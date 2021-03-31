Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

U.S. President Biden signs the Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act of 2021 at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Hesson and Steve Holland
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ted Hesson and Steve Holland

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States.

Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. jobless claims dropped to a one-year low in mid-March as the public health situation improved and temperatures warmed. Still, a Labor Department report last week showed a large number of Americans - nearly 19 million - were still receiving unemployment checks.

Major U.S. business associations, including the National Association of Manufacturers and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, sued in July to try to overturn Trump's temporary worker ban. A California-based federal judge in October blocked the policy as it applied to hundreds of thousands of U.S. businesses with membership in the associations that had sued.

The judge found Trump's policy would cause "irreparable harm" to the businesses by interfering with their operations and leading them to lay off employees and close open positions.

Bloomberg News first reported Biden's plan to allow the foreign worker ban to expire.

Among those affected by the restrictions are skilled foreign workers on so-called H-1B visas that let U.S. employers temporarily hire foreign employees in specialty occupations. Companies that provide outsourcing services typically make up the bulk of the H-1B program's top users.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson and Steve Holland in Washington; Additional reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • How Luxury Sneaker Brand P448 Doubled Its Business During a Pandemic

    The made-in-Italy luxury sneaker line, led by industry veteran Wayne Kulkin, has doubled its business in the U.S. year over year despite COVID-19 challenges.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of March 22nd – 28th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Champignon Brands Files New CSE Listing Statement Included in the New CSE Listing Statement Are Disclosures Pertaining to the AltMed Acquisition, Which Constituted a Reverse Takeover of Champignon by AltMed Champignon Brands (OTCQB: SHRMF) announced on Friday that the company has filed its new listing statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). In addition, Champignon also reported that it filed an application with the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) officially requesting the revocation of the regulatory commissions’ cease trade orders against the company. READ FULL CHAMPIGNON BRANDS ARTICLE 9. Mexican Senate Will Pass Marijuana Legalization Bill as Revised By Deputies, Top Lawmaker Says The Mexican Senate is Prepared to Approve a Bill to Legalize Marijuana as Amended by the Chamber of Deputies Earlier This Month, a Key Senator Said This Week Due to the urgency of meeting a Supreme Court deadline to enact the policy change by April 30, Sen. Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar of the ruling MORENA party said that “at this time, it is important to legislate in the terms that are presented to us.” Lawmakers can consider further revisions to cannabis laws after the initial bill is enacted, he said. READ FULL MEXICO CANNABIS ARTICLE 8. MindMed Announces the Addition of Stanford University Neuroscientist as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board Dr. Robert C. Malenka is the Pritzker Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Director of the Nancy Pritzker Laboratory and Deputy Director of the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute at Stanford University MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) announced the addition of Dr. Robert C. Malenka, an accomplished neuroscientist and psychiatry professor from Stanford University to Chair the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Malenka is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine as well as an elected fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 7. Switch From Robinhood to These Brokerages to Invest in Soaring U.S. Cannabis Market At the Height of the Reddit-Fueled GameStop Frenzy, Online Brokerage Robinhood Halted and Then Limited the Buying of GameStop Shares Allegedly to Protect the Interests of Large Hedge Funds Betting Against GME After the air went out of the GameStop (NYSE: GME) rally, many Robinhood users were furious, while others turned their attention to a limited number of Pot Stocks available to trade on the app. Canadian Licensed Producers (LPs) such as Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) saw a huge spike in Robinhood trading volume, despite the real action being in the U.S. Cannabis Boom. Top U.S. MSOs like Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) and surging newcomer Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) are unavailable (and largely unknown) to Robinhood investors. With U.S. legalization continuing to gain momentum, ex Robinhood investors looking to invest in U.S. Cannabis Stocks, such as RWB, CURA and TRUL, should have a look at these online brokerages. READ FULL POT STOCKS BROKERS ARTICLE 6. CURE Pharmaceutical Augments its Existing U.S. DEA License in Order to Initiate Development of its Psychedelics-Based Pharmaceutical Clinical Pipeline The License Will Allow CURE to Build Out its Previously Announced Psychedelics Program Safely and Legally, While Expanding its Specialty Pharmaceutical Pipeline Opening New Doors to Research Advancement CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB: CURR), a vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company, announced today that it has secured an extension to its Schedule I U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) license that will allow the Company to conduct research on psychedelics-based pharmaceuticals using compounds such as LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin as potential treatments for various mental health disorders. The license enables CURE to conduct fully integrated research at its facility utilizing leading compounds and its patented delivery platform, seeking innovative solutions in high-impact and unmet patient need areas. READ FULL CURE PHARMA ARTICLE 5. Where in America is Marijuana Still Entirely Illegal? Fewer Than 7 Million of America’s 335 Million Inhabitants Live in Places Without Some Degree of Marijuana Legalization The remainder possess three degrees of legalization. There are 11 third-degree states, with severely limited-access (SLA) programs covering a population just shy of 90 million people. There are also 20 other states and two territories (Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) that are exclusively second-degree medical-use regimes and which have a total population of almost 118 million residents. Finally, there are more than 120 million inhabitants in the 16 first-degree states and territories, of which all have legalized recreational marijuana use and also have coexisting medical use (second-degree) status. READ FULL U.S. MARIJUANA ARTICLE 4. DMT Milking: The Negative Effects Of Milking Toads, and What Can Be Done About It DMT Milking? People Are Abducting Toads for Their Psychedelic Milk? That’s right. DMT milking produces some of the most powerful hallucinations. Some claim it’s stronger than peyote, mushrooms, and Ayahuasca. So it’s no wonder people are flocking to the Colorado River to kidnap these toads for their milky white venom. Ever since Mike Tyson came out on the Joe Rogan Podcast about his revolutionary 5-MeO-DMT experience ... it’s been the new hot psychedelic. READ FULL DMT MILKING ARTICLE 3. France Launches 2-Year Experiment With Medical Marijuana France’s Government Has launched a Two-Year Nationwide Experiment With Medical Cannabis With a View to Eventual Legalization Some 3,000 patients around the country will be given medical cannabis treatments and their health will be monitored by the national medicines watchdog, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The first prescription was issued Friday at the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital in southern France. READ FULL FRANCE MMJ ARTICLE 2. Psirenity Granted Approval to Conduct Jamaica’s First Psilocybin Clinical Trial to Help Manage Depression Psirenity is Emerging as a Global Leader in Science-Backed Brain Health and Wellness Psirenity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Leaf Canada Inc., today announced it has received approval to conduct the first clinical trial protocol with psilocybin in Jamaica. The protocol was approved by the University of the West Indies’ Ethics Committee. The clinical trial will begin within the next 90 days at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research (CAIHR), at the University of the West Indies with 32 patients, led by Professor Roger Gibson, Principal Investigator. READ FULL JAMAICA PSILOCYBIN ARTICLE 1. New York Marijuana Legalization Bill is Officially Released, With Votes Planned Within Days A New Bill to Legalize Marijuana in New York Was Released on Saturday After Lawmakers and the Governor Finalized a Deal That Has Been Negotiated for Weeks Votes in the legislature are now expected to take place in the coming week. Details about the agreed-upon language started to circulate on Wednesday, but now the text of the legislation has been released—a significant development that comes after lengthy talks between the Senate, Assembly and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) office. READ FULL NEW YORK ARTICLE Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Asian stocks poised for first monthly loss since October on bond rout

    Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan climbed for a fourth consecutive day to a one-week high of 682.36 points. As many countries rolled out the coronavirus vaccine, investors wagered on a quicker-than-anticipated economic recovery by dumping safe haven bonds, triggering a sudden and massive jump in yields that in-turn spooked equity investors.

  • All members of South Africa's ANC charged with corruption must step aside or face suspension - Ramaphosa

    All members of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) party who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days, or else face suspension, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. Allegations of corruption against party members including Ace Magashule, secretary-general and one of the six most powerful officials of the ANC, have deepened fault lines within the party that has ruled South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

  • Baby bottles and smugglers' tracking wristbands: Photos reveal items migrants left behind when crossing into a Texas border town

    Roma, Texas, a town of 10,000 in the Rio Grande Valley has seen an increase in migrant crossings in recent months.

  • When given a choice, Trump’s pandemic experts chose to be puppets of the president

    Trump’s COVID experts had a choice: the truth or Trump’s fiction. They chose to be puppets of the president. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Ghislaine Maxwell caught up in Jeffrey Epstein allegations

    She faces charges in the US of having assisted disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors.

  • NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Joey Logano wins return to dirt racing; Stenhouse second

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Blue Jays' 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin

    The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fliorida, because of COVID-19 restrictions. Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay. Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center.

  • US prosecutors file new indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell that includes a new, 4th accuser who was a minor

    The new indictment includes a fourth accuser and expands the scope of the charges against Maxwell by seven years.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • The coronavirus likely traveled 800 miles to Wuhan from farms that breed wild animals for food, a WHO report found

    WHO experts investigating the coronavirus' origins think it jumped from bats to an animal species like minks or pangolins before infecting people.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Jeffrey Epstein threatened to feed a woman he sex-trafficked to alligators if she talked, new lawsuit says

    A new lawsuit says Epstein told a woman he sex-trafficked he'd feed her to alligators and have her son deported if she spoke to authorities.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Arrest made in shooting death of beloved Rocky at country store in the NC mountains

    ‘Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant?’ grieving owner asks

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • H&M was wiped from the internet in China, sending a chilling warning to other retailers

    H&M products are missing from Alibaba and other shopping sites, and China's Google Maps-like platform isn't showing the locations of H&M's 500 stores.

  • The NFL approves a 17-game season and it means Americans may soon get a holiday on the day after the Super Bowl

    For years, many have argued that the Super Bowl, or the day after the Super Bowl, should be a holiday, and with a 17-game schedule, it could happen.