Biden facing fire and anger during New Mexico visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MORGAN LEE and CHRIS MEGERIAN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit New Mexico on Saturday to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle wildfires as residents smolder with anger over how federal officials allowed planned burns to spread out of control, leading to the largest blaze in recorded state history.

The fire has been contained on several fronts, but is still burning amid dangerously hot and dry conditions. It’s destroyed more than 430 homes across 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) since early April, according to federal officials.

Evacuations have displaced thousands of residents from rural villages with Spanish-colonial roots and high poverty rates, while unleashing untold environmental damage. Fear of flames is giving way to concern about erosion and mudslides in places where superheated fire penetrated soil and roots.

The blaze is the latest reminder of Biden's concern about wildfires, which are expected to worsen as climate change continues, and how they'll strain resources needed to fight them.

“These fires are blinking ‘code red’ for our nation," Biden said last year after stops in Idaho and California. "They’re gaining frequency and ferocity.”

In New Mexico, investigators have tracked the two source fires to burns that were set by federal forest managers as preventative measures. A group of Mora County residents sued the U.S. Forest Service this week in an effort to obtain more information about the government’s role.

Ralph Arellanes of Las Vegas, New Mexico, said many ranchers of modest means appear unlikely to receive compensation for uninsured cabins, barns and sheds that were razed by the fire.

“They’ve got their day job and their ranch and farm life. It’s not like they have a big old house or hacienda — it could be a very basic home, may or may not have running water,” said Arellanes, a former wildland firefighter and chairman for a confederation of Hispanic community advocacy groups. “They use it to stay there to feed and water the cattle on the weekend. Or maybe they have a camper. But a lot of that got burned.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved 890 disaster relief claims worth $2.7 million for individuals and households.

On Thursday, the Biden administration extended eligible financial relief to the repair of water facilities, irrigation ditches, bridges and roads. Proposed legislation from Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., would offer full compensation for nearly all lost property and income linked to the wildfire.

Jennifer Carbajal says she evacuated twice from the impending wildfire at a shared family home at Pandaries in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The house survived while about 50 neighboring homes burned along with the tanks that feed the municipal water system, leaving no local supply of potable water without truck deliveries.

“There is no long-term plan right now for water infrastructure in northern New Mexico,” Carbajal said.

She said matters are worse in many hardscrabble communities across fire-scarred Mora County, where the median household income is roughly $28,000 — less than half the national average.

“They barter a lot and really have never had to rely on external resources,” she said. “The whole idea of applying for a loan (from FEMA) is an immediate turnoff for the majority of that population.”

George Fernandez of Las Vegas, New Mexico, says his family is unlikely to be compensated for an uninsured, fire-gutted house in the remote Mineral Hills area, nor a companion cabin that was built by his grandparents nearly a century ago.

Fernandez said his brother had moved away from the house to a nursing home before the fire swept through — making direct federal compensation unlikely under current rules because the house was no longer a primary residence.

“I think they should make accommodations for everybody who lost whatever they lost at face value,” Fernandez said. “It would take a lot of money to accomplish that, but it was something they started and I think they should.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden tells Democratic donors "we need two more senators"

    In a pair of fundraisers here on Friday, President Joe Biden urged Democratic donors to send him reinforcements on Capitol Hill to keep Republicans out of power and help dislodge his agenda from the current gridlock. “We need two more senators,” Biden said at the second fundraiser, a reference to Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, two members of the Democratic caucus that he’s struggled to win over.

  • Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

    (Reuters) -Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries. Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain. It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • The California District Attorney who prosecuted women after stillbirths has been ousted from office

    Incumbent Keith Fagundes, who charged two women with murder after he claims they caused their stillbirths, was ousted as the District Attorney for Kings County.

  • Head of FEMA to join Pres. Biden in his visit to New Mexico Saturday

    Head of FEMA to join Pres. Biden in his visit to New Mexico Saturday. Kalyn Norwood reports.

  • Chinese Canadian activist criticizes release of his attacker with no jail time: 'This isn't justice'

    A Canadian activist attacked by two men in late 2020 has criticized the court for giving his assailants "lenient" sentences and expressed fear that the ruling would encourage further harassment. Louis Huang, a China and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist from Richmond, British Columbia, told the Toronto Star he was shocked after learning that one of his attackers, Mu Bai, was granted unconditional release last week.

