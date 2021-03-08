Biden eyes trashing Trump-era rules that advocates feared would silence sexual assault survivors on college campuses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Betsy Devos
US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the US Department of Education July 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Biden is directing the Education Department to review policies about sexual assault on college campuses.

  • The controversial policies were instituted under Trump by Betsy DeVos.

  • The president will direct the Education Department to determine if the rules mesh with his policies.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

President Joe Biden on Monday will sign an executive order directing the Department of Education to review policy changes concerning sexual assault on college campuses that were implemented under former President Donald Trump, asking officials to determine whether the policies align with his administration's goals.

According to The Washington Post, senior administration officials confirmed Sunday that Biden planned to sign an executive order on Monday that directed a thorough review of the rules implemented during the final year of the Trump administration.

The move could be the start of the Biden administration's attempt at replacing the rules with its own, according to the Post.

The changes, engineered by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, were widely denounced by progressives, women's rights organizations, and other groups that advocate for survivors of sexual assault and harassment. DeVos first announced her intention to make the policy changes in 2018, but the rules weren't finalized until last year.

The rules no longer permitted a single individual at a university or college to investigate and make a ruling concerning claims of sexual assault or harassment and instead required institutions to use a model where that allowed the accused person to cross-examine the accuser in a live hearing in a more judicial-style proceeding, according to Washington Post.

While proponents of the change said it gave accused persons more due process rights, critics feared it would discourage survivors from coming forward with allegations of assault or harassment. Colleges and universities that were required to make changes based on the rules also opposed the changes.

Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states filed a federal lawsuit last year opposing the new rules. The American Civil Liberties Union also last year sued to block the changes from taking effect, predicting the new rules could result in 32% fewer reports of sexual harassment and assault at four-year institutions.

The executive order is also expected to direct a review of other Education Department policies to "guarantee education free from sexual violence," administration officials told The Washington Post.

Biden's executive order comes on International Women's Day, and the president is expected to take a number of other executive actions in honor of the holiday, including his establishment of a White House Gender Policy Council to combat systemic issues of equality for women both domestically and abroad, USA Today reported.

The Gender Policy Council will also focus on transgender issues and supporting women of color, according to the report.

The president is expected to unveil these orders during a speech later Monday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Tiger Woods reportedly told police after rollover crash that he had no recollection of driving the car

    An affidavit reported by AP said Tiger Woods told deputies he didn't remember how the rollover crash occurred last month in Los Angeles, California.

  • Please Enjoy This Flashback to the 2000 Grammy Awards

    Still recovering from J.Lo’s dress, over 20 years later. From Redbook

  • Browns Free Agency Files: CB Terrance Mitchell – Performance, market value and his Browns future

    Mitchell played more snaps than any other CB in the NFL last season

  • Fact check: Image of Jill Biden handing out food to asylum-seekers in 2019 is missing context

    Viral posts suggesting that first lady Jill Biden handed out food and gifts to asylum-seekers in Mexico use images from a December 2019 trip.

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on U.S. Treasury Market’s Big Short Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not just in meme stocks that the fate of short sellers is a key theme. Short bets are increasingly in vogue in the $21 trillion Treasuries market, with crucial implications across asset classes.The benchmark 10-year yield reached 1.62% Friday -- the highest since February 2020 -- before dip buying from foreign investors emerged. Stronger-than-expected job creation and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s seeming lack of concern, for now, with leaping long-term borrowing costs have emboldened traders. In one telltale sign of which way they’re leaning, demand to borrow 10-year notes in the repurchase-agreement market is so great that rates have gone negative, likely part of a move to short the maturity.The trifecta of more fiscal stimulus ahead, ultra-easy monetary policy and an accelerating vaccination campaign is helping bring a post-pandemic reality into view. There are of course risks to the bearish bond scenario. Most prominently, yields could rise to the point that they spook stocks, and tighten financial conditions generally -- a key metric the Fed is focused on for guiding policy. Even so, Wall Street analysts can’t seem to lift year-end yield forecasts fast enough.“There’s a lot of tinder being put now on this fire for higher yields,” said Margaret Kerins, global head of fixed-income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The question is what is the point that higher yields are too high and really put pressure on risk assets and push Powell into action” to try and tamp them down.Share prices have already shown signs of vulnerability to increasing yields, especially tech-heavy stocks. Another area at risk is the housing market -- a bright spot for the economy -- with mortgage rates jumping.The surge in yields and growing confidence in the economic recovery prompted a slew of analysts to recalibrate expectations for 10-year rates this past week. For example, TD Securities and Societe Generale lifted their year-end forecasts to 2% from 1.45% and 1.50%, respectively.Asset managers, for their part, flipped to most net short on 10-year notes since 2016, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.Auction PressureIn the days ahead, however, BMO is eyeing 1.75% as the next key mark, a level last seen in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic sent markets into a chaotic frenzy.A fresh dose of long-end supply next week may make short positions even more attractive, especially after record-low demand for last month’s 7-year auction served as a trigger to push 10-year yields above 1.6%. The Treasury will sell a total of $62 billion in 10- and 30-year debt.With expectations for inflation and growth taking flight, traders are signaling that they anticipate the Fed may have to respond more quickly than it’s indicated. Eurodollar futures now reflect a quarter-point hike in the first quarter of 2023, but they’re starting to suggest that it could come in late 2022. Fed officials have projected they’d keep rates near zero until at least the end of 2023.So while the market is leaning toward loftier yields, the interplay between bonds and stocks is bound to be a huge focus going forward.“There’s definitely that momentum, but the question is how well risky assets adjust to the new paradigm,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. “We’ll be watching next week, when the dust settles after the payrolls data, how Treasuries react and how risky assets react to the rise in yields.”What to WatchThe economic calendarMarch 8: Wholesale trade sales/inventoriesMarch 9: NFIB small business optimismMarch 10: MBA mortgage applications; CPI; average weekly earnings; monthly budget statementMarch 11: Jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; JOLTS job openings: household change in net worthMarch 12: PPI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar is empty before the March 17 policy decisionThe auction calendar:March 8: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 9: 42-day cash-management bills; 3-year notesMarch 10: 10-year notesMarch 11: 4-, 8-week bills; 30-year bondsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Try a slice of 'Africa's most expensive' pizza

    This pizza costs $360(SOUNDBITE)(Arabic)FOUNDER OF DAPIETRO PEZZRIA, AHMED HERGAL: "My name is Ahmed Hergal and I'm the one who made the most expensive pizza in Africa costing 999 DT ($360)."Location: Tunis, TunisiaIt’s made using luxury ingredients like champagne mozzarella24-carat gold leafand black and white truffles"Take our dough that we prepared using yeast that we make here with seawater, spirulina, and Italian flour in order to strengthen it, and then when we knead it. We add charcoal and black garlic to give it a black color."The dish has received mixed reactions from customers(SOUNDBITE)(Arabic) CUSTUMOR OF DAPIETRO PIZZERIA, ZAKI KRIP, SAYING:"I see it as part of the process of making a special restaurant. When you travel and find a respected chef or a restaurant you find products with their own personal touch that are very expensive. I saw many comments on social media from people who did not like the price. I will not buy it not because I do not like it. But I will say bravo to its maker."

  • Biden To Sign Executive Order Reviewing Betsy DeVos’ Title IX Rules

    The president will also sign an executive order establishing a Gender Policy Council within the executive office.

  • Fewer than 1 in 5 support 'defund the police' movement, USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds

    Since August and after the peak of social justice protests, support to redistribute portions of police budgets to fund social services has decreased.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows over China's alleged human rights abuses

    Human rights groups and some in Congress say a U.S.-led boycott would send a forceful signal to China about America's commitment to freedom.

