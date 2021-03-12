  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden eyes July 4 declaration of 'independence from this virus'

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — “We all lost something,” President Biden said in his remarks to the nation on Thursday evening marking the one-year anniversary of the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Seeking unity in sorrow, Biden noted that the end was close, though the endgame would prove tricky.

If all went well, he said, there could be a normal Independence Day to look forward to, barbecues and fireworks and all.

Above all, he paid tribute to the 527,726 dead from COVID-19, as well as to the millions who have lost jobs, who have had their education relegated to a screen, who no longer have the simple but necessary freedoms they once took for granted.

“I promise you, we’ll come out stronger,” Biden said, trying to temper the moment’s difficult realities with a measure of optimism. To that end, he made several promises, most notably that he would direct every state to make the coronavirus vaccine available to every American adult by May 1.

But becoming eligible for the vaccine is not the same as actually having the vaccine administered. That makes the real-world impact of that promise somewhat unclear, even if it does signal to states that they should move more quickly through tiers of eligible recipients.

He also announced that 4,000 additional National Guardsmen would be called up to help with the vaccination effort. Two thousand National Guardsmen are already participating in that work.

And though he didn’t engage with Trump and his legacy, he drew a clear line between his response and that of the man he defeated in the presidential race last November, in large part by promising to handle the pandemic more coherently. In his remarks, he described how vaccination has accelerated since he took office.

“When I took office 50 days ago, only 8 percent after months, only 8 percent of those over the age of 65 had gotten their first vaccination,” Biden said. “Today, that number is 65 percent.”

He also said a major push was coming to reopen schools, something that Trump promised but could not accomplish. The issue has bedeviled Biden as well.

Joe Biden
President Biden delivering his primetime address to the nation from the East Room of the White House on Thursday night. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Looking cautiously beyond the pandemic, Biden ventured that Americans could have a semi-normal Independence Day, though only if people continued to follow public health measures in the meantime and got vaccinated when they could. Several times he pleaded for people to wear masks, something his predecessor, Donald Trump, disliked doing intensely.

The holiday, Biden said, would be when Americans “not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.” And although the Fourth of July is months away, Biden preemptively cautioned against planning large gatherings. Some critics on social media thought it improper for the president to already impose such limits.

Grief is familiar terrain to Biden, who lost a wife and daughter to a car accident in 1972 and then a son to cancer in 2015. In both cases, he emerged from mourning with a single conviction: “You’ve got to have purpose,” as he told Time magazine last January, when he was a presidential candidate and most Americans had barely heard of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus, which has been described as the most significant domestic legislation in a generation. As the pandemic winds down, he and Vice President Kamala Harris will tour the nation, making the case that such an enormous outlay was both necessary and effective.

In the meantime, Biden will also begin to make the case for a massive infrastructure package, while watching carefully for any resurgence of the pandemic, which, he warned, could lead to another round of unwelcome lockdowns.

But no such lockdowns loom on the immediate horizon, and even though the president spoke with sorrow on Thursday evening, he also strove to restore Americans’ battered faith in the institutions of their democracy.

“We need to remember the government isn’t some foreign force in a distance capital,” Biden said. “No, it’s us, all of us. We the people.”

Without mentioning Trump by name, Biden lamented that, under his predecessor, people had “lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people.” He promised that government can, and will. To hear the president tell it, the first 50 days of his administration are proof that it already has.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' in first remarks since Oprah interview

    "We're very much not a racist family," William told a reporter as he walked with wife Kate Middleton.

  • Demi Lovato Says Calling Off Recent Engagement Was a 'Huge Sign' in Recognizing Sexuality

    "I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," the singer told Glamour

  • Biden not yet holding a formal news conference raises accountability questions

    Halfway into his first 100 days, President Joe Biden has yet to hold a formal, solo news conference, raising questions about accountability with the White House under increasing pressure to explain why. The tough exchanges in such a setting can reveal much more to Americans about a president's thinking and test his explanations, as opposed to what so far have been Biden's brief answers -- often one-liner quips -- in the tightly-controlled and often-scripted events the White House has arranged to date. The contrast with former President Donald Trump has been especially striking, especially given Biden's repeated promises to Americans that he'd always be "straight" and "transparent."

