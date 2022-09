Reuters

Days after sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew 1,000 miles (1,600 km) across the country to speak to voters in a Kansas hotel ballroom. The audience of hundreds roared with approval, especially when he referenced the Martha's Vineyard flights of migrants he choreographed last week to protest the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. DeSantis' stop in America's heartland was part of a series of events that have taken him to such states as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as he builds a national profile and donor base.