  • Maduro says Venezuela, Iran to sign 20-year cooperation plan

    In an interview with the Iranian television station Hispantv, Maduro announced the opening of a weekly flight route from Caracas to Tehran and said Venezuelan coffee could be sold to Iran, alongside the plan to sign an agreement on Saturday in different areas of cooperation. Details on the cooperation plan were not provided.

  • Chinese fighter jet crashes into homes, killing 1 on ground

    A Chinese air force fighter jet crashed into houses during a training mission in central China, killing one person on the ground and injuring two others, state media said. The reports were unusual because China generally keeps military accidents under wraps or emphasizes the heroic role of the pilot in avoiding casualties on the ground. Foreign governments have recently complained of reckless flying by Chinese fighter jets they said endangered crews on their own military surveillance planes.

  • Lawsuit: LA shelter for kids was a den for sexual abuse

    A Los Angeles County-run shelter meant to be a safe space for children as they awaited placement in foster homes was for decades a den for sexual predators among the staff — and some residents — who preyed on children as young as 5, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by dozens of former residents. Jonathan Wright, 39, held up the T-shirt he was given when he first went to MacLaren Children’s Center in El Monte as an 8-year-old. Staff members often turned a blind eye to the assaults and misconduct at the facility, where children were routinely placed in solitary confinement, drugged and restrained in chairs, the lawsuit said.

  • Judge voids Biden administration limits on immigration arrests

    The Biden administration directive instructed ICE to focus on arresting immigrants deemed to threaten public safety or national security and recent border-crossers.

  • A Break in Inflation Is on the Way, but It’s the Wrong Break

    While some goods inflation should start to ease, rising inflation in key household categories like food, gas, and shelter shows no signs of abating soon—and policy makers and politicians can do little to stop it.

  • How Khloé Kardashian Shockingly Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

    News of Tristan Thompson’s secret paternity lawsuit sends Khloé Kardashian’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, into a frenzy. Khloé reveals on the family’s Hulu show that she saw marriage in the cards for her and Tristan, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True.

  • Smithfield to close Vernon plant due to rising California costs

    Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, will close its Vernon, California, plant and reduce its hog herd in the West, the company announced Friday. The closure, which the company attributed in a statement to "the escalating cost of doing business in California," comes as the state rolls out a new law requiring livestock be given more spacious confinements. Smithfield, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd, did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry about whether the law, known as Proposition 12, contributed to the decision to close the plant.

  • France in no mood to make concessions to Russia, presidency says

    PARIS (Reuters) -France is unwilling to make concessions to Russia and wants Ukraine to win the war against Moscow's invading forces with its territorial integrity restored, a French presidential official said on Friday, as Paris seeks to assuage concerns over its stance in the conflict. President Emmanuel Macron has been criticised by Ukraine and eastern European allies after published interviews on Saturday quoting him as saying it was vital not to "humiliate" Russia so that when the fighting ends there could be a diplomatic solution.

  • Filmmaker who followed Proud Boys during Capitol siege wants Jan. 6 committee to 'find the truth'

    Documentarian Nick Quested's video has become central to both the House panel's investigation and the Justice Department’s sprawling probe.

  • Black Fire growth prompts state of emergency in Sierra County

    Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in Sierra County Friday as the Black Fire grows to over 300,000 acres.

  • Biden to Halt Covid-19 Test Requirement for Air Travelers to U.S.

    Health officials have determined testing is no longer necessary as of Sunday based on available science and data. They will reassess the decision in 90 days.

  • Paul deLespinasse: Mass shootings: What can be done?

    The problem of course is that children must be taught by adults, many of whom, even though they may be decent people, do not think of themselves first as members of the human race.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Democrats lose the midterms

    It now seems apparent there won't be enough of an improvement in inflation by the fall to save the Democrats in the midterm elections.

  • Hong Kong’s Factwire News Publication Closes With Immediate Effect

    Factwire, an independent news agency and publication in Hong Kong, said Friday that it will cease operations with immediate effect. It is the fourth closure in the last year of a significant news organization that is not aligned with the city establishment’s pro-Beijing camp. The injection by Beijing in July 2020 of a National Security […]

  • Sammy Watkins feels his ‘back is against the wall’ in ninth season

    Sammy Watkins is excited about another NFL opportunity but is feeling the pressure to produce at a high level on his third team in the past three years.