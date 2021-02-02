Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies

  • Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden talks with a protester objecting to his stance on deportations during a town hall at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of people in its first days in office despite the president's campaign pledge to halt most deportations at the beginning of his term. It’s unclear how many of the people deported in recent days are considered national security or public safety threats or recently crossed the border illegally, as prescribed by new guidance issued by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to enforcement agencies. That guidance went into effect Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, file)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden stands during a performance of the national anthem, during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington. Donald Trump's departure from the White House and the start of Biden’s presidency have stirred new hopes among many religious leaders in the United States, while causing dismay among others. For leaders of the two largest Christian denominations — the Roman Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention — the paramount concern about the Biden administration is its strong support for abortion rights. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla.,greet the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
1 / 3

Biden-Immigration-Deportations

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden talks with a protester objecting to his stance on deportations during a town hall at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of people in its first days in office despite the president's campaign pledge to halt most deportations at the beginning of his term. It’s unclear how many of the people deported in recent days are considered national security or public safety threats or recently crossed the border illegally, as prescribed by new guidance issued by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to enforcement agencies. That guidance went into effect Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, file)
ELLIOT SPAGAT
Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced steps to address harm to thousands of families that were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, expanding efforts to quickly undo relentless changes to immigration policy over the last four years.

President Joe Biden planned to sign orders on family separation, border security and legal immigration, bringing to nine the number of executive actions on immigration during his first two weeks in office. Details were thin, but the moves aim to reverse many of former President Donald Trump's policies to deter immigration, both legal and illegal.

Alejandro Mayorkas, whose nomination as Homeland Security secretary awaits Senate confirmation, will lead a task force on family separation, focused largely on reuniting parents and children who remain apart. It is unclear how many, but about 5,500 children have been identified in court documents as having been separated during Trump's presidency, including about 600 whose parents have yet to be found by a court-appointed committee.

“The task force will report regularly to the President and recommend steps to prevent such tragedies from occurring again,” the Biden administration said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which sued to reunite families, has asked the administration for legal status in the United States for families that have been separated, as well as financial compensation for those families and attorneys at government expense. ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said he would be “extremely disappointed” if the task force limits its scope to help finding parents of the remaining 600 children.

The review of border security includes a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexican border cities for hearings in U.S. immigration court. It is a step toward fulfilling a campaign pledge to end the Remain in Mexico policy, known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols, which enrolled nearly 70,000 asylum-seekers since it began in January 2019.

The White House said it will “create a humane asylum system” by rescinding or reconsidering Trump policies that caused “chaos, cruelty and confusion.” It warned that it will take time, which may cause grumbling among some pro-immigration advocates.

“The situation at the border will not transform overnight, due in large part to the damage done over the last four years.” the White House said in a statement. “But the President is committed to an approach that keeps our country safe, strong, and prosperous and that also aligns with our values.”

Roberta Jacobson, a top Biden aide on border issues, asked Spanish-language media on Friday to discourage audiences from coming to the U.S. border. “It is not the moment," she said in Spanish, adding that the journey was “very dangerous, and we are in the middle of creating a new system.”

The White House will also do a “top-to-bottom review of recent regulations, policies, and guidance that have set up barriers to our legal immigration system.” It will include a review of Trump's “public charge rule,” which makes it more difficult for people who use government benefits to obtain green cards.

The moves demonstrate that, just as Trump remade immigration policies from the White House, Biden can undo them with the stroke of a pen — some more easily than others. On his first day in office, Biden halted work on a border wall with Mexico, lifted a travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries and reversed plans to exclude people in the country illegally from the 2020 census. He also ordered efforts to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, which has shielded hundreds of thousands of people who came to the U.S. as children from deportation.

More lasting changes must pass Congress, a daunting job that Trump and his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush failed to achieve. Also on his first day in office, Biden proposed legislation to give legal status and a path to citizenship to everyone in the country who doesn't have it — an estimated 11 million people.

Biden promised far-reaching changes on immigration during his campaign, but it was unclear how quickly he would tackle the lightning-rod issue. His first-day actions delighted and surprised many pro-immigration advocates who are now being asked for patience.

It is unclear when Biden will lift bans on many temporary work visas and green cards that took effect after the coronavirus pandemic struck or when he will stop allowing authorities to immediately expel people at the border on public health grounds without an opportunity to seek asylum.

Esther Olavarria, deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council for immigration, said at a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting last month that an executive order aimed at “restoring sanity at the U.S.-Mexico border” would end the Remain in Mexico policy and agreements that the Trump administration struck with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for the U.S. to reject asylum applicants and instead send them to those Central American countries with an opportunity to seek protection there.

