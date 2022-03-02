What Biden will say: excerpts from his first State of the Union address to Congress

President Joe Biden is giving his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. The speech starts at 9 p.m.

Biden is expected to speak about several of his administration's priorities that are stalled in the Senate, including voting rights legislation and the Build Back Better infrastructure bill.

He will also address Russia's ongoing invasion into Ukraine, inflation and other challenges facing the nation.

Here are excerpts of Biden's speech released by the White House ahead of the State of the Union. USA TODAY will be publishing a live transcript of Biden's address, updating it periodically as he speaks:

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.

State of the Union: Biden faces a nation rattled by inflation, uncertain of his leadership

From Ukraine to inflation: 5 things to watch for in Biden's State of the Union address

It matters. American diplomacy matters.

Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

Putin was wrong. We were ready."

On inflation:

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.

Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

Story continues

Live Updates: Biden to condemn Putin's 'premeditated and unprovoked' war on Ukraine

Politics: Here's how to watch President Biden's first State of the Union address

Economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America.

My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: State of the Union: Biden to focus on inflation, crime, Ukraine