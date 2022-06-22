  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden expected to call on Wednesday for suspending the federal gas tax, source says

David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Biden said Monday he was considering whether to call for a pause in the tax, as the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation. A gas tax holiday faces significant opposition in Congress, including among many Democrats. The plan was reported earlier by Punchbowl News.

The White House, which said Biden will deliver remarks on gas prices at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday, declined to comment.

High gasoline prices pose a significant political problem for Biden and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their slim control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, on Tuesday called on Biden to support suspending the gas tax saying "getting this done will offer real, immediate relief without compromising the federal government's ability to make infrastructure investments."

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chair Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said "suspending the federal gas tax will not provide meaningful relief at the pump for American families, but it will blow a multi-billion-dollar hole in the highway trust fund."

Republicans are widely opposed to the gas tax suspension. In February, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell ridiculed a suspension backed by some Democrats, saying "they've spent an entire year waging a holy war on affordable American energy."

Biden has pulled on numerous levers to try to lower prices, including a record release of barrels from U.S. strategic reserves, waivers on rules for producing summer gasoline, and leaning on major OPEC countries to boost output.

Fuel prices have been surging around the world due to a combination of rebounding demand, sanctions on oil producer Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and a squeeze on refining capacity. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

On June 11, the price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time, data from AAA showed. It was $4.97 on https://gasprices.aaa.com Tuesday.

Adjusting for inflation, the U.S. gasoline average was still below June 2008 highs of around $5.41 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Eric Beech and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats in Congress 'optimistic' chips deal can happen soon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democrats said on Tuesday they were hopeful of reaching a $52 billion bipartisan deal to subsidize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, met with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to try to hammer out a compromise but did not announce an agreement.

  • Oil prices slide as Biden pushes for U.S. fuel cost cuts

    Oil prices skidded in early trade on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on major U.S. firms to help ease the pain for drivers during the country's peak summer demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.34, or 1,2%, to $108.18 a barrel at 0031 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped $1.33, or 1.2%, to $113.32 a barrel. As the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.

  • Target CEO on inflation, inventories: 'We are in an environment many of us haven't seen before'

    Target CEO Brian Cornell shares fresh insight into the state of the retailer during a new luncheon.

  • Suze Orman's advice on buying real estate right now: 'The tables have turned'

    Personal finance expert Suze Orman joins "Influencers with Andy Serwer" to discuss the U.S. housing market.

  • Oil up as Bulls Eye Summer Flights Amid Debate Over Gasoline Prices

    With the debate over road travel growing as gasoline sells at around $5 a gallon, oil bulls have turned their attention to summer flights as refining margins for jet fuel hit all-time highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude, settled up $1.09, or 1%, at $110.65 per barrel. London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, was up 15 cents to $114.28 by 2:45 PM ET (18:45 GMT), after a session peak at $116.24.

  • Americans aren’t bailing on their travel plans despite inflation

    Yahoo Finance Contributor Vera Gibbons discusses summer vacation trends as travel costs rise and the outlook for rental vacancies.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Stock Rally Follows Biggest Hedge-Fund Shorting Binge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Who knows why stocks picked Tuesday to surge. But one fact to consider is the immense bout of short selling that went on last week. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyHedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs

  • Lennar warns inflation, Fed rate hikes are slowing home purchases

    Lennar joins a growing list of industry peers in warning that signs of a cooldown in the ultra-hot housing market.

  • All the things Biden is 'considering'

    A gas-tax holiday, tariff relief, student-debt cancellation--they're all on the list of things Biden might do if the right time ever arrives.

  • KB Home to report earnings Wednesday amid softening housing market

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs examine KB Home's stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow amid economic pressures being felt in the housing market, home prices, and inventory.

  • Stocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities rebounded Tuesday after last week’s rout erased nearly $2 trillion from the S&P 500. Treasuries retreated.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyThe S&P 500 added 2.4%, led by energy and consumer

  • Netflix: Another round of job cuts loom amid sagging stock price, user slowdown

    Netflix layoffs loom after a new report reveals that streamer plans to slash even more jobs.

  • Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

    Stocks' stomach-churning start to 2022 raises big questions for the next six months. Here's what you should know.

  • Biden is considering supporting a gas tax holiday. Here’s how much drivers would save

    Consumers wouldn't save much from a federal gas holiday—if Congress would even implement one.

  • NIO Stock Is a Cautionary Tale for Tesla Shareholders

    Tesla investors should pay close attention to what's happened to NIO stock over the past few quarters.

  • Target CEO: Biden gas holiday 'only going to fuel the demand'

    Target CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on high gas prices.