Biden extends pause on student loan payments until Aug. 31. What does it mean for borrowers?

President Joe Biden will extend the student loan freeze through Aug. 31, but the news is likely to bring little satisfaction to borrowers seeking long term relief.

The president didn't mention widespread cancellation, which has kept borrowers on edge since March 2020 when the freeze began under former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for more aggressive forgiveness while Republicans are pressuring the president to resume payments.

In a Wednesday statement, Biden said data from the Federal Reserve suggested that if payments restarted in May that "millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship, and delinquencies and defaults could threaten Americans’ financial stability."

"Accordingly, to enable Americans to continue to get back on their feet after two of the hardest years this nation has ever faced," he said. "My administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31st, 2022."

Both Trump and Biden have extended the freeze since its launch at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. But this time, borrowers are feeling the economic pinch of rising inflation and steep gas prices tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the nation's $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio swells daily.

Here's what to know:

What does this mean for borrowers?

Borrowers now have until Aug. 31 before payments restart on their federal student loans. The moratorium had been set to expire in May, though the administration had signaled in March an extension was possible.

Borrowers seeking more information about their loans and the pause should visit StudentAid.gov.

Interest on federal student loans will also remain at zero, and collection efforts for past due debts will stay on hold for 41 million Americans with federal student loans.

The Education Department will allow all borrowers a chance to restart payments without impact from previous penalties from overdue payments, according to a news release.

"The Department of Education is committed to ensuring that student loan borrowers have a smooth transition back to repayment,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “This additional extension will allow borrowers to gain more financial security as the economy continues to improve and as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The agency also said it would continue providing relief to borrowers whose universities defrauded them. It also said it would streamline the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, a government initiative meant to offer debt relief to those working in the public sector.

The agency announced an overhaul of the program in October that has already resulted in identifying more than 100,000 borrowers eligible for roughly $6.4 billion in relief, according to the Education Department.

What about student loan forgiveness?

Biden did not mention student loan forgiveness as a possibility, though he campaigned on canceling $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

It wasn't immediately clear what the administration's plans were beyond August, and the president didn't include forgiveness in his statement.

Biden did say said the additional time would allow borrowers to build more "financial security," and allow the Department of Education more time to improve student loan programs.

Though it hasn't been widespread forgiveness, the department has canceled more than $17 billion in debt to more than 700,000 borrowers since Biden took office.

Some Democrats say Biden isn't going far enough

News of the extension leaked Monday, and Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, were quick to push the president for further action with some angling for student loan cancellation.

On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Schumer, issued a statement saying the extension was welcome, but more action would be required.

"We continue to implore the president to use his clear legal authority to cancel student debt, which will help narrow the racial wealth gap, boost our economic recovery, and demonstrate that this government is fighting for the people," the statement read.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington and the chair of the Senate's committee on education, said on Twitter she was glad to see Biden take action but that the administration should "forgive some debt for all borrowers." She also called on Biden to "fix" the student loan system and to extend the pause through year's end.

Last week, dozens of Democratic lawmakers had sent a letter to Biden urging him to extend the pause through year's end and to provide "meaningful student debt cancellation."

Biden has said he is open to debt cancellation but that believes its Congress' role to act.

Top Republican blasts pause as polling ploy

Virginia Foxx, the Republican leader of the House's committee on education, on Monday said the president extended the pause at the cost of taxpayers without college degrees to boost his poll numbers.

"This isn’t about the pandemic, this isn’t about targeted relief for struggling borrowers, it’s about setting the stage for blanket loan forgiveness," her statement read. "Clearly, he will do whatever progressives want when they want it."

