Biden expected to issue executive order targeting Israeli settlers in West Bank

President Joe Biden is expected to imminently issue an executive order aimed at punishing Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been attacking Palestinians in the occupied territory, according to documents seen by POLITICO, a U.S. official and a congressional aide.

The executive order is set to be released later Thursday, according to the documents and the U.S. official.

As part of the roll-out, the Biden administration is announcing it is imposing sanctions on individuals who have engaged in such violence, which has killed or displaced many Palestinians from their lands, the documents say.

The National Security Council declined to comment.

The order comes as the Biden administration is under growing pressure, including from Democrats, to be tougher on Israel as it pursues a military campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that many critics say is disproportionate in the wake of the Hamas attack of Oct. 7.

The State and Treasury Departments are expected to issue details on the sanctions and how financial institutions should approach the issue, according to the documents.