  • Biden's bind: Dismantling Trump immigration policies without sparking a border rush

    The repeated declarations from the White House and elsewhere seeking to discourage would-be migrants have failed to deter a surge of people hopeful that their turn has come under Biden.

  • Judge tosses suit over 'race-norming' in NFL dementia tests

    A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that challenged “race-norming” in dementia tests for retired NFL players, a practice that some say makes it harder for Black athletes to show injury and qualify for awards. The judge instead ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer in the overall $1 billion settlement to resolve the issue through mediation. “We are deeply concerned that the Court’s proposed solution is to order the very parties who created this discriminatory system to negotiate a fix,” said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents ex-players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport.

  • How plans to slim down monarchy have spiralled into racism row

    For a monarch determined to slim down and modernise the Royal family for the 21st century, the Queen’s decision not to give her great-grandson Archie the title of prince made perfect sense. Following controversy over the roles and publicly funded privilege of minor members of The Firm, the Queen and the Prince of Wales had already decided to shift the focus to Her Majesty and just six others. What they could not have predicted was that two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would try to weave that perceived snub into a new narrative – one of racism at the heart of the House of Windsor. “They didn't want him to be a prince,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey, “which would be different from protocol ... we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won't be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Regardless of its veracity, Harry and Meghan’s claim that there were concerns about the colour of their baby’s skin has the power to do permanent damage to the royal brand. Irrespective of who made the alleged comment about Archie’s skin, the Duke and Duchess have put the Prince of Wales in the eye of the storm by claiming he ignored warnings of possible racist attacks on Archie when decisions were made about his security. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had seen intelligence and security reports that suggested their son was at a heightened risk, partly because of his mixed race heritage. “Security was paramount to them,” the source said. “On that basis, as a couple, they wanted him to be a prince and that was made clear to the Royal family.”

  • Emmanuel Moseley, Nick Mullens 49ers' last two restricted free agents

    The 49ers have already signed Jeff Wilson Jr., Ross Dwelley and Marcell Harris to one-year deals to prevent them from becoming restricted free agents.

  • Stock Market News for Mar 8, 2021

    Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday after a choppy session following better-than-expected jobs data for February.

  • Fact check: Viral meme misleads in comparing 'WAP' song, Dr. Seuss book, 'The Muppet Show'

    It is misleading to compare Cardi B's song "WAP" to discontinued Dr. Seuss books and Disney+ content warnings on "The Muppet Show."

  • Innocent driver killed in suspected DWI high-speed crash

    Deputies say the suspect was traveling at a "very high rate of speed" before he hit the victim, causing their car to be pushed into a ditch.

