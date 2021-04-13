Biden eulogizes 'hero' William Evans as late Capitol Police officer lies in honor in Rotunda
President Biden on Tuesday eulogized the late Capitol Police office William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
Biden described Evans, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month when a driver slammed into Evans and another officer in a suspected attack on the Capitol, as a "hero." During the "intimate" address, Biden spoke directly to Evans' wife and two young children, telling them their husband and father is "still with you."
The president said that although he didn't personally know Evans, he knew people like him growing up. "He was the one who always kept his word," Biden said. "If he said he'd be there, he'd be there. He was the one who ... wasn't capable of saying 'no' when you needed him."
Pres. Biden eulogizes Capitol Officer Billy Evans: ‘My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and you’ll smile before it brings a tear to your eyes’ pic.twitter.com/YXLhq7MnJG
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 13, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also spoke, calling Evans a "martyr for our democracy."
Speaker Pelosi eulogizes Capitol Officer Billy Evans: ‘Just months after the Jan 6 assault on our democracy, the men and women of the Capitol police were again called to duty … [Officer Evans] became a martyr for our democracy’ pic.twitter.com/hf0XatfTOA
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 13, 2021