Olivarria told the mayors to expect an order that restores the U.S. refugee resettlement program after dramatic cuts under Trump but that measure was not included in Tuesday's announcements.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • Ireland 'does not need' vaccines from UK

    Ireland will not need excess UK vaccines as a pledged ramp up in EU deliveries will enable the country to meet its inoculation targets, political sources have said. Like many EU member states, the vaccination roll-out has ground to a halt as a supply crunch across the bloc has choked deliveries to Ireland. Ireland had the second highest rate of vaccinations per capita in the EU up to the end of last week as official figures show that 3 per cent of the population have been inoculated – 77,000 frontline health workers and 66,000 residents of elderly care facilities. Dublin had been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine to meet its target of fully vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of March. Last week it emerged that Ireland would receive 300,000 AstraZeneca jabs compared to an original pledge of 600,000 doses. Last night however, following negotiations between Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and AstraZeneca, Ireland will receive an extra 100,000 doses of the vaccine. The government has lowered its target to vaccinating 600,000 people by the end of the first quarter, although following the announcement by Pfizer that it will deliver an extra 75 million jabs to the EU in the second quarter, Irish officials are confident that they will meet the overall target of inoculating 70 per cent of the adult population by September. The view in Irish government circles is that by the time the UK has reached herd immunity, Ireland should have access to more than enough doses through the EU program to meet vaccination capacity. Ireland has access to 1 per cent of the Commission’s portfolio of 2.3 billion vaccines, which is enough to cover the population twice. Even though there has been a lot of criticism in Ireland of the EU Commission’s procurement policy, which was seen as overly bureaucratic, privately political sources have said that if it had been a free-for-all among member states, the country would have been in a much worse position.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • House Democrat urges Biden to declare white supremacy a national security threat

    U.S. Representative Jackie Speier sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an executive order identifying white supremacy and violent extremism as a threat to national security. Speier, a top Democrat who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel subcommittee, also pushed federal agencies to screen military recruits and those seeking government security clearances for ties to violent extremism on social media.

  • Russian prosecutors back request to imprison Navalny as his wife fined for taking part in protests

    Russian state prosecutors on Monday said they would back an effort to jail opposition politician Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years at a court hearing taking place on Tuesday despite international condemnation. After a second weekend of nationwide protests in support of Mr Navalny, a court is expected to rule on whether to convert a previous suspended sentence on fraud charges into a custodial one. On Sunday, thousands of people took the streets for the second straight weekend, with police estimated to have detained more than 5,300 people nationwide. The protests are seen as a growing problem for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, who is the country's longest serving leader since Josef Stalin. More protests have been organised for Tuesday. Mr Navalny faces a prison term for alleged probation violations from a 2014 money-laundering conviction which is widely seen as politically motivated.

  • Aspen’s Bustling Arts and Culture Scene Thrives Amid the Pandemic

    According to AD100 designer Rodman Primack, who recently set up shop in the town: “Design thinking actually created modern Aspen and its great music and art institutions”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

    318 people were put forward for award in 2020

  • Bath time for endangered baby monkey at U.S. zoo

    Video shared on social media shows the baby Francois' langur monkey named Quy Bau, meaning "precious" in Vietnamese, cared for by the zoo staff and Quy Bau with her mother in the zoo enclosure in January.According to the zoo, the baby monkey was born to first time parents Chester and Mei Mei but zookeepers noticed the mother wasn't attending to her baby.After bathing, drying and feeding the baby, zookeepers were able to get her and Mei Mei back together and reunite her with the group a few days later, the zoo told Reuters in an email.Quy Bau is the first of her species - which lives in rainforests in South East Asia - to be born at the zoo, Philadelphia zoo said.The species is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

  • Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

    Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers (310 miles). The rocket, named Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, did not launch a satellite into orbit. The satellite carrier is 25.5 meters (84 feet) long and weighs 52 tons.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservativesFederal judge vacates Trump EPA lame-duck rule limiting scientific studies used in policymaking

  • France and Germany mull sanctions on vaccine providers as EU row over delays escalates

