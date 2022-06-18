Biden Falls Off Bicycle after Ride, Is Unhurt

President Biden fell off his bicycle after stopping to meet a group of supporters during a ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday.

Biden was on a ride and slowed down to greet supporters. After stopping, Biden slowly tipped to one side and fell, with Secret Service agents rushing to help him.

Here’s footage I took of President @JoeBiden falling over on his bike this morning in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/hCt1af0pFU — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

Biden goes down briefly — but gets right back up — on his bike in Delaware this morning pic.twitter.com/nSp9iupxAk — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 18, 2022

Biden got up quickly and began speaking with the crowd. When asked by if he was okay, Biden responded “I’m good,” according to the White House pool report.

The president said his foot got caught in the toe cage of the pedal.

Biden, 79, is spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach. His and First Lady Jill Biden’s 45th wedding anniversary was on Friday.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine,” a White House official said in a statement to pool reporters. “No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

