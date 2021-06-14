  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden and Erdogan play nice at NATO summit, showing the US and Turkey still need each other despite tensions

John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden and Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets President Joe Biden ahead of their meeting within the NATO summit at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on June 14, 2021. Dursun Aydemir/Getty Images

  • Biden and Erdogan met on Monday with US-Turkey relations at a historic low.

  • It's unclear what they discussed specifically but Biden said the meeting was "good."

  • Erdogan's autocratic leadership style and purchase of a Russian missile defense system has strained ties.

  • Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

President Joe Biden met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the first time as commander-in-chief on Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, and the leaders were all smiles despite recent tensions.

That both leaders were on their best behavior and presented a united front was indicative of fact the US and Turkey still need one another despite recent disagreements.

Images of Biden and Erdogan showed them fist-bumping as they met at the NATO summit, and the Turkish president's official Twitter account shared images of them talking, smiling, and bumping elbows.

As of Monday afternoon, it remained unclear what specific issues Biden and Erdogan discussed.

Without offering specifics or elaborating further, Biden told reporters at the end, "We had a very good meeting."

Relations between the US and Turkey are at a historic low, with Erdogan's increasingly anti-democratic behavior and moves like the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system driving a wedge between Washington and Ankara.

Erdogan had an amicable relationship with former President Donald Trump, but his approach to foreign policy put Turkey and the US at odds so often that even the Trump administration took moves to punish the Turkish government.

Biden and Erdogan have a particularly contentious dynamic. They had only spoken once prior to their meeting on Monday. On the 2020 campaign trail Biden referred to Erdogan as an autocrat, which prompted outrage from the Turkish government. In March, Erdogan slammed Biden for referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "killer," stating it was "truly unacceptable, not something that can be stomached."

More recently, Biden's formal recognition of the Armenian genocide infuriated Erdogan, with Turkey warning that the move created a "deep wound" in relations between the two countries.

Despite the evident animosity and strains on relations, the US continues to view Turkey as an important NATO ally. By virtue of the fact it's located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Turkey has also long been viewed as an important partner from a geo-strategic standpoint. The US also stores nuclear weapons in Turkey, which is another reason Washington wants to stay on its good side.

Meanwhile, Erdogan, who is facing low approval ratings and a struggling economy, can't afford to further alienate the US.

Accordingly, the Turkish leader softened his tone ahead of his Monday meeting with Biden, and said both countries need to put their troubles behind them.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • DPWH to complete BGC-Ortigas Link Road in Q4

    After opening the 440-meter new Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge last Saturday, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that it is now in the final stages of fully completing the Bonifacio Global City (BGC)-Ortigas Center Link Road Project. Opened in time for the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration, the aforementioned link (dubbed as Kalayaan Bridge) connects Pasig City with Makati City. The partial opening of the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge was initially eyed in May. Following

  • Erdogan says U.S.-Turkey problems can be solved after Biden meet

    President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that they have no problems that cannot be solved, even while he gave no indication of progress on the biggest stalemate, Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles. At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan called the talks "productive and sincere" and he emphasized his long years of friendship with the U.S. leader. The discussion - for which Erdogan waited five months after Biden's inauguration - stressed the need for better dialogue, set a positive tone for the future and covered cooperation in areas such as Syria, Erdogan said.

  • Canada truck-attack suspect charged with terrorism

    Police allege the attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in Ontario was "premeditated".

  • Biden and other world leaders gather at NATO summit

    President Biden has arrived at NATO for his first visit. Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith shares the details.

  • Biden: Russia and China seeking to 'drive a wedge' in NATO solidarity

    President Joe Biden used his first NATO summit since taking office to join other alliance members in calling for a response to China's growing power.

  • NATO to look eastward and inward at summit

    NATO heads of state and government will confront a sizable to-do list at their June 14 Brussels summit, as the event will set the path for hardening the alliance’s outer defenses while staying limber on the inside.

  • From Avengers Land To VelociCoaster, Disney And NBCU CEOs Say Post-Covid Theme Park Renaissance Underway

    “Here in Los Angeles, it’s a big day tomorrow,” NBCUniversal chief executive Jeff Shell said Monday, with California set to drop most pandemic restrictions. “Tomorrow is the day that we can go to full capacity [and] we feel very good about demand” at Universal Studios Hollywood, including a new attraction for families and kids based […]

  • Decoding the NATO summit

    Allies lined up behind Biden, but no, Ukraine is not joining the alliance.