  • Saudi Arabian Oil Site Attacked, Stoking Regional Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said some of the world’s most protected oil infrastructure came under missile and drone attack in an escalation of regional hostilities that pushed up crude prices.The attacks on Sunday were intercepted, Saudi Arabia said, and oil output appeared to be unaffected. But the latest in a spate of assaults claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels briefly pushed oil prices to above $70 a barrel for the first time since January 2020 and will likely complicate efforts by U.S. President Joe Biden to engage in nuclear diplomacy with Iran.The strikes against Saudi oil installations were the most serious since a key processing facility and two fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting production for about a month and exposing the vulnerability of the kingdom’s petroleum industry. Yemen’s Houthi fighters claimed responsibility for that attack although Riyadh and Washington pointed the finger at arch-rival Iran. The U.S. held back from military confrontation and said at the time it would boost air and missile defenses in the kingdom.The U.S. said on Monday that its commitment to defend Saudi Arabia is “unwavering.” In a Twitter post, the U.S. mission in Riyadh condemned the attacks, which it said demonstrated a “lack of respect for human life” and a “lack of interest in the pursuit of peace.”Hours later, the Houthis said they had fired a new type of ballistic missile at a military site at Abha airport in the kingdom’s south.In Pictures: This Is Where Saudi Arabia Gets Its OilAn oil storage tank farm at the Ras Tanura export terminal on the Persian Gulf coast was attacked by a drone from the sea, according to the Energy Ministry. Shrapnel from a missile also landed close to a residential compound for employees of national oil company Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, where windows shook and witnesses said they took shelter. The compound is home to families of Saudi and expat employees, and there’s a U.S. consulate nearby. Ras Tanura is about an hour by car up the coast.“Both attacks did not result in any injury or loss of life or property,” a spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry said. Two people familiar with the situation also said oil output was unaffected, and on Monday loading in the Ras Tanura area was continuing, with tankers docking on the north pier and sea islands.Brent crude rose as much as 2.9% to $71.37 a barrel on Monday, before paring gains. Oil had already received a boost from an OPEC meeting last week, when ministers agreed to keep a tight leash on supply.DefensesRas Tanura’s airspace is heavily defended: it is close to a large Saudi air base and its offshore loading terminals are equipped with protection against undersea attack. The Houthis launched eight ballistic missiles and 14 bomb-laden drones at Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the group, Yahya Saree, said in a statement to rebel-run Al Masirah television.“This does not seem as effective an operation as the previous one,” said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow at the U.K.-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.Ras Tanura is the world’s largest oil terminal, capable of exporting roughly 6.5 million barrels a day -- nearly 7% of oil demand. The port includes a large storage tank farm where crude is kept before it’s pumped into super-tankers. A refinery at the same site is Aramco’s oldest and largest.Blaming U.S. PolicySaudi Arabia leads a military coalition which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015. On Sunday it said a recent U.S. decision to stop designating the Houthis as terrorists had fueled the rise in attacks, sharpening its tone against Washington.The Biden administration has moved to ditch the designation after the United Nations warned of famine in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest nation if aid was disrupted. The administration of Donald Trump adopted the label toward the end of his time as president, and it was seen as a way of increasing pressure on Iran.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called the latest attacks “unacceptable and dangerous,” telling reporters Monday that the Houthis should “demonstrate their willingness to engage in the political process, stop attacking and start negotiating.” He also said the U.S. continues to help bolster Saudi defenses against such attacks.Understanding the Conflicts Leading to Saudi Attacks: QuickTake“The Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia will likely further complicate efforts of the Biden administration to negotiate a follow-on nuclear agreement with the Iranians,” Helima Croft, the head of global commodity strategy and MENA research at RBC Capital Markets in New York, wrote in a research note.During his campaign for president, Biden pledged to rejoin a multiparty nuclear pact with Iran that Trump had exited before imposing sanctions. But Washington and Iran are locked in a standoff over which government should make the first move.‘Iran Fatigue’Disappointed at the slow pace of developments, Iran could be returning to its “traditional playbook of leverage-building and pressure tactics in multiple arenas,” said Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House.“What Iran risks, I think is overplaying its hand and underestimating the level of ‘Iran fatigue’ in the international community,” she said, adding Tehran could stymie diplomatic efforts aimed at reentering the deal through such “leverage-building attacks.”The Houthis have stepped up assaults on Saudi Arabia and last week claimed they hit an Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah with a cruise missile. It wasn’t clear if there had been any damage.The attacks have also provoked a retaliation in Yemen -- the coalition bombarded the capital Sana’a with air strikes on Sunday, saying it was targeting the Houthis. The conflict has already killed tens of thousands of people and triggered what the UN says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.“The Houthis are escalating missile attacks and being provocational to make gains in the negotiations and back-channeling taking place in the context of the Yemen war,” Vakil said.(Updates with Pentagon comment under ‘Blaming U.S. Policy’ subheadline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your Weekly Horoscope for March 7, 2021

    See what the planets have to say about the whimsical week ahead culminating in a dreamy new moon.

  • Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Little Black Mini Dress

    The design is just incredible! 😮