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Here are which states have the longest life expectancies — and which have the shortest

    A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics ranked life expectancy in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Here's who is living the longest.

  • Major storm developing in the West with heavy snow, flooding rain

    Two storms are moving across the country on Thursday bringing with it mudslide threats, flooding rain, heavy snow and damaging thunderstorms. The first storm brought up to a foot of snow to the Dakotas and Minnesota as well as damaging winds, hail and tornado warnings that were sparked by this storm from Kansas to Minnesota. The second storm hit California hard on Wednesday with 1 to 2 inches of rain that caused a mudslide in southern California and prompted mandatory evacuations in Silverado Canyon.

  • Famed ‘Erin Brockovich’ Lawyer Tom Girardi Loses Law License

    Tom Girardi, the real-life “Erin Brockovich” attorney and husband to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, has lost his law license as the apparent result of an ongoing conservatorship case. Girardi, 81, has Alzheimer’s disease and is unable to participate in court proceedings, according to a psychiatrist’s assessment filed in the case that was obtained by TheWrap. The developments are the latest in a long set of trying circumstances for the famed attorney; Girardi’s younger brother took over a conservatorship for him last month. Also Read: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Files for Divorce From Tom Girardi In December, Girardi’s once-esteemed downtown Los Angeles law firm, Girardi Keese, fell apart as evidence mounted that he had stolen or misappropriated more than $13 million in settlements, according to the Los Angeles Times. He then declared bankruptcy, and a federal criminal investigation was launched. His defense attorney later stated Girardi was unable to assist in his defense, which was backed by Wednesday’s court filing. “Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing,” Superior Court consulting psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote, noting that Girardi had late-onset Alzheimer’s. “His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion.” Also Read: Newest Asian 'Real Housewives' Use Heightened Visibility to Combat Anti-Asian Hate His wife Jayne said in November she was filing for divorce after 21 years of marriage to Girardi, the real-life attorney who won the case against the utility company that inspired the Julia Roberts classic “Erin Brockovich.” Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Famed ‘Erin Brockovich’ Lawyer Tom Girardi Loses Law License At TheWrap

  • NBA issues Meyers Leonard $50K fine, one-week suspension for anti-Semitic slur

    Leonard was heard on a streaming platform using the slur.

  • Former NFL Quarterback Jon Kitna Claims Ex-Wideout Was Drunk During Game

    Jon Kitna told Ryen Russillo that a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was hammered during a game, but still put up nearly 200 receiving yards.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey: 5 questions left unanswered

    Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke to Oprah Winfrey for over three hours for their tell-all interview, watched by tens of millions of viewers around the world. In the interview, Harry and Meghan dropped bombshell after bombshell on things like Meghan's thoughts of suicide to alleged conversations about the skin color of their son, Archie, to allegedly being cut off financially. In many cases, Harry and Meghan's claims raised as many questions as they did answers, as the interview was, in many cases, only their side of the story being told.

  • Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump

    Actress and former Fox News staffer Stacey Dash on Wednesday apologized for her past behavior and denounced Donald Trump. In a Wednesday interview with the Daily Mail, the “Clueless” star said she made “a lot of mistakes” after joining Fox News in 2014 as an on-air commentator. During the 2016 election cycle, Dash, a Black woman, was dismissive of the issues faced by minorities, the LGBTQ community and of the wage gap, among other things. “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman and at that time in my life, it was who I was,” she said. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.” The turning point for Dash came, she said, on Jan. 6 when Trump-backing rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building in a siege that left five dead, including one Capitol police officer. “I think the Capitol Riots were appalling,” the actress said. “When that happened I was like ‘OK, I’m done. I’m truly done,’ because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.” Also Read: Stacey Dash Abandons Bid for Congress The riot happened as Congress met to certify the election of President Joe Biden, a man Dash says she plans to give “a chance,” since he is president and Trump is not. Although she still describes herself as anti-abortion and “not a feminist,” Dash said she regrets some of the extreme language she has used. In 2015, Fox News suspended her without pay for two weeks for suggesting President Barack Obama “didn’t give a s—” about terrorism on the network’s “Outnumbered.” (The network declined to renew her contract in 2017.) “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now,” she told the Daily Mail. “If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.” Dash, who abandoned a 2018 run to unseat U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-California) after only a month, also said she had no future political plans. Read the entire interview at the Daily Mail and see some of Dash’s most outrageous statements from her time at Fox News below. Read original story Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump At TheWrap

  • Military leaders target Tucker Carlson after Fox News host calls pregnant soldiers a 'mockery'

    In a striking display of solidarity, members of the U.S. military condemned the cable news pundit for criticizing the government's efforts to retain women in uniform, including those who are pregnant.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Republican Retirements Are the Price Mitch McConnell Is Paying for Selling Out His Party to Donald Trump

