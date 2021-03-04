Biden and Europe allies worry Israel is preparing a substantial attack on Iran

Mitch Prothero
·4 min read
israel oil
An Israeli soldier holds a clump of tar cleaned from the sand after an offshore oil spill deposited tar along Israel's Mediterranean shoreline, at a beach in Atlit, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

  • Israel has not yet responded to a suspected Iranian oil spill on its shores in February.

  • The lack of response could be a sign it is preparing a substantial strike against Iran, sources tell Insider.

  • Biden and allies in Europe are worried a revenge attack might scuttle nuclear talks with Iran.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Israel suspects Iran intentionally dispatched a ship to dump hundreds of tons of crude oil onto its beaches, the area's worst ecological disaster in decades, in revenge for the November assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist, according to Israeli officials and media.

But Israeli officials tell Insider the statement from the environmental minister directly blaming Iran released Wednesday was premature as the military and intelligence services have yet to make a final determination on both Iranian culpability and the appropriate level of response to what would be the most brazen act of environmental terrorism in recent history.

"That statement should have never been made," a former Israeli intelligence official, who still consults for the government and therefore cannot be named, told Insider. "The IDF and Mossad are responsible for investigating attacks on the Israeli homeland, determining the responsibility and suggesting a course of action to respond. That process is underway and it is not the portfolio of the environmental minister to start wars with Iran."

For the past two weeks, tons of crude oil have washed ashore on Israel and Lebanon's beaches destroying wildlife and causing ecological damage that could take years to restore, according to environmental experts. But after the minister directly accused Iran of a complex operation to drop the oil offshore, the issue took on a new dimension as fears in Washington ands Europe rose over the possibility of an Israeli response.

When pressed on whether Israeli military and intelligence services suspect an Iranian operation as described by the minister - who said a Libya-flagged ship sailed from Iran to Israel and dumped the oil offshore before stopping in Syria and returning to Iran - the former official conceded that was the case.

"Well yes, it does look that way but there's a process for gathering all the intelligence and evidence and synthesizing into useful information that can help decision-making," said the official. "It's being treated as a direct attack on Israel by a foreign enemy, the most potentially serious since 2006 [attack by Hezbollah to kidnap two Israeli soldiers]. The [prime minister's office] was already undergoing determination about the attack by Iran on [the ship]. Strike options were already being considered on that alone."

There is a concern that Israel is working on a substantial response, 'which would be a problem for those of us who want a nuclear deal'

On February 26, two blasts struck an Israeli owned cargo ship operating in the Gulf of Oman. Officials immediately blamed Iranian forces, who have been long accused of ongoing, sporadic attacks on shipping in the area. That attack, the first time Iran has directly targeted Israeli-linked shipping in the region, had already sparked a heated debate in Israel about the need to respond against Iranian targets.

With that attack firmly blamed on Iran, there is growing concern that Israeli intelligence will make the same determination as the environmental ministry - that the oil spill is an Iranian operation. Israel could use the double provocations as a reason to strike Iran just as Europe and the United States hope to re-start nuclear talks with Iran in exchange for a reopening of economic trade and more peaceful relations.

"Iran is very good at managing escalation, but if both incidents were their work this represents a gamble because both operations have made the Israelis substantially angrier than normal provocations," said a European diplomat in the region, who refused to be named because of extreme sensitivity.

"Iran must know that Israel is looking for a good reason to escalate things themselves because of fears that Biden will ignore them in cutting a new deal on the nuclear program," said the diplomat. "And while I normally welcome nations not rushing to conclusions, I suspect I'd prefer if [Israel Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu] would go on television shouting and waving pictures of dead sea turtles. Until he gives that performance there's a concern it means the planners are working on a substantial response, which would be a problem for those of use who want a nuclear deal."

An official at the US National Security Council - who does not speak to the media for attribution - said the concern of an Israeli response was real but frustration with Iran's provocations was mounting in both DC and Europe.

