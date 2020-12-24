Biden facing growing pressure from secular Democrats to embrace their agenda
The Secular Democrats for America want Joe Biden to roll back Trump administration policies on religious liberty; reaction and analysis on 'Outnumbered.'
Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.
The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit
Nicola Sturgeon said it was time for Scotland to become “an independent, European nation” after a trade deal was sealed with Brussels, and accused Boris Johnson of "cultural vandalism" for pulling out of the Erasmus student programme. The SNP First Minister reiterated that Brexit was happening “against Scotland’s will” after the UK reached agreement over a historic post-Brexit deal with the EU on Christmas eve, four-and-a-half years after 62 per cent of Scots backed remain in the 2016 referendum. Her party is set to head into next year’s Holyrood elections seeking a fresh mandate for a new independence vote, and senior figures in the SNP had confirmed the nationalists would have opposed any trade agreement, no matter what was in it. However, there remain unanswered questions whether an independent Scotland would be allowed to join the EU with the SNP's existing policy of retaining the pound after leaving the UK, while membership of the bloc would also mean relinquishing control of major policy areas such as fisheries.
The Trump administration on Wednesday extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela's debt from liquidating its U.S.-based Citgo refineries as payment. The U.S. Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021. The protections had been set to expire on Jan. 19, a day before Biden takes office.
ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey hopes to "turn a new page" in its ties with the United States and European Union, and that Ankara had been subjected to double standards by both its NATO ally Washington and the bloc. This month Washington sanctioned Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU also prepared punitive measures over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights. Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said "artificial agendas" tested Turkey's ties with the EU and United States in 2020, but he hoped things would improve.
In the past 24 hours, President Trump has vetoed the military spending bill, threatened to upend COVID-19 relief, and issued controversial pardons.
'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.
A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.
A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. “After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,” Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.
President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe's top rights court of hypocrisy on Wednesday for calling on Turkey to release a jailed Kurdish politician, saying it was defending a "terrorist", a stance rejected by his defenders as a cover to stifle democracy. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), must be freed immediately. Turkey's justification for his detention longer than four years on terrorism-related offences was a pretext for limiting pluralism and political debate, the ECHR said.
With just hours to go until Christmas, it was only natural that Downing Street would want to give the beleaguered public an early present in the form of a prospective Brexit deal. With millions more people set to be placed under Tier 4 Covid restrictions and queues of lorries at Dover prompting panic buying in supermarkets, here, finally, was a glimmer of good news. Yet as the UK and the EU continue to finalise the small print on what is expected to be an imminent agreement, it remains to be seen whether Boris Johnson will be able to sell it to a Conservative Party that has spent the last 40 years at odds over Europe. The mood among Tory Brexiteers on Wednesday night was described as "sceptical and suspicious" as the world awaited a plume of white smoke over Brussels. Already wound up by the announcement that more constituencies will be placed into the highest band of coronavirus measures on Boxing Day, seasonal goodwill between MPs and Number 10 is in notably short supply. As one prominent Tory leaver told The Telegraph: "Like everyone else, I don't trust Downing Street an inch right now. Obviously we will have to wait until any deal is published, but what we cannot have from the Prime Minister is another cop out. "The agreement on fish is going to be hugely significant because it has nothing to do with a trade deal – it's about our territory." It certainly did not bode well that a French official had gone around briefing anyone who would listen that "the British made huge concessions" in the last 48 hours, "mostly on fishing". Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was quick out of the traps, tweeting that the Government wanted a "Christmas Eve announcement to hide the fisheries sell-out".
Lava was rising more than 3 feet (1 meter) per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii volcano that began erupting over the weekend after a two-year break, scientists said Tuesday. Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A lava lake has formed, rising about 440 feet (134 meters) from the bottom of the crater.
Young Delaware senator’s devastating losses shaped life and career in Washington
The rags-to-riches rise of a fiercely anti-Communist Hong Kong tycoon, now detained.
The fallout continues from Russia's alleged hacking of U.S. government networks. America's cyber security agency said on Wednesday that the breach was affecting state and local governments The attack, only made public earlier this month, used the U.S. tech company SolarWinds as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks for months, as well as critical infrastructure entities and private companies. Only on Wednesday did the cyber agency confirm that state and local governments had also been targeted. Reuters has previously reported that Pima County, Arizona was among the victims of the wave of intrusions. The county did not immediately return a message seeking comment late Wednesday. Senior U.S. officials and lawmakers have accused Russia of being behind the attack, a charge the Kremlin denies. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence the attack was under control, adding that the breach would not go unanswered once he takes office next month. Options said to be being considered by the Biden adminstration to punish Moscow, include financial penalties and retailatory hacks on Russian infrastructure.
Ghislaine Maxwell only discussed getting a divorce from her husband before her arrest to "protect" him from the "terrible consequences" of being publicly linked to her, according to new court documents. As Ms Maxwell seeks bail prosecutors have argued that the divorce discussions undermined her claim that her marriage to tech CEO Scott Borgerson was a strong reason for her to stay in the United States to face trial. In a newly filed claim, lawyers for Ms Maxwell said: "Prior to her arrest Ms Maxwell and her spouse had discussed the idea of getting a divorce as an additional way to create distance between Ms Maxwell and her spouse to protect him... from the terrible consequences of being associated with her." They argued there was later no reason to continue the idea of a divorce, which "neither of them wanted in the first place", and that the US government had offered "nothing but unsupported innuendo." They added that the suggestion was "particularly callous and belied by the facts".
President Donald Trump’s sudden demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday as his haphazard actions throw a massive COVID relief and government funding bill into chaos. The rare Christmas Eve session of the House lasted just minutes, with help for millions of Americans awaiting Trump's signature on the bill. Unemployment benefits, eviction protections and other emergency aid, including smaller $600 checks, are at risk.
The girl’s father said he knew the couple had been beating her for weeks
China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.