    Drew Angerer/GettyIt was already a hard year for Mitch McConnell, having a public late-life crisis after being returned to minority status, and seeing his wife, the former transportation secretary, scrutinized for using their official positions to help a shipping company her family owns. Then Roy Blunt went and became the fifth GOP senator to retire.Blunt cited his 23 years in the Capitol for the surprise retirement, not fear of the former social media influencer who resides at Mar-a-Lago. Blunt, an affable insider married to an affable lobbyist for Kraft, had done what it takes to avoid a Trump-inspired revenge primary: He voted not to impeach Trump (twice) and this week voted against the signature legislation of the new president who the former president still won’t acknowledge is living in the White House. You have to keep paying up. What you haven't done for Trump lately can kill you.With Blunt’s retirement, Democrats' chances of increasing their slim Senate majority and depriving McConnell of regaining his went up. It still won’t be easy. Missouri is Trump country, and Republicans won the seat of former Sen. Claire McCaskill in 2018, electing up-and-coming man on the move Josh Hawley, who’s gone hard-core MAGA to keep it.Mitch McConnell Says He’ll Support Trump in 2024 After Blaming Him for Capitol RiotBlunt joins Planet Earth conservatives Pat Toomey, Rob Portman, Richard Shelby, and Richard Burr, who had a good chance of a challenge from the fringe right egged on by The Sorest Loser ever, who might feel slighted (two of the five did vote to impeach in January), or find a new sycophant he likes better, or both. The party is waiting for Sens. Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson to announce their intentions. If Ron "Anon," who is not from our planet, leaves, imagine how far out those competing to replace him will be.Incumbency isn't enough to ward off flukes but it helps. The more senators who retire, the more magic McConnell's going to have to harness to prevail, and the more he has to do to prevent the ascension of mini-Marjorie Taylor Greenes. The one currently serving in the House endorsed the proposal that Nancy Pelosi be removed “by a bullet to the head.” McConnell had something to work with during the Obama years, like the threat of not being able to keep the doctor you liked and paying through the nose for the insult. Republicans will try, but making Biden dangerous—unlike his rescue German shepherd, banished temporarily for biting security staff—is going to be hard. A radical socialist he is not.McConnell’s been through bad primaries before when the tried, the true, and the informed were challenged by the poorly informed, the far-right religious, and the just plain wacky. During the 2010 midterms, McConnell could taste getting his big office with a balcony large enough to host cigar parties back when then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was considered a dead man walking. That was until former Nevada State Assemblywoman Sharron Angle launched a frivolous challenge to a formidable opponent, Sue Lowden, the chair of the party and former statewide official who held a consistent double-digit lead. Angle was a Scientology sympathizer, if not member, believed Sharia law was taking over Dearborn, Michigan, and was so afraid of the press she had staff say “it’s time to water the plants” to signal when a reporter was approaching. But Angle won the primary. In the general, a group of Nevada Republicans supported Reid, and Angle sank like a stone, down 18 points at one time. Leader Reid would haunt McConnell until the Senate flipped in 2015 and he retired in 2017.McConnell’s worst nightmare in 2010 was Christine O'Donnell, who ran an ad declaring she was not a witch in a special election to replace then-Vice President Biden. After beating former governor and nine-term GOP congressman Mike Castle in the primary, who was favored to take the seat back from Democrats, it came out that her resume was fiction, but liens on her property for unpaid taxes were not. She couldn't answer questions about the Constitution an alert sixth grader could ace. Even for a family values party her crusade for abstinence was too much. She lost to Chris Coons by 17 points.O'Donnell was the eighth Tea Party-backed candidate to win a primary that year. Among them was Indiana Treasurer Richard Mourdock. He got it into his head that it was time for Sen. Richard Lugar to go. Although nominated for a Nobel Prize, Lugar was a modest member from a time gone by, casting 12,000 votes over 35 years quietly, lunching on an apple and yogurt most days. Lugar gave Mourdock an opening when he took his frugality one bridge too far by selling his residence among the Hoosiers for a place across the Potomac in suburban Virginia. Having your residence where you serve is allowed in Indiana, but Mourdock got a lot of populist mileage out of painting Lugar as a Washington elitist gone native. Lugar's reputation for bipartisanship was the final nail in the coffin.As the nominee, Mourdock was too far right on issues like Social Security, but it was defending his strict position on abortion by contending that a pregnancy resulting from rape is "something that God intended to happen"—a precursor of nutso nominee Todd “Legitimate Rape” Akin, who cost Republicans a safe seat in Missouri in 2012—that ended his hopes. Indiana sent Democrat Joe Donnelly to Washington.It's surprising that Blunt, a non-practicing moderate since Trump arrived, is retiring when he managed to avoid Trump's wrath for four years. Officials at the NRSC, the campaign arm of the GOP Senate caucus, must be tearing their hair out. How hard could it be for Blunt to leave his soul in hock a few more years like the rest of them and win one for the team?For a moment post-Trump acquittal, it looked like McConnell might reclaim his soul. After his "no" vote on constitutional grounds, McConnell had a moment of conscience and held Trump morally responsible for what happened on Jan. 6. But soon after, as Trump made it clear he would not be purged, McConnell conceded that if the person who incited a mob to overthrow the government were to be the candidate in 2024, he would support him. His post-impeachment speech was another hollow gesture by a man who's made a career out of them.For McConnell, it will be a sad day when he says goodbye to his lieutenant Blunt and sadder still as he sees the office with the best view in Washington possibly leave with him. McConnell has re-upped. He's taken out a second mortgage on his soul, for next year and beyond. Maybe that's why Blunt is retiring.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • Stimulus checks: Here's who gets a $1,400 payment under Biden's stimulus bill

    Around $450 billion of Biden’s $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" is earmarked to go directly to Americans’ wallets. Here’s what you need to know.

  • A nation divided: How Meghan and Harry's interview caused shock waves in the U.K.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has divided opinion in the U.K.

  • Demi Moore calls ex-husband Bruce Willis's wife 'family.' How rare is their bond?

    Demi Moore calls her ex-husband Bruce Willis's wife Emma her "friend."

  • As California's vaccine rollout gains steam, Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind whites

    As California prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a new tier of its citizens, immunization rates for Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind that of whites. In L.A., the hunt for the vaccine has sometimes led affluent white residents to wait in line at pharmacies in lower-income neighborhoods, sparking anger.

  • Georgetown law professor fired for comments on Black students' performance

    Some students had called for the termination of Sandra Sellers after a recording of a conversation she had with another professor went viral.