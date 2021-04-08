Biden Eyes Russia Retaliation After Meddling, Hacking Review

Biden Eyes Russia Retaliation After Meddling, Hacking Review
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wadhams and Jennifer Jacobs
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials have completed an intelligence review of alleged Russian misdeeds such as election interference and the SolarWinds hack, setting the stage for the U.S to announce retaliatory actions soon, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Possible moves could involve sanctions and the expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in the U.S. under diplomatic cover, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. Senior officials were expected to meet Wednesday to discuss what steps to take.

One person familiar with the deliberations said the U.S. response would likely comprise several elements. That would include sanctions singling out people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as agencies linked to election interference.

The actions will be the outcome of the review President Joe Biden ordered on his first full day in office into four areas: Interference in the U.S. election, reports of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, the SolarWinds attack and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The administration announced sanctions against Russian officials over Navalny last month but had so far held off on action in the other three areas.

All About the U.S. Sanctions Aimed at Putin’s Russia: QuickTake

The decision on what to do could be the biggest foreign policy test of the early Biden presidency. But the tone of the U.S.-Russia relationship was already set when the president, in an interview with ABC News last month, nodded in agreement when asked if he thought Putin was a “killer.” Biden also warned that Putin “will pay a price” for alleged election meddling.

Biden’s approach to Russia marks a break with that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. While the U.S. escalated sanctions on Russia and expelled diplomats during Trump’s tenure, the president was loathe to personally criticize Putin and said more focus should be placed on China as a threat to U.S. national security.

Biden and his top aides will now have to weigh how hard to punish Russia while also seeking its help on priorities such as rejoining the Iran nuclear accord, restarting arms control talks and combating climate change.

In addition to sanctioning specific individuals, there could also be expulsions of diplomats as well as private talks with Russia laying out further actions the U.S. would be prepared to take. Those moves would be aimed at establishing effective deterrence against future cyber attacks such as the one that compromised popular software made by the Texas-based firm SolarWinds Corp. and infiltrated government agencies as well as private companies.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations that it meddles in elections, poisons its critics or offered to pay bounties for the killing of American troops. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday Russia would retaliate for any new sanctions, which he dismissed as a “dumb” instrument. “These actions convince us only of one thing -- that we need to rely only on ourselves,” he told reporters on a visit to Kazakhstan.

The White House and State Department declined to comment on Wednesday. When White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced the review on Jan. 21, she said it was meant “to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions.”

Despite the rising tensions between the two former Cold War rivals, Putin is set to join Biden’s climate change summit later this month.

(Updates with Russian reaction in tenth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Column: Jeff Bezos likes Biden's infrastructure plan because he knows it's worth the money

    Amazon's Bezos endorses Biden's infrastructure plan — but he won't be paying the cost.

  • This UAE Stock Is Up 70% in Three Weeks and Nobody Knows Why

    (Bloomberg) -- By most standards, the recent performance of International Holdings Co. PJSC has been an investor’s dream.Shares in the Abu Dhabi-based group have jumped more than 70% since March 22 in an uninterrupted 13-day winning streak that’s propelled the company’s value past the $40 billion mark for the first time, higher even than the United Arab Emirates’ biggest bank.Yet IHC, which enjoys the backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family and has investments ranging from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to a local fishery company, isn’t for the timid. All but a fraction of the shares are concentrated among Emiratis, not a single analyst covers the company and few observers want to guess at what’s behind the ballooning share price.“IHC isn’t any other company,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, a Dubai-based consultancy. “The shares aren’t for the faint-hearted, as any management misstep can be costly. The stock is suited for growth investors who understand the risk.”That growth is evident from IHC’s thirst for acquisitions. Under the stewardship of the powerful Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became chairman about a year ago, the company has been stepping up investments inside and outside the oil-rich UAE. It had $3.8 billion in assets as of the end of last year, about four times more than a year earlier. Profit rose 159% to 3 billion dirhams ($821 million) in 2020.Sheikh Tahnoon, who is national security adviser for the UAE and brother to Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, is also chairman of the Royal Group, a major UAE conglomerate and IHC’s biggest shareholder.None of which accounts for the stock gains though. And the company itself isn’t offering much by way of explanation either.“I cannot say much,” Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s Abu Dhabi-based chief executive officer and managing director, said in a telephone interview Wednesday, adding that the company is sticking to its acquisition strategy. “On a monthly basis, we have two, three or maybe four deals,” and there are more being negotiated at the moment, he said.IHC invested in 36 new companies last year, bringing the number of legal operating entities under its portfolio to 97. The company has been giving presentations to investors at its Abu Dhabi headquarters, and there have been conversations with “a few” brokerage houses that may start covering IHC as soon as this quarter, Shueb said.To be sure, it doesn’t take much to move the stock. Average daily volumes this year equate to about 0.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.IHC rose 1.7% to 87.65 dirhams as of 11:44 a.m. local time Thursday, bringing its advance this year to 110%.Many of IHC’s plans “are audacious and sometimes baffling to an investor,” Valecha said. “But this company has pretty aggressive management, and so far they have delivered the goods.”(Updates with stock performance on Thursday starting in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One Cybercrime Gang Extorted $75 Million From Targets: Study

