Biden facing growing pressure from secular Democrats to embrace their agenda

With just hours to go until Christmas, it was only natural that Downing Street would want to give the beleaguered public an early present in the form of a prospective Brexit deal. With millions more people set to be placed under Tier 4 Covid restrictions and queues of lorries at Dover prompting panic buying in supermarkets, here, finally, was a glimmer of good news. Yet as the UK and the EU continue to finalise the small print on what is expected to be an imminent agreement, it remains to be seen whether Boris Johnson will be able to sell it to a Conservative Party that has spent the last 40 years at odds over Europe. The mood among Tory Brexiteers on Wednesday night was described as "sceptical and suspicious" as the world awaited a plume of white smoke over Brussels. Already wound up by the announcement that more constituencies will be placed into the highest band of coronavirus measures on Boxing Day, seasonal goodwill between MPs and Number 10 is in notably short supply. As one prominent Tory leaver told The Telegraph: "Like everyone else, I don't trust Downing Street an inch right now. Obviously we will have to wait until any deal is published, but what we cannot have from the Prime Minister is another cop out. "The agreement on fish is going to be hugely significant because it has nothing to do with a trade deal – it's about our territory." It certainly did not bode well that a French official had gone around briefing anyone who would listen that "the British made huge concessions" in the last 48 hours, "mostly on fishing". Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was quick out of the traps, tweeting that the Government wanted a "Christmas Eve announcement to hide the fisheries sell-out".