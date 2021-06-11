Biden has 'every intention' of discussing Alexei Navalny during meeting with Putin, White House says

Just two days after the Moscow City Court ruled anti-corruption groups led by imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be "extremist organizations," the White House emphasized President Biden's commitment to addressing "human rights abuses" during an upcoming sit-down with Russian President Vladmir Putin, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported Friday.

Alexei Navalny "may not be on [Putin's] agenda, and that's not a surprise," said Press Secretary Jen Psaki, "but certainly the president has every intention to raise human rights abuses."

Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet in Geneva at the end of Biden's first official trip abroad, and are expected to discuss nuclear arms control and climate change, Politico wrote on Wednesday. Biden will likely also press the Russian leader on cyberattacks and human rights.