    (Bloomberg) -- One gang of cybercriminals extorted at least $75 million from private sector companies, local governments and hospitals, a former NSA contractor concluded in a months-long study released Wednesday, an alarming sign of the potential financial rewards for online attacks.Jon DiMaggio, the chief security strategist at Virginia-based Analyst1, estimated the group known as Twisted Spider used the Egregor ransomware to extract at least that amount from his targets, according to publicly acknowledged ransom payments. He believes the real number is much higher, because “many victims never publicly report when they pay a ransom” and the “bad guys don’t post their stuff online.”DiMaggio’s study is a broad examination of attacks in recent months, examining the goals, practices and payoffs of what he calls the world’s first “ransom cartel.” Gangs like Twisted Spider operate within a web of similar groups, often relying on other gangs to hack into corporate networks and insert ransomware into systems.That insulates the leaders of the group from prosecution. In February this year, for example, Ukrainian and French police arrested “affiliates” of the ransomware cartel in Ukraine.The gangs of cybercriminals who predominantly originate from Eastern Europe and Russia have built checks and balances into their ransomware to ensure that none of the victims they target are Russian, DiMaggio wrote. The attackers joined forces to steal data and negotiate payment with victims across their command and control structure, and have created malware that checks if the system language they are attempting to infiltrate matches dialects spoken in the former Soviet Union.“The Cartel gangs do little to hide the fact they speak Russian, and they go out of their way not to target victims within affiliated Russian territories,” wrote DiMaggio, who has in the past conducted vulnerability assessments on classified and unclassified U.S. government networks and was later an intelligence analyst at Symantec.The Russians “are not prosecuting these individuals and that’s one of the reasons why ransomware appears to originate primarily out of Russia. Those are the guys that don’t get caught because no one is arresting them. The ones that got arrested were arrested in Ukraine,” he told Bloomberg News.The gangs also ran “leak sites” where they would post a company’s hacked data in a bid to shame them into paying ransoms to prevent further sensitive information from being published online.Most worryingly for DiMaggio, was the growing trend of automating attacks. He said the gangs were “spending time and money to improve their malware and to add automation into the code of the ransomware.”That will lead to a higher volume of attacks; an attack that once consumed a week to a month to stage was now taking hours.“They’re taking their proceeds and they’re reinvesting in themselves,” he said. “It really reminds me of a business model, they’re professional criminals.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lamb Weston (LW) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Fall Year Over Year

    Lamb Weston's (LW) third-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflect a decline in earnings and sales due to lower demand in the away-from-home channel. Also, COVID-19 costs remain high.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers

    Let's check out fantasy hockey's risers and fallers for this week of NHL action.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • Poor rains bring optimism African locust outbreak will fade

    The vehicles brake when the soldiers see the enemy: billions of invading desert locusts that have landed in a twitching swarm where a forested area meets farmland. The deployment of soldiers among the usual agriculture officials is a testament to the seriousness of the threat as East Africa's locust outbreak continues well into a second year. It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but the delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, though farmers still worry about their crops.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings

    A judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a former Dallas police officer accused of ordering two killings in 2017 after prosecutors said that they don’t have enough evidence to move forward with the capital murder case against him. After listening to testimony by a Dallas homicide detective, Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead said there was no probable cause to hold Bryan Riser. The 13-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department was fired after his colleagues arrested him in March on charges in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Nearly 500 new billionaires joined the ranks of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk last year as the world's richest became $5 trillion richer

    2020 was a great year for billionaires as soaring demand and stock market gains made the world's richest even richer.

  • China protests transit of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

    China on Thursday protested the passage of a U.S. destroyer through the Taiwan Strait in the latest move as both nations increase their naval activity in the region. China tracked and monitored the USS John S. McCain throughout its passage on Wednesday, Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese military's eastern theater command, said in a statement. The U.S. move sent the “wrong signal” to Taiwan’s government and “willfully disrupted the regional situation by endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

  • Merkel backs 'short, uniform lockdown' across Germany

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday threw her weight behind a “short, uniform lockdown” as the country grapples with a high level of coronavirus cases fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant first detected in Britain. German state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting virus restrictions, have taken differing approaches lately. Armin Laschet, a governor who also leads Merkel’s conservative party, called this week for a vaguely defined 2-3 week “bridge lockdown” to control infections while Germany steps up a so-far slow vaccination campaign.

  • Lawyer: Russian opposition leader Navalny has spinal hernias

    A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has complained of serious back and leg pain in custody, says doctors have found him to be suffering from two spinal hernias. Vadim Kobzev told the Interfax news agency on Wednesday that Navalny also has a spinal protrusion and is beginning to lose sensation in his hands. Navalny went on a hunger strike last week to protest what he called poor medical care in a Russian prison.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • Joe Manchin signals he could torpedo Democratic attempts to bypass Republicans multiple times in a year

    Manchin argued embarking on reconciliation repeatedly would harm the nation's future. Republicans are united in opposing Biden on infrastructure.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro ignores calls for lockdown to slow virus

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday there would be “no national lockdown,” ignoring growing calls from health experts a day after the nation saw its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours since the pandemic began. Brazil’s Health Ministry registered 4,195 deaths on Tuesday, becoming the third country to go above that threshold as Bolsonaro's political opponents demanded stricter measures to slow down the spread of the virus. “We're not going to accept this politics of stay home and shut everything down," Bolsonaro said, resisting the pressure in a speech in the city of Chapeco in Santa Catarina state.

  • Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

    It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. “Luckily, all these vaccines look like they’re protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that’s still in review.