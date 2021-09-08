As Biden faces political challenges, Trump signals increased interest in 2024 rematch

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As President Joe Biden faces political challenges following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump is signaling increased interest in a 2024 presidential bid. Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details and more on Mr. Trump's plans for 9/11.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories