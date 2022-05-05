Biden Executive Order: Which Quantum Tech Stocks Could See Biggest Boost

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

A pair of Biden administration directives to bolster quantum computing technology in the United States could provide a similar lift to quantum tech stocks connected to companies that do everything from building quantum computers and processors to developing cybersecurity technology.

Discover: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
More: Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

On May 4, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to place the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee directly under White House authority, MarketWatch reported. That committee is the U.S. government’s primary independent expert body for quantum information science and technology.

Separately, the president signed an official memo that outlines his administration’s plan to enhance U.S. cybersecurity through the use of quantum computers. As Politico reported, one element of the memo directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study the landscape of cryptography in regards to quantum computing. According to some cryptographers, quantum computers with enough power could crack any existing code — a major national security issue.

“The presidential directives being released will help us balance the scientific and economic imperatives to move fast with our obligation to protect our people, communications and investments,” the White House said in a statement.

Related: 6 Alternative Investments to Consider for 2022

The heightened focus on quantum technology has roots in numerous initiatives, ranging from stronger cybersecurity to potential uses in electric vehicles.

So which stocks stand to gain?

A number of tech giants deal in quantum technology through individual products or business units, including Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Google. Even Honeywell International has a large quantum computing company, Quantinuum, that formed following the late 2022 merger of Honeywell Solutions and Cambridge Quantum. The new company is expected to go public by the end of 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.

See: POLL: Do You Think the Government Should Increase SNAP Benefits?
Find: Student Debt: Biden ‘Not Considering’ $50k Loan Forgiveness but Will Look at Other Options

In terms of pure-play quantum technology stocks, MSN recently cited three in particular that might benefit from Biden’s directives: Arqit Quantum (ARQQ), Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Quantum Computing (QUBT). Each stock trades on the Nasdaq, but none are exactly setting the world on fire right now, with all three trading for less than $10 a share.

Here’s a quick look, based on Yahoo Finance profiles:

  • London-based Arquit, which trades near $8, provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the U.K.

  • Rigetti, based in Berkeley, California, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its stock price trades near $7.

  • Quantum Computing is headquartered in Leesville, Virginia, and provides software tools and applications for quantum computers. Its stock trades at around $1.50.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Biden Executive Order: Which Quantum Tech Stocks Could See Biggest Boost

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity

    The White House on Wednesday will announce a slate of measures to support quantum technology in the United States while laying out steps to boost cybersecurity to defend against the next generation of supercomputers. The U.S. and other nations are in a race to develop quantum technology, which could fuel advances in artificial intelligence, materials science and chemistry. Quantum computers, a main focus of the effort, can operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers.

  • Judicial panel selects nine to interview for lifetime Superior Court seat

    Judicial Nominating Commission selects nine lawyers to interview for lifetime Superior Court seat appointment.

  • ​​Forget Solana: These 4 Cryptos Could Beat It This Spring

    After such dramatic growth, cracks have started to appear in the Solana story. Before we dive into four cryptos that could beat Solana, it's worth pointing out that wider economic and geopolitical factors could mean crypto prices remain stagnant for some time to come. Polygon is a favorite coin of many crypto experts.

  • Something called a ‘difficulty bomb’ could freeze the entire Ethereum network. What is it, and why is the blockchain delaying action?

    The bomb is essential for Ethereum’s highly anticipated “merge” upgrade, but it could result in big problems for the network if it goes off too early.

  • Shanghai residents turn to NFTs to record COVID lockdown, combat censorship

    Shanghai residents are turning to the blockchain to preserve memories of the city's month-long COVID-19 lockdown, minting videos, photos and artworks capturing their ordeal as non-fungible tokens to ensure they can be shared and avoid deletion. While some people have defiantly continued reposting such content, others are turning to NFT marketplaces like the world's largest, OpenSea, where users can mint content and buy or sell it using cryptocurrencies, attracted in part by the fact that data recorded on the blockchain is unerasable. The height of Shanghai's lockdown minting moment is rooted in April 22, when netizens battled censors overnight to share a six-minute video entitled "The Voice of April", a montage of voices recorded over the course of the Shanghai outbreak.

  • Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law

    The U.S. broadband industry ended late on Wednesday its legal challenge to California's landmark net neutrality law, which seeks to protect the open internet. A group of industry associations that represent major internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, Comcast Corp and others, agreed to dismiss their 2018 legal challenge after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month refused to reconsider a ruling upholding the 2018 state law that bars internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes.

  • TRON Announces its Collaboration and Investment Initiatives in Suriname

    Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - TRON has announced its intentions to explore investment opportunities and promote blockchain technology in Suriname. Delegates from the TRON network visited President Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Thursday, April 28, to introduce its blockchain ecosystem.TRON X SurinameTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/122734_0db638057481c9b5_001full.jpgTRON is one of the leading global blockcha

  • New report uncovers massive Chinese hacking of trade secrets

    Security researchers on Wednesday said that hackers connected to the Chinese government have attempted to access sensitive information from dozens of global organizations. Security firm Cybereason published research on a cyberattack believed to have had the goal of stealing sensitive proprietary information from technology and manufacturing companies mainly in East Asia, Western Europe and North…

  • The CIA is using Instagram to teach Russians how to share state secrets with them

    The CIA's Instagram post presents Russian language instructions on how to obtain the Tor browser or a VPN network to contact the agency securely.

  • Google announces $75 million investment in Mayes County

    Google is investing more than $75 million dollars in Oklahoma.

  • Solana Pay Adds Customized Transaction Requests for Merchants

    Prices of Solana’s native SOL tokens outperformed the market with a 9% surge in the past 24 hours.

  • Cyber-security chiefs warn of malicious app risk

    Devices from smart speakers to fitness trackers have apps, and cyber-criminals are exploiting weaknesses.

  • US Cyber Command team helps Lithuania protect its networks

    The Pentagon's cyber arm says a team spent months working with officials in Lithuania to help protect government networks there from cyberattacks. The U.S. Cyber Command mission, known as a hunt forward operation, involved a specialized team that worked to identify vulnerabilities and counter malicious cyber activity affecting the networks of Lithuania's foreign affairs ministry and defense systems. The three-month operation coincided with Russia's war against Ukraine and was part of an ongoing effort by the Cyber Command to work with foreign governments that want help protecting their networks.

  • People can now get contact info cut from Google search results

    The web giant makes it easier to request that results linking to contact information are removed.

  • Toronto is giving up on North America’s largest municipal broadband network

    The city council is set to pull back on its plans for a municipal network after concerns from council members and telecom companies.

  • Milwaukee's Westlawn Gardens has a new affordable internet service option

    The new service won't require a contract or credit check and will include a modem at no additional cost.

  • Arweave-Based Bundlr Raises $5.2M to Boost Decentralized Storage

    Bundlr aims to scale Arweave by allowing for near-instant transaction finality.

  • Gaping digital divide among L.A. students is a civil rights issue, Supt. Carvalho says

    Low-income families remain poorly connected online for schoolwork. L.A. Unified tries once more to help, at least for a year.

  • State-backed hackers ramp up cyber operations in Eastern Europe: Google

    Government-backed hackers from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have been increasing their efforts over the past few weeks to target critical infrastructure in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to a latest cyber threat update from Google. The tech giant said in a blog post on Tuesday that the hackers are “using the war as a…

  • Top US cyber officials warn against underestimating Russia’s cyber capability

    U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Paul Nakasone on Wednesday challenged the prevailing narrative that Russia hasn’t launched destructive cyberattacks against Ukraine amid its military invasion. Nakasone said his agency has observed a series of destructive attacks in Ukraine, on top of those that targeted the country’s satellite communications system in March. “This idea that nothing…