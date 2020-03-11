Biden extends olive branch to Sanders supporters after Michigan win, says they'll defeat Trump 'together'

It's been another successful Tuesday primary night for former Vice President Joe Biden, who solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nominee after wins in the highly coveted Michigan primary, as well as those in Missouri, and Mississippi. But in a speech to his supporters after the results rolled in, Biden extended a peace offering to his chief rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and his supporters.

There were no barbs fired at his top competitor. Instead, Biden praised the "tireless energy and their passion," of Sanders and his supporters, adding that both campaigns "share a common goal of defeating" President Trump, and that they'll do it "together."









Joe Biden thanks Bernie Sanders and his supporters "for their tireless energy and their passion." "We share a common goal, and together, we'll defeat Donald Trump" https://t.co/gbUWwhylXt pic.twitter.com/e3b9iWgeHe — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2020

Don't expect Biden, should he hold on to secure the nomination, to pick Sanders as his running mate, but the comments could signal he's prepared to try to mend fences between Sanders and the Democratic Party in the hopes of keeping his base in the fold when the general election rolls around in November.