    France and Germany threatened legal action against AstraZeneca on Sunday as they scrambled to explain their shortages in vaccine supplies and warned that any firm which favoured UK orders for the jabs would be penalised. Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, threatened sanctions against the Anglo-Swedish firm, which produces the Oxford vaccine, if it emerged that Britain had been given priority. "If there is a problem and that other countries have been favoured - for example the UK over us - then we will defend our interests," Mr Beaune said on Sunday. "Contracts are not moral commitments, they are legal commitments. Penalties or sanctions can be triggered in every contract." It came as Berlin and Rome issued similar threats to vaccine providers, in the latest stage of a bitter row in Europe over delays in the production and delivery of Covid jabs. "If we find out that individual companies are not maintaining their side of the bargain then we'll have to make a decision on legal measures," Peter Altmaier, the German economy minister, told Die Welt newspaper. Mr Altmaier, a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel, also warned vaccine producers that "it is in no way acceptable that another country is retrospectively favoured over the EU." AstraZeneca says it will deliver 4.6 million doses to France by the end of March, which is half the amount that was initially agreed upon. It has also significantly reduced its delivery targets for the EU for the first quarter of the year, leading to a furious response from Brussels, which accuses the company of offering preferential treatment to the UK. Among the sanctions being considered by France include withholding payments, cancelling subsequent orders and seeking compensation for a breach of contract. Mr Beaune said an investigation into vaccine deliveries to Britain by EU-based factories was already underway. As the third wave of coronavirus spreads across the continent, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, is resisting calls to impose a third lockdown and has instead tightened existing restrictions. "When you're French, you have everything you need to succeed providing you dare to try," he is said to have told ministers on Friday, though the refusal to declare a full lockdown went against his own scientific advisers' recommendations. Polish police launched tear gas and stun grenades over the weekend as they shut down illegal discos and parties in the cities of Wroclaw and Rybnik. As in other European cities, some businesses have opened for trade in defiance of the rules while protests over Covid restrictions have broken out in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Denmark. Dutch police arrested at least 30 people in Amsterdam on Sunday as they struggled to prevent a fresh outbreak of anti-lockdown rioting. Thousands of protesters also took to the streets of Vienna over the weekend, taking part in an anti-lockdown demonstration organised by a far-Right group. Similar scenes unfolded in Hungary where a group of 100 restaurants said they would reopen despite facing threats of heavy government fines. It also emerged over the weekend that Boris Johnson forced the EU into making two u-turns on vaccines after Brussels tried to prevent doses in a Belgian factory from reaching the UK, and moved to impose a hard border in Northern Ireland for the same purpose. During two phone calls with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, Mr Johnson is said to have persuaded the EU chief to abandon both proposals, the Mail on Sunday reported. Micheál Martin, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister), told the BBC on Sunday that they were "blindsided" by the EU threat to seal off the frontier. "The problem is the commission took the wrong mechanism in revoking Article 16 of the protocol to deal with it," he said, adding that there were "a lot of lessons to be learned" over vaccine supplies. On Sunday night, Ms von der Leyen announced on Twitter that the EU would ramp up vaccine supplies this week. "[AstraZeneca] will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled. The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she wrote.

  • An accused Capitol rioter asked the judge for permission to leave the US for a vacation in Mexico

    Jenny Cudd's lawyers said that she had "planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees in Riviera Maya, Mexico."

  • 'A long two days': Major storm pummels Northeast with snow

    A sprawling, lumbering winter storm walloped the Eastern U.S. on Monday, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit as snow piled up from the Appalachians to New England, with the heaviest accumulations yet to come in some places. With flakes falling since Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said more than 13 inches (33 centimeters) of snow had fallen in Manhattan’s Central Park as of 1 p.m., and as much as 16 inches (41 centimeters) was reported in northern New Jersey. Although the heaviest parts of the storm had moved through the metropolitan area by Monday evening, lighter snow showers were expected to continue virtually all day Tuesday, forecaster James Tomasini said.

  • Despite 'productive' Republican meeting, Biden will not accept a scaled-down COVID-19 bill -White House

    After meeting with Republican senators at the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden appeared poised to push forward with his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan even if it fails to draw Republican support. While the White House termed Biden's discussion with 10 Republicans who pitched a downsized relief effort as "productive," the Democratic president told the senators their plan did not go far enough. Biden told the group "that he will not slow down work on this urgent crisis response, and will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

  • Sorry not sorry: Ursula von der Leyen refuses to resign over AstraZeneca vaccine row

    Ursula von der Leyen has refused to apologise for the coronavirus vaccines row that led to Brussels threatening a hard border on the island of Ireland and demanded she only be judged in three years' time when her term of office is over. The under-fire European Commission president made clear she would not quit over the fiasco and defended the slow pace of the EU’s vaccination rollout compared with Britain, insisting it was “safer”, in newspaper interviews aimed at quelling growing criticism of her across the bloc. Mrs von der Leyen, whose time as Germany’s defence minister was dogged by failure, was asked how things had gone so badly wrong a week after her commission attacked AstraZeneca for failing to fulfil vaccine orders. "People are very stressed by the ongoing corona pandemic. I fully understand that anger and emotions," she said. “In politics there are always ups and downs and even more so in times of crisis, but what matters is the final assessment." "Let's wait until the end of the term to see the successes and mistakes and then we will take stock," Mrs von der Leyen, whose five-year term finishes at the end of 2024, added. Mrs von der Leyen will face MEPs from pro-EU European Parliament parties in behind closed meetings about the affair this evening. While Britain used emergency procedures to grant market approval to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and signed a contract with the company three months before Brussels, the EU used a slower process overseen by the European Medicines Agency. “The commission and the member states agreed not to compromise on the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorisation of a vaccine,” Mrs von der Leyen said. "We make mistakes every day. We learn every day. That corona pandemic is like a rollercoaster. But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together. “If every member state had entered the market for itself, the EU would not have had five of the six successful vaccines available now." The commission launched an unprecedented attack on Astrazeneca last week after the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company said it could only supply a quarter of the jabs it had aimed for in the first quarter of the year. Brussels accused AstraZeneca of breaching its contract and, amid suspicions it had supplied EU vaccine stock to the UK, launched plans to force all EU vaccine manufacturers to ask for permission before exporting jabs out of the bloc.

  • First, he robbed a Wawa at gunpoint, cops say. It was his red belt that did him in.

    Roderick Ferguson was arrested last week after the Broward Sheriff’s Office says he fired his gun in the air and then tried to get away from deputies.