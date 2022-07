Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli airlines plan to expand and open new routes to India and other Asian destinations after Saudi Arabia announced it would allow unfettered access to its airspace, a move that would save fuel costs and reduce flight times. In the absence of open relations between the countries, however, and given talks on including Oman in the expanded corridor, Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said implementation could take several weeks at least. Prior to Riyadh's announcement on Friday, Israeli airlines could overfly Saudi territory to United Arab Emirates and Bahrain only.