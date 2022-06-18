Biden Falls Off Bicycle after Ride, Is Unhurt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jill Biden
    Jill Biden
    First Lady of the United States

President Biden fell off his bicycle after stopping to meet a group of supporters during a ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday.

Biden was on a ride and slowed down to greet supporters. After stopping, Biden slowly tipped to one side and fell, with Secret Service agents rushing to help him.

Biden got up quickly and began speaking with the crowd. When asked by if he was okay, Biden responded “I’m good,” according to the White House pool report.

The president said his foot got caught in the toe cage of the pedal.

Biden, 79, is spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach. His and First Lady Jill Biden’s 45th wedding anniversary was on Friday.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine,” a White House official said in a statement to pool reporters. “No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 NBA draft profile: Kennedy Chandler is a supremely athletic, undersized point guard

    Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler is an undersized but incredibly quick and high-leaping point guard prospect. By Noah Levick

  • Biden to sign ocean shipping bill in bid to reduce export backlogs

    President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to sign legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which lawmakers say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 369-42 vote earlier this week. The legislation will boost the investigatory authority of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the U.S. agency that oversees ocean shipping, and increase transparency of industry practices.

  • The Bidens' cat gets to ride on Marine One to the Rehoboth beach house

    Willow Biden, the first family’s furry feline friend, departed the White House this morning in a blue and black cat carrier en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she will join the president and first lady on a weekend getaway. The Western Pennsylvania native glared from her cage as a White House staff member transported her from the White House to Marine One on the South Lawn. First Lady Jill Biden announced the new addition to the family in January with a tweet accompanied by various pictures of Willow making herself at home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

  • Jill Biden: 'It's up to Congress to act' on gun safety laws

    First lady Jill Biden, a longtime teacher, said Friday she’s often wondered if her own students would be the next “heartbreaking headline” as she urged parents and teachers to speak up and demand that Congress pass tougher gun safety measures. The first lady, who has taught for nearly 40 years and teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, said she often imagines the terrifying scene of a school shooter playing out in her own classroom.

  • John Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani asking to be put on the presidential pardon list after January 6, committee reveals

    Eastman later pleaded the Fifth Amendment 100 times during his deposition to the committee, a lawmaker on the January 6 panel said Thursday.

  • Haiti is on the verge of collapse. Biden must give the island the attention it deserves | Opinion

    At this month’s Summit of the Americas, nations rallied together in pursuit of a stronger, safer Western Hemisphere. But one neighbor — Haiti — is on the verge of total collapse. Unless the Biden administration acts soon, the nice words and declarations of the summit will be eclipsed by a humanitarian disaster less than a thousand miles from Florida’s shores.

  • How Much Was Ray Liotta Worth Upon His Passing at Age 67?

    American actor and producer Ray Liotta has died. He was 67 years old. Although known for memorable roles in "Field of Dreams" and "Something Wild," he will be best remembered as Henry Hill, an...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • I-70 viaduct deterioration more serious than thought. KDOT inspector resigns after not reporting it.

    A Kansas Department of Transportation inspector failed to notify a supervisor of a sign that foreshadowed Saturday's plunge of a viaduct barrier wall.

  • Sotomayor praises Clarence Thomas: ‘He is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution’

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke highly of colleague Justice Clarence Thomas during an event on Thursday, saying, “He is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution.” Sotomayor, who is liberal, acknowledged during remarks at the American Constitution Society that while she often disagrees with the conservative justice, she believes that…

  • Why Portland voters are considering overhauling their government

    Voters in Portland, Ore., will consider a dramatic overhaul of their government in what supporters say is a bid to bring under control one of America’s most liberal cities after years of chaos, disfunction and riots. A city commission, convened once every decade to examine Portland’s governing charter and make recommendations for amendments, updates or…

  • Sonia Sotomayor says Clarence Thomas 'cares deeply about the Court' as some Democrats call for his resignation over his wife's push to overturn the 2020 election

    Sotomayor defended Thomas the same day that a House Democrat demanded the "corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court" resign.

  • Macron visits Ukraine with other European leaders, and had an awkward photo-op with Zelenskyy

    Macron faced fierce criticism in recent days after saying Putin shouldn't be humiliated in Ukraine. Kyiv has rejected calls to make any concessions.

  • DeWine signs legislation blocking cities from outlawing carrying knives

    Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Tuesday that blocks cities from passing laws that block citizens from carrying knives.

  • Gov. Kim Reynolds approves 'Bottle Bill' changes, casino moratorium, budget bills and more

    In addition to approving several more contentious bills, the governor signed a new law making tampons and other feminine hygiene products tax exempt.

  • House Democrat calls for Clarence Thomas to resign following report of wife’s email with Eastman

    Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign on Thursday after news that his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, emailed with conservative lawyer John Eastman, who was central in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. In a statement on Thursday, Pascrell said Thomas “cannot possibly be seen…

  • GOP Congressman Deletes Unbelievably Dumb Post About CNN

    Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call; Drew Angerer/GettyApparently lacking a fundamental understanding of how television works, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday confidently blared on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed CNN to broadcast its Jan. 6 committee hearings coverage from the floor of the Capitol.“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings,” Steube wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set whe

  • Marcos Gives Cabinet Post to Politician Who Helped Oust His Dad

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile as chief legal counsel, giving a cabinet post to his late father’s defense chief who was instrumental in the dictator’s ouster.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin P

  • Kazakh president stands firm on non-recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk republics

    Denys Karlovskyi - Friday, 17 June 2022, 20:17 Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that he does not recognise the "quasi-state formations" in Donbas.

  • U.S., partners dismantle Russian hacking 'botnet,' Justice Dept says

    Law enforcement in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain dismantled a global network of internet-connected devices that had been hacked by Russian cyber criminals and used for malicious purposes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The network, known as the "RSOCKS" botnet, comprised millions of hacked computers and devices worldwide, including "Internet of Things" gadgets like routers and smart garage openers, the department said in a statement.