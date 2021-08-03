Biden expected to announce new eviction ban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Mucha
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden is expected to reveal a new, more "targeted" ban on evictions, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration allowed the previous eviction moratorium to expire on Saturday night — putting millions of people at risk of homelessness.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The White House had said it didn't have the legal authority to extend the ban and called on Congress to act. Democrats on the Hill erupted at the White House over the past 72 hours and Biden quickly changed course.

Details: The new moratorium is expected to last 60 days — though the timeframe is still being debated — and the administration is designing it to target the hardest hit populations, the sources said.

  • The new eviction ban will cover 80% of counties — 90% of the U.S. renters population — these sources added, though they stressed the details were not finalized.

  • The New York Times and Washington Post first reported elements of this story.

Of note: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued a statement Tuesday evening praising the news as a "huge victory."

  • "The President understands that we must keep people in their homes, and we thank him for acting. It is not an exaggeration to say that the President’s action today will save lives," Jayapal said.

The big picture: The Supreme Court last month made clear it would not tolerate the administration extending the ban again — that Congress would have to do it next time. The ban expired at midnight on Saturday.

  • The White House said Monday it hadn't found a legal theory to support extending the eviction ban — but made clear Biden had asked lawyers to search frantically for a new solution.

  • So what changed in 24 hours? It's not yet fully clear, but sources familiar with the situation stressed several features that they believe would give the moratorium a better chance in court.

  • First, it's a new ban rather than an extension of the old, rejected one. Second, it's more targeted to the people most infected by COVID given the rapid spread of the ultra-contagious Delta variant.

  • Therefore, expect the administration to argue that the new eviction ban is within the government's health authorities. Health and Human Services identified existing, legal authority for a new moratorium.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce the details later Tuesday.

Behind the scenes: The White House informed Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, along with chairs of relevant committees, of their thinking on Tuesday.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House says it can't extend eviction moratorium

    During the White House press briefing on Monday, American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling said President Biden is using “whatever federal authority” he has to stop evictions.

  • CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic. The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid. It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

  • McConnell warns Democrats he'll block rushed infrastructure package

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday if Democrats cut off debate on amendments too quickly.

  • Lawmaker who ID'd rape accuser may lose committee assignment

    A Idaho legislative ethics committee decided Tuesday that a lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported that she was raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state's House of Representatives. The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to censure Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings — saying she violated basic standards of conduct by targeting the young intern. Idaho's full House still must vote on the recommendation and Giddings, in a statement, claimed the committee was corrupt and called its decision “a mockery of Idaho’s ethical standards.”

  • 'Stay tuned': Delta CEO says he won't require customers to be vaccinated without full FDA approval

    Businesses and cities have been enacting vaccination requirements for indoor patrons but airlines haven't been quick to follow.

  • U.S. CDC announces new 60-day COVID-19 eviction moratorium

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announced a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections, after having rejected an earlier push by the White House. The order applies to about 80% of U.S. counties that have substantial or high COVID-19 community transmission rates and covers about 90% of the U.S. population. "The emergence of the Delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

  • Taliban going door to door to hunt down Afghan interpreters

    A former Afghan interpreter who worked with British forces told The Telegraph he was “stuck in Lashkar Gah” as government forces urged residents to evacuate the city amid heavy fighting.

  • Does a Trump endorsement make a difference? Yes, but not the way a candidate hopes it will

    Sen. Dean Heller, right, and President Donald Trump, who endorsed him, at a rally on Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Heller lost the reelection. Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump may see himself as a winner, but the candidates he endorses don’t always win. In fact, his endorsement often helps the opponents of his candidates. That was true in the 2018 midterm elections, and a similar effect could happen in the upcoming 2022 midterms. One early indication: In late July, Republic

  • Critical race theory has its day in court

    A judge on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote a stinging opinion against so-called "equity."

  • Top Florida RNC official calls the COVID-19 vaccine a 'mark of the beast' and a 'false god,' report says

    "Diabolical Michigan Governor Whiter wants her citizens to get the Mark of the Beast to participate in society," Peter Feaman wrote on his blog.

  • New charge against Georgia sheriff added in new indictment

    An Atlanta-area sheriff is facing an additional charge in a federal prosecution accusing him of violating the civil rights of people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be strapped into a restraint chair without justification and as punishment. A federal grand jury in April indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, finding that he had violated the civil rights of four people at the jail. The indictment says the men suffered pain and bodily injury when they were held for hours in a restraint chair even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat.

  • Man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer

    A South Carolina man whose head was stomped last week by a police officer said he is thankful for body camera footage and a second officer who immediately stepped up to say her colleague was not telling the truth. On July 26, Clarence Gailyard had been holding a stick wrapped in shiny tape, which he uses in case a dog tries to attack him when he is walking, when someone in Orangeburg called 911 and said he was carrying a gun. Orangeburg Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes ordered Gailyard to the ground.

  • Asian American becomes 4th officer who responded to Capitol riot to die by suicide

    A Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officer (MPD) was found dead of an apparent suicide last week inside his home in Virginia. A pattern emerges: Gunther Hashida, one of the officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, reportedly took his own life last week on Thursday, the Washington Post reported. Kyle DeFreytag, another officer who also responded to the insurrection, died of suicide on July 10, police confirmed Monday.

  • Olympic gold medalist says swim races ‘not clean’

    Olympic swimming gold medalist Caeleb Dressel is pretty much invincible when he has a lane to himself.The American reflected on his failure to win six gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Aug. 3)

  • Infrastructure bill floats national mileage fee despite Biden's $400,000 tax hike 'red line'

    The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure accord would institute a multiyear "national motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot" program that, without future intervention from the White House, could potentially violate one of President Joe Biden's previously stated red lines.

  • Biden says CDC will issue new targeted moratorium on evictions for areas hit hardest by COVID-19

    The White House has previously said it lacks the legal authority to extend the eviction moratorium following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

  • Cuomo lieutenant sides with governor's accusers after report documents 'unlawful behavior'

    New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul chided Andrew Cuomo after the state's top prosecutor released a report on Tuesday saying the Democratic governor sexually harassed close to a dozen women and produced a hostile work environment characterized by intimidation tactics.

  • 'He should resign': Biden sides with Cuomo's accusers

    President Joe Biden believes embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign after an explosive investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

  • Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

    Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from the trial of Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state murder charges for kneeling on Floyd's neck as the Black man pleaded for air. Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin. An attorney for Thomas Lane filed a motion asking to join in his co-defendants' request.

  • U.S. bread, donut makers urge Biden to roll back biofuel requirements

    A trade group representing some of America's biggest baked goods companies is urging the Biden administration to ratchet back its biofuel ambitions, arguing that using fuel made from crops could raise the cost of donuts, bread and other foods. The American Bakers Association, which represents companies like the grocer Kroger, donut maker Krispy Kreme and Tastykake parent company Flower Foods, told Reuters it met with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week to urge reduced blending mandates, particularly for biodiesel. The EPA administers the nation's biofuels laws.