US Secretary of State Blinken starts Africa tour in South Africa￼ appeared first on TheGrio.
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the Muslim community on Sunday after a fourth Muslim man was killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in what authorities are describing as targeted attacks. Biden, in a Twitter post after news of the fourth death, said he was angered and saddened by the killings. "While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my administration stands strongly with the Muslim community," Biden said in a Twitter post.
White House announced that President Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 a week after getting the infection.
On Aug. 7 President Biden left the White House for the first time in 18 days, telling reporters he “felt good” following his coronavirus diagnosis.
Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week.
State regulators on Friday approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers. No parties to the monthslong proceeding had opposed the approval of the project, which will help the utility boost the proportion of its generation that comes from renewable resources. In its Friday order, the State Corporation Commission noted that the 176-turbine Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project will likely be the single largest project in Dominion's history and said that because of its size, complexity and location, it faces an array of challenges.
Austin American-Statesman Commentary Roundup: August 7, 2022
Democrats strongly pushed back on Republicans’ criticism of transgender and non-binary people. ”There’s not much in Kentucky politics that makes me speechless, but I was really appalled by it,” said Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge.
Kelley Paul, the wife of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, took her husband's place at Fancy Farm, heaping scorn on Democrats and Booker, in particular.
Sen. Joe Manchin, should he run for re-election, could face opposition from an array of Republicans in West Virginia who are upset over his support for a social spending measure.
A U.S. Coast Guard unit from Louisville, a search dog team from Oklahoma and Tennessee responders were helping in Perry County after Kentucky floods.
Democrats are bracing for a grueling weekend of vote-a-rama in the hopes of finally passing their long-sought economic bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans have vowed to force a series of tough votes in opposition of the plan. But some of lawmakers’ most painful votes could come from one of the Senate’s foremost progressive crusaders. Sen.…
Cliff Branch waited a long time to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became eligible in 1991. The former Raiders receiver, though, died in 2019, three years before his induction into Canton. His sister, Elaine Anderson, delivered Branch’s acceptance speech Saturday on behalf of all of Branch’s siblings. “Today is bittersweet, because we [more]
A southwest Florida school district added warning labels to more than 100 books, many of which touch on issues related to race or the LGBTQ community.
Smaller doses are worth exploring when demand is greater than supply, an expert told Fortune. But such a dose "is not a free pass to blindly take part in high risk behavior in the context of an active outbreak."
Former Laker Kyle Kuzma gave the Showtime Lakers of the mid-1980s some massive praise.
Abercrombie & Fitch could never.
“I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending lawsuit against fake news CNN,” wrote Trump.
If there’s one thing we love, it’s collagen. And if there’s another, it’s our precious hair. A good hairstyle can really up the ante for any look, whether you’re dressing up or down. Despite years of heat damage and box dying, you can always revive your hair from the dead in some way. But it […]
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema preserved one of Wall Street's biggest tax breaks. Its survival reflects Wall Street's ongoing influence in Washington.