"Everyone knows Bibi wants to slow down any resumption of talks on the nukes and is looking for an excuse to force some action that can't be undone," said the official. "But obviously there are hardliners in Tehran who agree and keep offering him excuses. It's hard to preach patience when Iran is acting in this aggressive manner."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Israel suspects Iran connection to Mediterranean oil spill

    Israeli authorities said Wednesday that a Libyan-owned tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the eastern Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. Over 90% of Israel’s 195 kilometer (120-mile) Mediterranean coastline was covered in more than 1,000 tons of black tar, the result of the mysterious oil spill in international waters. Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said the Panamanian-flagged “pirate ship owned by a Libyan company” — identified as the “Emerald” — filled its stores with oil in the Persian Gulf, then sailed with its transmitters off toward the coast of Syria.

  • Israeli minister sticks to Iran 'environmental terror' claim

    Israel's environmental protection minister on Thursday stood by her allegation that a crude oil spill in the eastern Mediterranean last month was an intentional attack by Iran but provided no evidence for her claim. Defense officials remained silent about the charge by Gila Gamliel, a junior minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, who on Wednesday announced that she had concluded the Iranian government deliberately spilled tons of crude oil into the sea in an attempt to damage Israel's marine ecosystem.

  • US warns of military response to rocket attack

    Wednesday's death of the contractor heightens worries that the U.S. could be drawn into another period of escalating attacks, complicating the Biden administration's desire to open talks with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal. (March 3)

  • Vatican defends pope's Iraq trip amid virus as 'act of love'

    The Vatican defended Pope Francis’ decision to go ahead with his trip to Iraq this weekend despite rising coronavirus infections there, saying Tuesday all health care precautions have been taken and that the trip is an “act of love for this land, for its people and for its Christians.” Francis is due to visit Iraq Friday-Monday in his first foreign trip since the pandemic erupted last year. Planning for the trip went into high gear after infections fell, but cases have spiked in the past month and infectious disease experts say a papal trip to a country with a fragile health care system simply is not a good idea.

  • Iran to meet with UN technical experts over uranium find

    Iran has agreed to sit down with international technical experts investigating the discovery of uranium particles at three former undeclared sites in the country, the head of the U.N. atomic watchdog said Thursday, after months of frustration at Tehran's lack of a credible explanation. The agreement came as three of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — France, Germany and Britain — backed off the idea of a resolution criticizing Iran for its decision to start limiting access by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to current facilities. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters in Vienna it was not up to him to say whether Iran's move to hold talks with his technical experts was linked to the decision of the so-called E3 group, but suggested it was difficult to separate the political side of Iran's nuclear program from the technical side.

  • Review: Documentary 'Stray' tenderly captures the world of dogs on the streets of Istanbul

    Elizabeth Lo's humane documentary "Stray" captures canine life on the streets of Istanbul.

  • European Regulators Begin Rolling Review of Russian Covid-19 Vaccine

    A Feb. 2 paper in a British medical journal said the vaccine, known as Sputnik V, showed 91.6% efficacy in a trial involving some 22,000 adults.

  • Biden Mocks Texas, Mississippi for Lifting Mask Mandates: ‘Neanderthal Thinking’

    President Biden criticized decisions by the governors of Mississippi and Texas to lift their state’s mask mandate as “Neanderthal thinking” during a talk with reporters on Wednesday. “I hope everyone has realized by now these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease,” Biden said, in comments reported by Bloomberg. “The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it,” the president added. “It’s critical, critical, critical that they follow the science….Wear a mask and stay socially distanced. I know you all know that. I wish to heck some of our elected officials knew it.” Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he would rescind restrictions on businesses to reopen Texas “at 100 percent,” and revoke the state’s mask mandate by the middle of next week. The state’s daily reported coronavirus cases are far lower than their peak in mid-January, and over 13 percent of residents have received at least one vaccine shot. “Personal vigilance to follow the safe standards is still needed to contain COVID,” Abbott said, admonishing residents to continue to follow mitigation guidelines where necessary. “It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.” Mississippi governor Tate Reeves announced a similar policy on Tuesday, signing an executive order that lifts coronavirus restrictions on businesses in favor of statewide guidelines residents may choose to follow. “The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” Reeves said. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cautioned against relaxing coronavirus restrictions at a White House press conference on Wednesday. “Every individual is empowered to do the right thing here, regardless of what states decide,” Walensky said.

  • Chiefs could ally with Bills on coaching, front office interview rules change proposal

    The Kansas City Chiefs would likely be among the teams to support the Buffalo Bills' latest rules change proposal.

