Biden expects ‘significant de-escalation today on path to ceasefire’ on call to Netanyahu

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Independent)
(Independent)

On a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, President Joe Biden “conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” as Israeli military strikes on Gaza continue for a 10th day.

The call marked his fourth call with the prime minister within the last week.

Asked why the president appeared to give the prime minister a Wednesday deadline, and whether there was any recourse to meet it, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters to “let the readout [of the call] speak for itself.”

She stressed that the president’s strategy has been to pursue talks with Middle East officials “quietly, intensively in a diplomatic way.”

More follows...

Read More

Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

Vaccinated Americans will soon be able to travel to Europe

Michael Cohen mocks Trump in photoshopped jail post: ‘The troubles for Donald Trump will keep on coming’

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's slow-motion trade détente

    Former President Donald Trump's "go-it-alone trade war" was "an unmitigated disaster, inflicting maximum pain on American workers and farmers" while failing to coerce desired changes from China, President Biden's campaign website (correctly) charged. There and in speeches on the campaign trail, Biden made clear he was no free-trader, but he also bashed Trump's hawkish style and suggested Americans could expect changes, particularly where trade with Europe was concerned. He at least understood — as Trump evidently did not — that U.S. tariffs are taxes paid by the American people. Yet it was evident even before Biden took office that winding down the trade war with China was not on his agenda despite the severe and unrewarded economic costs it has exacted. Half a year later, it seems safe to render a verdict on trade conflict with Europe, too. As Reason's Eric Boehm wrote Monday, "Trump's trade war with Europe is Biden's trade war now." In fairness, it hasn't gotten worse. A U.S.-European Union joint statement Monday announced the beginning of "discussions on the mutual resolution of concerns" around Trump-originated steel tariffs that will "avoid changes ... that negatively affect bilateral trade" and "find solutions before the end of the year." As part of that diplomatic launch, the EU "agreed to postpone plans to raise tariffs on American whiskeys, motorcycles, boats, and other items set to take effect June 1," The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. That is particularly welcome news for U.S. whiskey distillers, who were facing a tariff jump from 25 to 50 percent and had already lost more than half their EU export sales since the 25 percent tax was imposed. That sort of harm is what makes Biden's slow-motion trade détente with Europe so frustrating and inadequate. The tariffs the United States imposes on other nations' goods cost American consumers; the retaliatory tariffs other nations impose on our goods cost American producers; and none of this financial pain has proven useful for its ostensible beneficiaries, like the steel industry. The only winners here are governments raking in new taxes and claiming it's an act of beneficence. It's not, and Biden should wholly drop the trade war he partially decried last year. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

  • As trust between Israeli Jews and Arabs reaches new lows, Netanyahu rises again

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a briefing at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv on May 19, 2021. Sebastian Scheiner/Pool/AFP via Getty ImagesPro-Palestinian demonstrators in the world’s capitals in mid-May 2021 blamed the Israeli government for recent bloodshed in Israel and Gaza, and called on world leaders to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu into calling a ceasefire. Protesters emphasized the perceived power imbalance between Israel and Palestine. According to this view of the asymmetry between the two sides, Israel is a major economic and military power while Hamas-led Gaza is poor, weak and has suffered many casualties. In Israel – where I’ve lived and worked for 25 years, and from where I write these lines from the reinforced concrete saferoom legally required in all apartments erected here since Saddam targeted Israeli civilians during the first Gulf War – debate is raging over different asymmetries. In front of a window with a steel covering, the saferoom desk at which the author wrote this article while Hamas shot missiles at Israeli cities. Eli Gottlieb, CC BY-ND Where Israel’s critics see a powerful nation attacking a weak one, Israelis see a sovereign state defending itself against terrorists who deliberately target civilians. And where Israeli right-wingers see violent betrayal of Israeli Jews by Arab citizens with whom they’ve coexisted for decades, Israeli left-wingers see a Jewish majority that hasn’t done enough to ensure equal rights for its Arab minority. As a cognitive psychologist, I am not surprised by the mirror images that different sides in the conflict hold of the asymmetries between them. Asymmetries are perceptions and, just like optical illusions, people can look at the same sets of facts and events and see – or be persuaded to see – different things. Israel-Hamas asymmetry In op-eds and viral social media posts, many Israelis have been contrasting Arab aggression with Jewish restraint. They talk about Hamas targeting missiles at Israeli civilians and inflaming dormant inter-ethnic tensions in Israel’s mixed cities. And they describe themselves as going to unprecedented lengths to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza and to preserve a delicate coexistence that took years to construct between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens. This asymmetry is diametrically opposed to the one emphasized by Israel’s critics. Palestinians and their supporters cast Israel as the aggressor and the Palestinians as weak victims. Most Israelis see Hamas and their Arab Israeli supporters as the aggressors, and perceive the group to be growing stronger, as the range of its missiles and incitement of anti-Jewish violence extends ever deeper into Israeli territory, threatening its major cities. Right-left asymmetry But there is a split in Israeli politics. Those on the right see Israel’s Arab citizens attacking innocent Jews, torching synagogues and destroying property in neighborhoods they’ve shared for years. Those on the left, however, see their government’s continued disregard for the rights of Israel’s Arab citizens and reluctance to apply the full force of the law equally to Arab and Jewish rioters. Posts by right-wing commentators this week contrasted the relative frequency of acts of violence committed by Arab Israelis on Jewish Israelis and their property with the relative absence of corresponding violence perpetrated by Jewish Israelis on Arab Israelis. Left-wing commentators, on the other hand, focused on Israel’s shared responsibility for, and moral duty to address, the pent-up frustrations of Israel’s Arab minority. In this famous optical illusion, both lines are exactly the same length. Juan Luis Roldan via Flickr, CC BY-SA The role of framing and social context Cognitive psychologists deal with such differences in perception all the time. One example is the Muller-Lyer illusion, in which two lines of identical length are made to seem shorter or longer by the addition of “fins,” which slope inward or outward, respectively at each end. Similarly, in the current conflict, perceptions of who is aggressor and whom victim are shaped by the inclusion or exclusion of additional data, such as who has suffered the most casualties, who has more effective defenses, and so on. Like the fins in the Muller-Lyer illusion, such data can shape perception irrespective of their relevance. Solomon Asch’s famous conformity experiment, explained. Another example is Solomon Asch’s conformity experiment, in which a group of participants is required to identify which of three lines on one card is the same length as a reference line on another card. But there’s a catch: All but one of the participants has been told in advance to select a line that is obviously shorter than the reference line. The uninitiated participant usually changes his correct answer to conform with the incorrect answer chosen by the rest of the group. A similar dynamic seems to be playing out on social media around the current Israel-Palestine conflict. Some celebrities who initially posted relatively balanced messages later adopted more partisan positions in response to pressure from followers. The impact on domestic politics One person who has gained from Israelis’ shifting views on Jewish-Arab asymmetries is Netanyahu himself. Earlier this month, an “anyone but Bibi” coalition government seemed about to be formed following Israel’s fourth inconclusive election in two years. Unprecedentedly, Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing, and largely Jewish, Yamina (“Rightwards”) party, was deep in talks with Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List party. Last week, Bennett pulled out of the talks. One week, 3,000 Hamas missiles and several more riots later, the prospect of such talks being revived seems farther away than ever. Israeli firefighters on site after a synagogue was torched in Lod. So Bibi is back on top, performing very publicly the role of heading Israel’s military response and reaping the political rewards of the greatest crisis of trust in decades between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens. A week is a long time in politics. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Eli Gottlieb, George Washington University. Read more:Both Israel and Hamas are aiming to look strong, instead of finding a way out of their endless warAs the Palestinian minority takes to the streets, Israel is having its own Black Lives Matter moment Eli Gottlieb does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Farewell (again) to Microsoft's Internet Explorer

    Microsoft has set a deadline for retiring its legacy web browser from consumer versions of Windows 10.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • NY attorney general's office opens criminal tax investigation into Trump Organization CFO: CNN

    The news comes one day after the New York attorney general's office said its investigation into the Trump Organization had become a criminal probe.

  • Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With Intruder

    Ramsey County Jail/St. Paul PoliceMore than 11 years ago, Heidi Firkus, an artist and avid churchgoer who loved watching rom-coms, was fatally shot in her Minnesota home.Her husband, Nicholas Firkus, said someone broke into their St. Paul home at about 6:30 a.m. on April 25, 2010. He grabbed his shotgun and tried to fight off the intruder but, in the process, the gun went off twice, hitting his 25-year-old wife in the back, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time. Nicholas, 27, was shot in the leg.Nicholas Firkus was a “victim not a perpetrator,” his lawyer said at the time.But in a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday, a SWAT team took Firkus into custody in a pre-dawn raid after the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with murder. It’s not yet clear what led to the extraordinary reversal. Firkus will appear in court on Thursday.‘F*cking Monster’: Mom of Dead Kids Rages as Nebraska Dad Is Charged“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years,” Heidi’s family said in a statement to FOX 9. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth."Heidi met her husband at church, where they both worked as youth group leaders. They married in 2005 and moved in together to the two-story home on a tree-lined street in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.But, in a search warrant affidavit filed in 2010 seeking the couple’s credit reports, it emerged that they were in dire financial straits.Their home had been under foreclosure proceedings and they were due to be evicted the day after Heidi was killed. Nothing in the house had been sold or packed up, investigators said, and despite a mountain of unpaid bills and outstanding credit balances, the couple seemed to have a “lifestyle of wanton spending outside of their means," the affidavit said.Although Nicholas later told police that Heidi knew about their financial issues, numerous family and close friends told investigators that they believed she was in the dark.Police never found any evidence of forced entry to the home or any witnesses who saw an intruder. “The neighborhood is densely populated and it was light at the time of the incident,” the 2010 search affidavit said.Two years after Heidi’s death, Nicholas remarried. That marriage ended in divorce in 2019. He stopped talking to the police the day after Heidi died.Meanwhile, Heidi’s family and friends were left searching for answers. In a 2019 Pioneer Press article, they pleaded for renewed help to solve the decade-old case and said Heidi would never have kept her financial troubles a secret.“She was never ashamed about being vulnerable or having hard conversations,” Jessie Bain, a childhood friend, said.They recalled her seeming happy and normal in the lead up to her death, even going on a trip to Hawaii with her husband.“There are so many things that don’t add up,” Ashley Starr, a teenage friend, said at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia woman wanted for battery after brutal attack at Little Caesars restaurant

    Brittany Kennedy, 25, is identified as the suspect in the alleged incident

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Dramatic bodycam shows police officers saving three-month-old who suddenly stopped breathing

    Police officers commended by local mayor for bravery over footage

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • Shohei Ohtani's velocity dips during Angels defeat, but he's 'not worried about any injuries'

    The Angels fall short against the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

  • Several people, 2 journalists arrested in Elizabeth City during Andrew Brown protests

    The two journalists from the USA Today network were detained while covering protests in Elizabeth City, where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed almost a month ago.

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

    Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene. Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says