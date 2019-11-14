Why Biden Plays Nice With Bernie—and Keeps Ripping Warren

Joe Biden is sharing the presidential primary’s top tier with two progressive senators. One, he says, levied an unprompted attack against his commitment to the Democratic Party and exhibits “elitist” behavior. The other, he stresses with striking frequency, is “honest” and, in the most Senate-speak way, a friend.

“Bernie’s been honest; he’s going to raise taxes on middle class,” Biden said in July at a convention in Detroit about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) approach to funding Medicare for All, a progressive policy that Biden’s campaign says is not the best way to cover Americans’ health care needs.

Since then, the former vice president become more consistent with his praise. “First and foremost, the thing you must do in public life is be honest with the public,” he said on Monday night during a CNN town hall addressing the same topic. “Bernie's been honest.”

The same amount of honesty on the subject, he suggested, does not apply to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who waited longer than her primary rivals to release details of her Medicare for All proposal, including the funding behind it. “Let's get something straight. She attacked me!” Biden said during the town hall about Warren, who suggested he is running in the wrong party’s primary and accused him of repeating Republican talking points. “It’s not about her,” he added when asked by the moderator about calling her “elitist.” “It’s about the attitude that exists right now. If you disagree with me, you must be bad.”

That dynamic—Biden responding to or ramping up criticism of Warren, while oftentimes going out of his way to praise Sanders’ honesty—has been escalating in recent weeks. With less than three months until the Iowa caucuses, the former vice president has sharpened his messaging against the Massachusetts senator over substance and style, and has largely left Sanders, who also remains a top-tier contender for the Democratic nomination, alone.

While the two politicians in their late seventies voted in opposite directions on a variety of high-stakes decisions (including to authorize the Iraq War and NAFTA, which Biden was for and Sanders was against), they have enjoyed a generally collegial Senate relationship. Sanders often refers to Biden as his “good friend” whom he disagrees with on many issues. And Biden tends to do the same.

“I know genuinely the senator does have a respect for Vice President Biden,” a senior Sanders 2020 campaign adviser told The Daily Beast. “They’ll joust on the debate stage, that’s as far as it will go.”

In contrast, his relationship with Warren, dating back at least 17 years, is illustrated in vivid detail during a 2005 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over a bankruptcy bill that Biden supported and Warren was adamantly against. There were several terse exchanges leaving little doubt what the two thought of each other. But even before that hearing, Warren was not a fan. In her 2003 book, The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle-Class Parents Are Going Broke, Warren wrote that Biden’s support of the bill that she believed hurt low-income women in particular was hypocritical. “Senators like Joe Biden should not be allowed to sell out women in the morning and be heralded as their friend in the evening,” she wrote. In 2013, when Warren was being sworn into the Senate, Biden quipped: “You gave me hell.”

“The personal animus is a big part of it,” Karthik Ganapathy, who served as the battleground states communications director for Sanders’ 2016 campaign but is currently unattached, said about the dynamic between Biden and Warren that has largely excluded Sanders.

Biden’s advisers say giving brownie points to Sanders for honesty is nothing more than simply conveying the timeline and fact pattern that has unfolded in the months-long health-care discussion, when he was up front with voters about raising taxes from the get-go.

“I think that [Biden] has acknowledged that Sanders has been upfront about it because he has,” a Biden campaign adviser said about the thinking behind the praise. “And [Warren] hasn’t.”

To be sure, Biden’s campaign has not always left Sanders alone. Campaign officials and surrogates have frequently hit back against the Vermont Independent on Twitter and in several news stories, largely over health care, which remains a top priority for Democrats. In an October interview with CNBC, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield questioned Sanders’ “credibility” for declining to say how he would pay for Medicare for All.