Biden exits isolation after second negative COVID test, White House says

President Joe Biden’s back — again.

The president began to “safely return to public engagement and president travel” on Sunday after again testing negative for COVID-19 in the morning, White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

He’d tested negative on Saturday but was still in “strict isolation” pending a follow-up test, the White House previously said.

Last month, after testing positive for COVID-19, isolating and then testing negative, Biden got a “rebound” case of the virus. His second quarantine began July 30.

He’s set to visit Kentucky on Monday to meet Gov. Andy Beshear, a fellow Democrat, and families impacted by recent deadly flooding there.

