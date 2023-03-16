Biden Family Members Received $1 Million in Chinese Funds through Hunter Biden Associate

Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden and an unknown fourth Biden received a total of $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to Biden family business associate Rob Walker in 2017 shortly after Walker received a $3 million wire from a Chinese energy company, House Oversight committee chairman James Comer revealed Thursday.

Comer said it is “unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money.”

“The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals,” the chairman said. “We will continue to follow the money trail and facts to determine if President Biden is compromised by his family’s business schemes and if there is a national security threat.”

A memo Comer released on Thursday was the first time Hallie Biden, the widow of Biden’s late son Beau Biden, had been connected to the Biden family business schemes.

The subpoenaed bank records show that State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy, wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC on March 1, 2017 — less than two months after then-vice president Joe Biden left office. The following day, Robinson Walker, LLC wired $1,065,000 to European Energy and Infrastructure Group in Abu Dhabi, a company associated with James Gilliar, another business partner to Hunter Biden, according to the memo.

The Biden family members and their companies then began “receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months,” the memo states. “The recipients of the money included Hallie Biden, companies associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden, and an unknown bank account identified as ‘Biden.’”

The unknown “Biden” account received $70,000 from Robinson Walker, LLC between March and May of 2017, according to subpoenaed bank records obtained by the committee.

Robinson Walker LLC sent Hallie Biden $25,000 on March 20, 2017, according to the memo. One month earlier, she received a $10,000 transfer from Robinson Walker LLC shortly before it received the $3 million payment.

At the time of the payments, Hallie Biden was dating Hunter Biden. The pair dated from 2016 to 2019 after Beau Biden’s death from brain cancer in 2015.

Meanwhile, an account belonging to Hunter Biden received $500,000 during that time frame, while an account belonging to James Biden received $360,000.

One day before releasing the memo, Comer told Fox News he believes at least half a dozen members of Biden’s family members have used their name to turn a profit from overseas business dealings.

A spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team accused Comer of taking “something old” and trying to “make it new by wrapping it in a wild and baseless right-wing conspiracy.”

“Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately-owned, legitimate energy company in China,” the spokesperson added. “As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses.”

White House spokesman Ian Sams also dismissed the latest reporting.

“After a disgusting attack lamenting that the President’s deceased son Beau was never prosecuted while he was alive, Congressman Comer has now decided to go after Beau’s widow,” Sams said. “Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care.”

The memo also revealed that Walker’s account sent money to Biden family members in 2015 while Joe Biden was still in office.

“On November 5, 2015, Robinson Walker, LLC received a wire from a company (the Committee continues to investigate the identity of the account holder for this company) that had an overseas bank account in the amount of $179,836.86,” the memo adds. That amount appears to have been split between Walker, Gilliar and the Biden family. Hunter Biden’s account received $59,000 on November 2015.

