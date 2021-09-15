Biden expresses confidence in top US general
Gen. Mark Milley is facing criticism for seeking to undermine former President Donald Trump after revelations in a new book he called China to reassure them the U.S. wasn't planning to attack.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday described as "unacceptable" incidents in Iran involving its inspectors, in which diplomats say security staff subjected female inspectors to inappropriate searches that the United States is calling harassment. In a first case this year at the Natanz nuclear site, a female inspector was subjected to an unnecessarily intrusive search by security staff, diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy Agency have said. Details of the episode in June remain unclear as does the number of repeat incidents since at Natanz, where an explosion and power cut that Iran has blamed on Israel damaged machines in its main, underground uranium-enrichment plant in April.
Find out which designers the stars wore to the Met Gala. Featuring Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet and Lil Nas X. (Sept. 14)
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced public schools in Florida will no longer administer end-of-year state testing and will instead rely on year-round monitoring to assess student progress.
Ryan studied articles about interacting with someone with the disorder "for weeks" after the 2016 election, per Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril."
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's upcoming "Peril" documents an explosive response from the former president.
According to extracts from a new book in CNN, Trump's reactions to the pleas was to blink and continue watching the violence unfold on TV.
President Joe Biden is not "looking for the guidance" from those Republicans to make decisions, Psaki said.
The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."
The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."
Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman called on Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to resign in response to a book that said Milley secretly promised his Chinese counterpart he would provide advance warning if former President Donald Trump ordered an attack on China.
Haspel reportedly told Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the US was headed toward a coup amid Trump's election lies.
A Georgia businesswoman announced on Wednesday that she is waging a GOP primary challenge against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.
The fistfight between two factions inside the Taliban leadership took place inside the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, the BBC reported.
We’ve all heard the statistic: in 2016, 53% of all white female voters voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton (according to exit polls, anyway — this study says it’s more like 47%). It seems clear that conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was not one of them, both from her years of Trump criticism […]
"I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office," she said, adding: "It's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."
The montage history of horrific GOP statements, seen hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has plenty of company.
I remember watching Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first ad as a candidate, featuring his two small children. It’s not the use of family that upset me, that’s a common and accepted practice; it was the images of his children building a “wall” with cardboard bricks and reading a book on political division.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn the afternoon hours on Tuesday, following reports that then-President Donald Trump’s top military adviser had formulated secret plans in case the commander in chief went “rogue” after the Jan. 6 riot, the ex-president picked up the phone and rang up several close associates and TV-prone political allies. According to two people familiar with the matter, the twice-impeached former president was sounding testy and had a simple request:He wante