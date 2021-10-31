  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden faults China, Russia for absence at G-20 climate talks

Lauren Egan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME — President Joe Biden on Sunday said that G-20 leaders had made "tangible progress" on shared challenges including climate change, as pressure ramps up for the United States and other high carbon-emitting countries to commit to more aggressive action ahead of this week's United Nations climate summit.

When asked at a press conference Sunday evening to respond to disappointment from some experts that the G-20 climate commitments had not gone far enough, Biden said the disappointment "relates to the fact that Russia and China basically didn’t show up."

The president also expressed confidence that his infrastructure and social safety net bills would pass in Congress next week, which he said combined would allocate $900 billion towards climate initiatives.

The Biden administration used the G-20 in part to encourage oil-rich countries to produce more as energy prices in the U.S. continue to rise, leading to higher gas prices and electric bills for Americans. Biden has been criticized by some climate experts for encouraging oil production, rather than using the moment to accelerate the break away from oil dependency and transition to clean energy.

"On the surface it seems like an irony," Biden acknowledged, but said that the suggestion that "we will be able to move to renewable energy overnight” was "just not rational."

His news conference wrapped up his three-day trip to Rome for the Group of 20 summit — an annual gathering of international leaders representing the world’s biggest economies — that included developments on a wide range of global economic priorities, from the rollback of steel and aluminum tariffs to development toward a global corporate minimum tax.

An early August poll from Gallup suggested that six months into Biden’s presidency, global approval of the U.S. had rebounded from record lows under the Trump administration. The median approval of U.S. leadership was 49 percent, up from 30 percent at the end of President Donald Trump’s term.

Still, Biden arrived in Rome looking to mend relations with European allies like the French, who said they were blindsided by a deal between the U.S. and Australia for the purchase nuclear-powered submarines. Some European allies also felt they were not fully consulted on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"We got significant support here," Biden said.

As the president makes the case for his agenda abroad, he faces trouble back home. The infrastructure or social safety net bills still have not passed despite signs of progress, and his domestic approval rating has dropped to 42 percent, according to results from the latest national NBC News poll.

"I’m not running because of the polls," Biden told reporters.

Part of the commitments Biden made abroad rely on Congress’ approval. For example, the minimum tax on corporations endorsed by the G-20 heads of state will require Congressional action in order to be implemented in the U.S. Many of the climate goals the president outlined will also realistically need to be addressed in Congress in order to have a meaningful impact. Executive actions can be easily undone by following administrations, as was the case when Trump undid many Obama-era climate actions.

Biden will travel to Glasgow, Scotland on Monday for the annual United Nations climate summit, known as COP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • High Stakes meetings ahead for Biden at G-20 Summit

    President Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one meeting with Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • Highlights of what was agreed to at the G-20 summit in Rome

    Leaders of the Group of 20 countries haggled for two days in Rome over steps to tackle climate change and a pandemic recovery that is diverging between rich and poor countries. Climate change dominated their summit, which ended just as an annual U.N. Climate Change Conference was opening in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Biden wraps up G-20 summit touting progress, getting things ‘done together’

    President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control.

  • To succeed, Cop26 must address how we direct finance to communities most in need

    We cannot afford for this climate summit to be derailed by geopolitical debates that serve no one, and to be dominated by richer nations

  • Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

    President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control — and taking Russia, China and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change. Biden's overall take on his efforts: On climate change, he’s got $900 billion planned for renewable energy, and Congress will vote this coming week.

  • COP26: What do the poorest countries want from climate summit?

    Rich countries will get most of the attention, but developing countries are on climate change's front line.

  • Climate change being discussed at the united nations

    We talk to an expert about what it will take to get all countries on board with combating climate change.

  • Biden holds a press conference in Rome

    President Biden, in Rome for the G-20 summit, holds a press conference.

  • UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron and Johnson talk

    French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to rival positions Sunday in their countries' post-Brexit dispute over fishing in the English Channel, with France maintaining its threat to impose sanctions starting Tuesday that could include a blockade of British boats. The two leaders held a 30-minute meeting on Sunday morning while attending the Group of 20 nations summit in Rome, and each addressed the escalating tensions over the granting of fishing licenses as they held separate news conferences at the end of the meeting. “I don’t want any escalation, but we must take things seriously," Macron said "My wish is not to go toward retaliation measures...It’s rather to find an agreement."

  • This Chili Oil Is So Good, Even My Taiwanese Mom Is Obsessed With It

    She was bowled over by how great it smells and tastes.

  • Russia hits new record for coronavirus infections

    Russia on Saturday reported a record number of new coronavirus infections as authorities hope to stem the rising contagion by keeping most people off work for the next week. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 40,251 new infections in 24 hours, exceeding the previous record 40,096 reported on Thursday. More than 8.47 million infections have been recorded in the country of 146 million during the pandemic.

  • COP26: American climate credibility in question at UN summit with Biden's agenda in flux

    President Joe Biden will try to pressure other countries to take action to slow global warming at COP26, even as his own climate agenda is stalled.

  • G20 ends as world leaders recognize importance of action against the climate crisis, but fail to give concrete goals on how to combat it

    Many leaders now head off for the COP26 climate summit in Glasglow, which starts Monday and is set to be hosted by UK PM Boris Johnson.

  • Creola Harris, Kansas City caregiver and social butterfly, dies at 73

    “Every time I’d leave, I’d tell her I love her,” Harris’ son Sylvester Washington, said. “I’m going to miss that.”

  • U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

    The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China. The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said. The official added that Taiwan was a "vital partner" on global health issues.

  • Zielinski strike keeps Napoli top in tense derby win

    Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored as Serie A leaders Napoli overcame lowly Salernitana 1-0 away from home on Sunday.

  • G-20: Biden says US is 'the most critical part' of global leaders' agenda

    President Joe Biden says a new agreement that drops tariffs on aluminum and steel between the US and EU also would help fight climate change.

  • Climate change: 'We are not where we need to be,' COP official says

    GLASGOW — A leader of the UN’s Conference of Parties (COP) offered a blunt assessment to kick off the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) most consequential gathering Sunday.

  • China's COVID-19 outbreak developing rapidly, health official says

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad. Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported from Oct. 17-29, National Health Commission (NHC) data showed. China has tackled a series of outbreaks this year since it largely contained a national spread in early 2020.

  • Miami mayor seeks 2nd term as he raises national profile

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is hoping to easily secure a second term Tuesday, with his reelection campaign showing he can raise millions as he seeks to elevate his profile at a national level. Suarez, 44, gained name recognition for launching an effort to lure technology investors to the city at the beginning of the year, meeting with PayPal founder Peter Thiel, tech magnate Marcelo Claure and engaging on Twitter with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among other well-known entrepreneurs. Analysts say Suarez was astute to seize a moment when some investors were looking to move to South Florida for tax reasons and looser COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.