  • Police union PACs have spent $510,000 targeting The Squad, but may not be aiming to unseat them as much as raise funds for themselves, report says

    The Squad, a group of four US representatives that are women of color, are deeply unpopular among conservatives, so the attacks could help raise funds.

  • The G7's billion-dose pledge, heralded by Biden, doesn't add up

    President Biden claimed at the conclusion of the G7 summit on Sunday that his plan to buy 500 million Pfizer doses to share with the world had “generated a commitment by the rest of our colleagues in the G7 that they would provide another half billion.”Why it matters: The 1 billion-dose pledge was the headline announcement from the summit — a signal that the U.S. return to the global table was producing results. But the numbers don’t add up.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • 13 Times Celebrities Wore Outfits That Were Completely Unusual for Them

    A stylish walk down memory lane.

  • Nigeria’s Cratering Economy May Become Africa’s Biggest Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- If there was ever a time Nigeria could have taken off, it was in 1999. Democracy had been restored, with its economy reopening after decades of mismanagement and plunder under military dictatorships.Tomi Davies, a systems analyst, was one of thousands of Nigerians who came home to help rebuild the country. After a few years working on public-sector projects, he was offered a bag full of dollars to add ghost employees to the payroll system he was installing. When he refused, a grou

  • Exclusive: NATO approaches Qatar to seek training base for Afghan forces after withdrawal

    Security officials under NATO command have approached Qatar to secure a base that can be used to train Afghan special forces as part of a strategic commitment after foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, three senior Western officials said. After two decades of war, forces from 36 countries involved in NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan are set to pull out of the country in coordination with a U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. "We are holding talks to earmark a base in Qatar to create an exclusive training ground for senior members of the Afghan forces," said a senior Western security official in Kabul.

  • How a Renegade ‘Middle Eastern Mafia’ Invented Modern Russian Espionage

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a cold winter morning in Moscow in the late 2000s. At the southern end of the Slavyanskaya Square, in front of the giant windows of the six-story neoclassical edifice of the Presidential Administration, once home to the Central Committee of the Communist Party, stood a short stocky man in his early sixties, with a black mustache.Konstantin Kapitonov was waiting for me at the steps of the monument to Cyril and Methodius, invento

  • Iran vote turnout poses test of youth frustrations and hopes

    Like many young Iranians yearning for democracy, Shirin doesn't believe elected officials want to deliver greater political and social freedoms, and doubts Iran's ruling theocracy would let them even if they tried. How many share her frustration may become apparent in a June 18 vote, when Iran holds a presidential election seen as a referendum on the Islamic Republic's handling of an array of political and economic crises. Official polls suggest record low participation, a prospect critics of the government ascribe to economic hardship and to a lack of choice at the ballot box for an overwhelmingly young population chafing at political restrictions.

  • Top Justice Department officials Sessions, Barr and Rosenstein all deny knowledge of secret subpoenas targeting Democratic lawmakers

    Two attorney generals and a deputy attorney general said they did not know the phone records of Democratic lawmakers critical of Trump being seized.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. to 'strengthen' policies on getting lawmakers' records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Justice Department will make its policies for obtaining records of U.S. lawmakers more rigorous after former President Donald Trump's administration secretly secured data on members of Congress, journalists and a former White House lawyer, the top U.S. law enforcement official said on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-merrick-b-garland also said that "political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions" and that anyone within the department who fails to live up to that principle "will be met with strict accountability." Democratic congressional leaders on Sunday vowed to investigate the department's "rogue" actions under Trump, including its move to obtain the communications records of House of Representatives Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell as part of a probe into leaks of classified information.

  • Biden plans to push NATO allies to take a tougher line with China, but their militaries aren't equipped for the challenge

    A new report said that European militaries have undergone decades of decline and are ill-equipped for the security challenges Biden sees as key.

  • Russia is saying goodbye to its last Soviet-era ballistic-missile submarines. Here's what's replacing them.

    The decommissioning of the Ekaterinburg will be the beginning of the end for what has long been the backbone of the Soviet and Russian SSBN fleet.

  • Fact check: Post falsely claims there were no COVID-19 restrictions at the G-7 summit

    COVID-19 precautions at the G-7 summit included daily testing, social distancing and smaller gatherings.