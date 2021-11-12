Biden expected to nominate Califf to head FDA

FDA Commissioner nominee Califf testifies at nomination hearing in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Robert Califf to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Califf, 66, a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher, served as FDA commissioner from February 2016 until the end of former President Barack Obama's second term in January 2017.

The FDA has been without a permanent leader since Biden took office nearly nine months ago.

If the nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Califf will take over from longtime FDA veteran Janet Woodcock, who has been serving as acting commissioner for the agency. The FDA oversees everything from medicine and medical devices to food, tobacco and cosmetics.

Woodcock has been in the role since Biden took office.

The U.S. regulatory agency has been in the spotlight as it reviews vaccines and potential treatments for COVID-19, and came under additional scrutiny for its accelerated approval this year of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, against the recommendation of its outside expert advisers.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Additional reporting by Katharine Jackson and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Raissa Kasolowsky)

