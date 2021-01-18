Biden faces unrivaled challenges as he takes oath

When President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday, he'll immediately face an almost unparalleled series of challenges, raising fresh questions about how he will achieve his long-promised unity in a nation so deeply divided. (Jan. 18)

Video Transcript

JOHN PAUL STEVENS: So help me God.

JOE BIDEN: So help me God.

KELLY DASCHLE: When Joe Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president Wednesday, he'll immediately face an unprecedented series of catastrophes. While he's been preparing for months to address the pandemic killing 4,000 Americans a day as well as an economy in crisis that's left millions jobless, the armed insurrection at the US Capitol raises fresh questions about just how Biden can begin to mend a nation so deeply divided.

JOE BIDEN: We've faced difficult times before in our history. I know we'll get through this one, but together. That's how we get through it-- together.

KAREN HULT: Well, certainly it's a fraught moment at the very least and virtually unprecedented.

[MEN SHOUTING]

The levels of threat that are being reported are of great concern. There's also concern about people not only not accepting the election results, but also not accepting government. All of those make it very difficult for a new president coming in.

KELLY DASCHLE: Add to that Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial beginning potentially as soon as Biden's first day in office, not to mention a vast team of cabinet nominees who have yet to go through the Senate confirmation process. It all amounts to one of the most challenging openings to a new administration in modern history.

BARBARA PERRY: Joe Biden certainly has his work cut out for him. That is a gross understatement. He is probably facing the combination of 1861 and 1933-- Lincoln facing an impending Civil War, and Franklin Roosevelt facing economic collapse of a worldwide depression.

KELLY DASCHLE: With tensions and divisions near an all time high, historians say Biden will need to revive his Senate reputation as a dealmaker-- and fast, to show bipartisan action is not only possible, but imminent.

JOE BIDEN: We need more action, more bipartisanship, and we need to move quickly. We need to move fast.

KELLY DASCHLE: Perry says the first step-- putting the presidency of Donald Trump in the rearview mirror.

BARBARA PERRY: Leave Donald Trump to others. Don't bash him. Don't bring him up. Let his Justice Department decide whether it will investigate him. Let Congress decide whether there are more investigations to be done. And then, otherwise, let him go.

KELLY DASCHLE: More immediately, historians are looking to Wednesday's inaugural ceremony as a particularly crucial symbol this year.

MATT DALLEK: Right now, it feels like just Trump-induced chaos nonstop. And so, you know, I think that political symbols matter, and Biden's ability to be inaugurated peacefully will send a signal that the country has not descended into Civil War.

KELLY DASCHLE: A signal, he says, that American democracy, while scarred at the moment, is strong enough to prevail. Kelly Daschle, Associated Press.

