Biden eulogizes 'hero' William Evans as late Capitol Police officer lies in honor in Rotunda

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
President Biden on Tuesday eulogized the late Capitol Police office William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

Biden described Evans, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month when a driver slammed into Evans and another officer in a suspected attack on the Capitol, as a "hero." During the "intimate" address, Biden spoke directly to Evans' wife and two young children, telling them their husband and father is "still with you."

The president said that although he didn't personally know Evans, he knew people like him growing up. "He was the one who always kept his word," Biden said. "If he said he'd be there, he'd be there. He was the one who ... wasn't capable of saying 'no' when you needed him."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also spoke, calling Evans a "martyr for our democracy."

    Evans is lying in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda in a special tribute to the fallen officer. Biden, looking intently upon Evans' family as he spoke, said he didn't know Evans personally but he came to know people just like him growing up and that they were incapable of saying no when they were needed.

    Slain U.S. Capitol Police officer Billy Evans lay in honor in the Capitol on Tuesday, drawing mourners that included his family, his fellow officers, members of Congress and President Biden. Evans died in a vehicular attack on the Capitol on April 2, and his colleague, officer Brian Sicknick, died the day after the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege of the Capitol. Evans served on the Capitol Police force for 18 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, who were in attendance on Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Biden all delivered eulogies on Tuesday. Schumer said to Evans' children, "I want you to know that we are forever indebted to your dad. We will remember his sacrifice and your sacrifice, forever." "To Billy's friends on the Capitol Police force, these past few months have been devastating. ... There is no shame in grief and sorrow and shock. We grieve with you," he added. Pelosi said at the service: "[Evans] represented the best of public service, selflessness, sacrifice, and sheer courage in the face of the threat to our nation. ... He became a martyr for our democracy." Biden, who has lost two of his own children and his first wife, spent most of his speech turned away from the lectern, opting to face the Evans family directly. "There are going to be people celebrating Billy's life, and as much as you appreciate it, all of you, it also is hard. You relive everything again. ... But you're going to make it," the president said. "He is still with you. He is still in your heart. Losing a son, daughter, brother, sister, mom, dad — it is like losing a piece of your soul. It's buried deep, but it comes back." After speaking, Biden knelt down and handed a presidential challenge coin to Evans' young son, Logan.

