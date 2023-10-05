Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents

Commander, the Biden family dog, no longer resides at the White House, officials said Wednesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's 2-year-old German shepherd Commander no longer resides at the White House, officials said less than two weeks after the dog bit another Secreter Service agent.

Elizabeth Alexander, first lady Jill Biden's spokeswoman, confirmed in a statement that the dog no longer lives at the White House, and the first family is considering what steps will next be taken concerning their pet that has been involved in nearly a dozen known bitting incidents.

"The president and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions," Alexander said.

"Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

The Bidens welcomed Commander into the White House as a pup in December 2021. But he has since bitten several people. Secret Service records show that over a four month period between October of last year and January, he committed 10 such attacks.

The dog was removed from the White House after he committed an 11th known attack on Sept. 25 when he bit a Secret Service agent.

Major, another German shepherd of the Bidens, had been sent back to Delaware to live with friends after repeated biting incidents.