  • Queer in the country: Why some LGBTQ Americans prefer rural life to urban 'gayborhoods'

    Not all gay people enjoy big cities, but pop culture has little to say about rural LGBTQ life. Ruaridh Connellan / Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesPop portrayals of LGBTQ Americans tend to feature urban gay life, from Ru Paul’s “Drag Race” and “Queer Eye” and “Pose.” But not all gay people live in cities. Demographers estimate that 15% to 20% of the United States’ total LGBTQ population – between 2.9 million and 3.8 million people – live in rural areas. These millions of understudied LGBTQ residents of rural America are the subject of my latest academic research project. Since 2015 I have conducted interviews with 40 rural LGBTQ people and analyzed various survey data sets to understand the rural gay experience. My study results, now under peer review for publication in an academic journal, found that many LGBTQ people in rural areas view their sexual identity substantially differently from their urban counterparts – and question the merits of urban gay life. Easy come, easy go The standard narrative of rural gay life is that it’s tough for LGBTQ kids who flee their rural hometowns for iconic urban “gayborhoods” like Chicago’s Boystown or the Castro in San Francisco – places where they can find love, feel “normal” and be surrounded by others like them. But this rural exodus story is incomplete. Most research, mine included, suggests that many rural LGBTQ folks who once sought refuge in the big city ultimately return home. To the extent that American pop culture portrays rural LGBTQ adult life, the focus is on their isolation – think “Brokeback Mountain” or “Thelma & Louise.” The gay protagonists of these films are lonely, seldom able to express their sexual selves. But my analysis of a 2013 Pew Survey of LGBTQ Americans – the latest available comprehensive national survey data on this population – showed that LGBTQ rural residents are actually more likely to be legally married than their urban counterparts – 24.8% compared with 18.6%. This aligns with what I’ve heard in interviews. The rural LGBTQ people I spoke with placed a high value on monogamy – on what many of them consider a “normal” life. Those who returned home from urban gayborhoods also told me they found gay city living rarely delivered on its promises of companionship and inclusion. Many said they had experienced rejection while trying to date or develop a social circle. And they had missed the charm of small-town life. Rural LGBTQ Americans are less likely to participate in iconic gay rights events like the Pride parade, interviews and survey data find. Arun Nevader/Getty Images No escape The rural LGBTQ people I interviewed seemed to place less importance on being gay than their urban communities had. Downplaying their sexual or gender identities, many emphasized other aspects of themselves, such as their involvement in music, sports, nature or games. They rejected an urban gay culture that they felt was shallow and overly focused on gayness as the defining feature of life. One married 35-year-old described his big-city life this way: “Going to bars, bitching about how bad we have it in comparison to other cities, or judging people based on what they are wearing.” Such comments call into question certain assumptions of the contemporary gay rights movement, including that “gayborhoods” are the pinnacle of gay life and that rural America is no place for LGBTQ people. This may be less true, though, for Black and Latino LGBTQ people. A 2019 report on rural LGBTQ Americans found that “discrimination based on race and immigration status is compounded by discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.” While I found no direct evidence that LGBTQ people of color were less likely to return to rural areas, the many difficulties of rural living for this population may partly explain why most of my interview subjects were white, despite my efforts to identify a more diverse pool. California’s Golden State Gay Rodeo Association holds an annual rodeo for LGBTQ rodeo riders. David McNew/Getty Images But, as some of the people I interviewed reminded me, no matter where they lived they would not be fully accepted. “As a trans person, I’m always going to have to deal with people discriminating against me,” one woman said. Living in a rural locale with an active local music scene let her focus on aspects of her identity that were more important to her than her gender identity. For some LGBTQ Americans, then, rural life allows them to more fully express themselves. Given the variety of issues facing LGBTQ Americans, from health care access to work problems, the rural world is not an escape from discrimination. But neither are urban areas. One lesbian from Kansas recalled attending a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign – the country’s most prominent LGBTQ advocacy group – in Washington, D.C., where a high-ranking member of the organization shook her hand and said, “Thank you so much. We need you out there in Kansas badly!” To this the Kansan replied, “Thank me? I’ve been there my whole life. We are the ones who need you in Kansas. You are the ones who forgot about us!” [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Christopher T. Conner, University of Missouri-Columbia. Read more:How the gay party scene short-circuited and became a moneymaking bonanzaLGBT+ history month: forgotten figures who challenged gender expression and identity centuries ago Christopher T. Conner is affiliated with the Kansas City Diversity Coalition and formerly with Indy Pride Inc.

