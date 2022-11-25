Biden enjoys lunch, shops during break in Nantucket
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden enjoyed a brief stroll through downtown Nantucket, stepping in and out of stores on Black Friday. (Nov. 25)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and more will appear on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" this Sunday.
It’s winter which means peak chilly season, and we don’t mind it at all. The cooler days mean there’s no better time to get cozy and wrap up in our favorite blankets. And if you need to refresh your stash, then you have to snag one from Barefoot Dreams. The brand is known for blankets […]
Jenna Bush Hager shared a set of photos of her daughters celebrating Thanksgiving one year after skipping the holiday
The highly anticipated Black Friday USMNT-England showdown ended in a 0-0 draw, setting up a crucial match for the Americans vs. Iran.
Despite legal entanglements that have temporarily halted the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, administration officials continue to inform borrowers that they are...
Earlier this week, the supermodel celebrated her 26th birthday with the singer in Tokyo
Kevin Jonas and wife of nearly 13 years Danielle Jonas share daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8
The lifestyle expert shared two full carousels of photos of her turkey-themed Thanksgiving decorations on Instagram on Friday
Thanksgiving 2022 also marks Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's newest baby Ilaria's first Turkey Day
Score big on style, tech, kitchen and home faves — now up to 80% off — from Coach, Corksicle, JBL, Cuisinart, Vera Bradley and more.
Ndamukong Suh has spent his career tackling this subject as rewarding as tackling opposing quarterbacks.
Federal Reserve minutes from its November meeting reveal several officials see a higher peak interest rate than previously expected.
The Southern Charm star tied the knot with Randle last weekend at the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Tesla was painted as a China Play, and with China slowing so much that its Central Bank is throwing open the monetary spigot, look for Elon to to focus his energies elsewhere.
Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has said that his 40,000-strong army will not be able to help Russia in the aggression against Ukraine, although he admitted that Belarus is taking part in the war in other ways.
Against the backdrop of the regal artwork, the famous family enjoyed football on TV, plenty of hugs, and a s'mores bar where Kris dished that she likes her marshmallows black
President Biden spoke with reporters about red flag laws during a visit to the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day.
So much has happened to the Star Wars franchise in the last 14 years that it can be difficult to remember that the new canon actually began with Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars cartoon. It was retroactively added into Disney’s new Star Wars stories by virtue of being a pretty good show helmed by the guy who would eventually be the driving force behind Star Wars’ live-action TV series. It can be even harder to remember that The Clone Wars kicked off with a movie—a theatrically released movie—that was ab
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden delivered pumpkin pies to firefighters during a tour of the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day. (Nov. 24)
Kim Kardashian is all for doing good, even if means putting drama behind her. On Thursday Nov 24, the reality TV star – who’s a longtime advocate of wrongly convicted prisoners – shared a series of photos on Instagram of a Thanksgiving dinner she had with sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson and inmates at […]