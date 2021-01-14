Biden stimulus proposal expected to include expanded child benefit for American households

Ayelet Sheffey

  • President-elect Joe Biden is expected to expand child benefits in an economic relief package, The Washington Post reported.

  • Biden last year unveiled a plan to expand the child tax credit.

  • Democrats have supported expanding child benefits to combat high rates of child poverty in the US.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to include expanded child benefits in an economic relief package set to be released on Thursday, sources told The Washington Post.

The report said Biden was likely to push for a measure similar to his campaign proposal to provide $300 a month to households with a child under the age of 6 and $250 a month to households with children between 6 and 17.

Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Biden last year proposed expanding and increasing the child tax credit to $3,000 per child for children 6 to 17 and to $3,600 for children under 6.

Biden's website said that expansion would "provide thousands of dollars of tax relief for middle-class households" and "help the most-hard pressed working families avoid poverty and attain greater economic security."

Marc Goldwein, the head of policy at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said on Twitter on Thursday that a five-member household could receive $19,000 with Biden's expanded child tax credit.

Biden rolled out this proposal in September. Experts previously told Insider that while the benefits would be substantial for the working class, there would be work to do to ensure that deserving families are not left out.

The economic relief package is expected to have a price tag close to $1 trillion with the child benefits, The Post reported.

Many Democratic lawmakers have supported expanding child tax benefits to combat the high rates of child poverty in the US.

House Democrats approved an expansion of the child tax credit last year. And Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado said in 2019 that he could think of "nothing more at war with who we are as Americans than allowing kids to grow up in poverty."