  • James Harden has triple-double in Houston return, Nets roll

    The No. 13 on his jersey, James Harden won so many games for the Houston Rockets. On Wednesday night in the first meeting with his former team, No. 13 had a triple-double for the Brooklyn Nets to send the reeling Rockets to their 13th straight loss. “A lot of mixed emotions from the fans but I knew that was going to happen," Harden said.

  • Iran’s Rouhani Tells Macron No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart in a Tuesday phone call that the 2015 nuclear deal wasn’t up for renegotiation and the only way to restore the accord was for the U.S. to formally rejoin it.According to a statement on Rouhani’s official website, President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was ready to “be more active in the coming weeks in order to revive” the deal, and that both the U.S. and Iran had to “take the first steps” for all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement.Iran, U.S. Told Not to Use Atomic Monitor as Bargaining Chip Iran and the U.S. remain locked in a stalemate over which side should move first to re-establish the multiparty deal after former President Donald Trump violated its terms and abandoned it almost three years ago.Tehran in response has gradually ramped up its nuclear activity by increasing uranium enrichment and limiting the scope of United Nations inspections of its nuclear sites.While President Joe Biden pledged to rejoin the agreement during his campaign, his administration has so far decided against a swift re-entry into the landmark deal and is maintaining Trump’s sanctions on Iran.Macron urged Rouhani to bring Iran back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear accord, his office said in a statement. He called on the Iranian to give “clear signals” of goodwill without waiting for further concessions in order to revive dialogue. (Updates with French statement in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scotland’s Six Nations match with France lined up for March 26

    The Friday night slot is the only window currently being considered by tournament organisers.

  • Thousands in new rally to demand Armenian PM's resignation

    Armenian authorities on Wednesday deployed snipers in the parliament building as thousands of protesters rallied nearby, and launched a criminal probe against a top opposition leader amid the country's spiraling political crisis. Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Armenian capital Wednesday to demand the prime minister's resignation, amid a heavy presence of security forces. Nikol Pashinyan has faced opposition demands to step down since he signed a November peace deal that ended fierce fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which Azerbaijan routed the Armenian forces.

  • 5 free agent offensive linemen for the Steelers to consider

    If the Steelers opt for free agency to fix the offensive line, here are some guys to think about.

  • Philippine journalist Ressa takes stand to rebut gov't tax evasion lawsuits

    Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who runs a website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, took the witness stand for the first time on Thursday to counter tax evasion charges that she maintains were politically motivated. Ressa, a Time Magazine Person of the Year in 2018 for fighting media intimidation, is facing several government lawsuits that have stoked international concern about harassment of journalists in the Philippines, a country once seen as a standard bearer for press freedom in Asia. Speaking to reporters after testifying for two and a half hours in Manila, Ressa asked the government to allow journalists to work freely and independently.

  • U.S. Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package on Thursday

    The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans in a compromise with moderate Democratic senators. The Democratic-controlled Senate is scheduled to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT), when it will consider a motion to launch 20 hours of debate on the massive bill. The Senate will convene despite a warning by the U.S. Capitol Police that it had obtained intelligence about a militia group's possible plot to breach the Capitol on Thursday, a day some conspiracy theorists believe that Republican former President Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term.

  • Goldman Says Market Overpricing Odds of Fed Rate Hike, In Relief for Bitcoin Bulls

    The Fed futures market now anticipates interest rate hikes in 2022, up from 2024 just four weeks ago.

  • Biden urges Democrats to stick together on $1.9trn Covid relief plan as progressives grumble it’s not enough

    ‘It’s good policy, and it’s good politics,’ president says of Covid relief plan

  • At least 15 people were killed in an SUV crash with a semi in Southern California, hospital authorities say

    Officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center in Imperial County said 27 passengers were in the SUV that crashed into a truck carrying gravel.