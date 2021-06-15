  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden expected to confront Putin on Americans imprisoned in Russia

Ed O'Keefe
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden is expected to raise the fate of two former U.S. Marines held in Russian prisons when he meets with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to White House officials.

Last year, Paul Whelan was convicted by a Russian court of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian passports, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018. Prosecutors alleged he was working for American intelligence and was caught receiving a USB drive containing classified information. Whelan has denied he was a spy and said he was set up.

David Whelan, Paul's brother, sent a recorded statement from the imprisoned American to reporters on Tuesday ahead of the summit.

"President Biden, after 30 months of being wrongfully detained by the Russian government — which is twice as long as American citizens were held hostage in Tehran — I implore you to bring this appalling case of hostage diplomacy to an end. I remain innocent. No crime of espionage occurred. The secret trial, without evidence, proves those facts. The abduction of an American tourist cannot stand," Whelan said.

Paul Whelan in 2019. / Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty
Paul Whelan in 2019. / Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty

David Whelan said his brother made the statement in a May 30 phone call to their parents and wanted it released before Mr. Biden's meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Trevor Reed also made a plea for freedom on Monday in audio obtained by CBS News. "I've spent my whole life in the service of my country and I would appreciate it if my country would bring me home," he said.

Reed was arrested in 2019 and charged with assaulting police officers after a drunken birthday party in Moscow. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Trevor Reed in 2020.&#xa0; / Credit: Getty
Trevor Reed in 2020. / Credit: Getty

Reed's mother, who spoke to CBS News, said a successful summit would mean "they are making a plan to free him soon."

"It's not going to happen overnight, he's not going to fly home with the president. At least that there is some good talks that they agree that he will be coming home soon," Paula Reed said.

"It's the most hopeful we've been in almost two years," Reed's father, Joey, said.

Putin told NBC News ahead of the summit that he is open to a possible prisoner swap. But Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russian media that Whelan was not an option for a swap. U.S. officials have said a swap is off the table.

Kaci Sokoloff contributed reporting.

Southwest passengers delayed due to computer issues

Ukraine president warns of possible Russian attacks on U.S.

Significance of Geneva hosting high-stakes Biden-Putin summit

Recommended Stories

  • Families seek Americans' release ahead of Biden-Putin summit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The families of two former U.S. Marines being held in Russia pressed for their release ahead of Wednesday's summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who separately opened the door to a possible exchange. Washington has protested the detention of both Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, and repeatedly demanded their release. Whelan was convicted in June 2020 of spying and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

  • Biden-Putin Summit Won't Have Declared Victor: Chertoff

    Jun.15 -- Former U.S. Secretary of Home Security Michael Chertoff, co-founder and executive chairman of the Chertoff Group, discusses the state of China relations with the U.S. and EU, and previews President Joe Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He speaks with Bloomberg's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close."

  • 5 things to watch for in President Biden's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin

    The Biden-Putin summit won't look much like the Russian's meetings with Trump. Expected topics include hacking, election interference, human rights.

  • Actor Ned Beatty passes away at 83

    Tributes are pouring in for the Hollywood actor who spent half a century appearing in iconic movies. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian reports on why the star favored supporting roles.

  • Biden and Putin summit: Where they disagree and where they might compromise

    GENEVA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Don't expect a major breakthrough at a summit on Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, given relations between Washington and Moscow are their most strained in years. The two leaders are expected to talk for four of five hours, the U.S. official said. Both leaders say they hope the Geneva meeting, their first in-person encounter since Biden became president in January, can lead to stable and predictable relations, even though they remain at odds over everything from Syria to Ukraine.

  • AstraZeneca antibody cocktail fails to prevent COVID-19 in large trial

    AstraZeneca said on Tuesday a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence that its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person from the disease, a small setback in its efforts to find alternatives to vaccines. The study assessed whether the therapy, a cocktail of two types of antibodies, could prevent adults who had been exposed to the virus in the past eight days from developing COVID-19 symptoms.

  • In interview ahead of Biden meeting, Putin called a US Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia a 'drunk' who 'got himself s---faced'

    Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison last July after being convicted of assaulting two Moscow police officers while drunk.

  • Woman dragged out of D.C. bar by hair wants personal apology amidst protests

    The Black woman who recently went viral after she was dragged from a Washington, D.C. sports bar by her hair is now demanding that the establishment’s management confront the issues that the establishment has with race. As theGrio previously reported, dozens of protestors camped outside the establishment on Sunday, calling for the popular LGBTQ+ bar to be shut down for good after a disturbing video of the Maryland woman being physically dragged out of the bar was shared on Instagram. The cellphone video shows a bouncer at Nellie’s pulling a young Black woman down a staircase headfirst on Saturday night, a reaction that Young says she did nothing to warrant.

  • Even Vaccinated People Are Nervous About Going Back to 'Normal.' Here's How to Cope

    Claudia Campos, 34, wanted there to be no doubt about why she continues to wear a face mask at the Florida car rental company where she works. Campos’ slogan distills the complicated emotions many people are feeling as the summer of vaccination commences. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the roughly 43% of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated can mostly ditch masks, travel safely and gather indoors with others.

  • Protesters Gather Outside DC Bar After Woman Dragged Down Stairs

    Protesters gathered outside a sports bar in Washington, DC, on June 14, days after a woman was dragged down its stairs.Footage posted on Instagram by Tammy Young shows a woman being dragged down the stairs of Nellie’s Sports Bar on June 12.The woman in the footage, Keisha Young, told NBC Washington that she believed security dragged her down the stairs after mistaking her for someone else.This clip, posted on Instagram by Black Lives Matter DC, shows protesters chanting outside the bar.In a Facebook post, Nellie’s said it was upset and disturbed by the incident.“We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us,” the tavern said. Credit: Black Lives Matter DC via Storyful

  • Atlantic Beach Pie

    Some have called this the easiest pie ever. Try your hand at it and see for yourself.

  • Texas governor says he will ask people around the ‘world’ to donate to build Trump’s border wall

    Greg Abbott has says his state will accept donations from ‘everybody’ who wants to contribute to the construction of a Texas border wall

  • 18 valuable pieces of advice from the best graduation speeches of all time

    Issa Rae's Stanford University speech called on graduates to approach "every opportunity as a VIP - as someone who belongs and deserves to be here."

  • China urges NATO to stop exaggerating 'China threat theory'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presented "systemic challenges". NATO leaders on Monday had taken a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at United States President Joe Biden's first summit with the alliance. "China's stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security," NATO leaders had said.

  • Massive explosion at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuation and potential ‘environmental nightmare’

    One firefighter has been injured

  • Man with 39 wives, head of 'world's largest family', dies in India

    A 76-year-old man who had 39 wives and 94 children and was said to be the head of the world's largest family has died in north east India, the chief minister of his home state said. Ziona Chana, the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy, died on Sunday, Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram and who goes by one name, said in a tweet. With a total of 167 members, the family is the world's largest, according to local media, although this depends on whether you count the grandchildren, of whom Ziona has 33.

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • Biden to speed up work permits to undocumented immigrants who are victims of crime

    Immigration authorities cite massive backlog and ‘drastic increase’ in U-visa applications after Trump waiting list languished

  • ‘Would you rather have AC or AOC?’ Comedian posing as Texas electricity official fools Twitter

    ‘I mean, would you rather have AC or would you rather have AOC?’ the comedian Blaire Erskine asked in the guise of a Texas power grid official

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists