Biden restores stricter environmental review of big projects

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW DALY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is restoring federal regulations that require rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — including likely impacts on climate change and nearby communities. The longstanding reviews were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track projects and create jobs.

A rule finalized Tuesday will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during reviews for a wide range of federal proposals, including roads, bridges and energy projects authorized in the $1 trillion infrastructure law Biden signed last fall, the White House said.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality said the new rule, which takes effect in late May, should resolve challenges created by the Trump-era policy and restore public confidence during environmental reviews.

"Restoring these basic community safeguards will provide regulatory certainty, reduce conflict and help ensure that projects get built right the first time,” said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory. “Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help projects get built faster, be more resilient and provide greater benefits to people who live nearby.”

Former President Donald Trump overhauled the environmental reviews in 2020 in a bid to accelerate projects he said would boost the economy and provide jobs.

Trump made slashing government regulations a hallmark of his presidency. He and his administration frequently expressed frustration at rules they said unnecessarily slowed approval for interstate oil and gas pipelines and other big projects. The rule change imposed in 2020 restricted the timelines for environmental reviews and public comment and allowed federal officials to disregard a project’s role in cumulative effects, such as climate change.

The new rule comes as the Supreme Court reinstated a separate Trump-era rule that curtails the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways.

In a decision that split the court 5-4 earlier this month, the justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order throwing out the Trump rule. The decision does not interfere with the Biden administration’s plan to rewrite the Environmental Protection Agency rule. Work on a revision has begun, but the administration has said a final rule is not expected until next spring. The Trump-era rule will remain in effect in the meantime.

Contrary to frequent assertions by Trump and others in his administration, Mallory said a more rigorous environmental review will actually speed up completion of major projects, since they will be more likely to withstand a legal challenge by environmental groups or states. Many Trump-era environmental decisions were reversed or delayed by courts after findings they did not undergo sufficient analysis.

Environmental groups hailed the rule change, which they said restores bedrock environmental protections under NEPA, a 1970 law that requires the government to accept public comments and take environmental, economic and health impacts into consideration before approving any major project.

“NEPA plays a critical role in keeping our communities and our environment healthy and safe, and Donald Trump’s attempts to weaken NEPA were clearly nothing more than a handout to corporate polluters,'' said Leslie Fields, the Sierra Club's national director of policy, advocacy and legal affairs.

Environmental groups and African American, Latino and tribal activists had protested the Trump-era rule change, saying it would worsen pollution in areas already reeling from oil refineries, chemical plants and other hazardous sites. The Biden administration has made addressing such environmental justice issues a key priority.

“Communities of color, especially, have relied on NEPA to make sure their voices are heard in decisions that have a profound impact on their health and their well-being,” said Rosalie Winn, a senior attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund, which challenged the Trump-era rule.

The White House action “reestablishes essential NEPA safeguards and ensures they will continue to protect people and communities today and in future generations,''' she said.

Business groups and Republican lawmakers criticized the rule change, saying it would slow down major infrastructure developments.

"Important projects that address critical issues like improving access to public transit, adding more clean energy to the grid and expanding broadband access are languishing due to continued delays and that must change,'' said Chad Whiteman, vice president for environment and regulatory affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman, the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, said the White House action would “weaponize NEPA" by making it harder to navigate and more bureaucratic.

“At a time when we should be coalescing around bipartisan ways to lower gas prices, tame skyrocketing inflation and fix the supply chain crisis, President Biden is unfortunately reinstating archaic NEPA regulations that will only result in delays and red tape and feed activist litigation,'' he said.

Recommended Stories

  • White House restores rule requiring stringent environmental review

    The White House announced on Tuesday that it has finalized regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects like highways and pipelines that would consider their climate impacts and other factors. The White House Council for Environmental Quality has now officially restored key provisions of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations that had been in place before the Trump administration overhauled the rules last year for the first time in decades. The change will require federal agencies to consider the “direct,” “indirect,” and “cumulative” impacts of proposed projects or actions, including a full evaluation of climate change impacts and assessment of the impact of releasing additional pollution in communities that are already choked by polluted air or dirty water.

  • Net zero will be new Brexit for Tories, says Richard Tice

    Net zero will be the new Brexit for the Conservatives, the leader of Reform UK said as he vowed to exploit Tory divisions at May's local elections.

  • Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog Leaving Shelves Bare

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale explorers in the Permian Basin chewed further into their supply of ready-made wells for a 20th straight month, leaving the smallest inventory of low-cost wells in the biggest U.S. oil field in more than half a decade.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting

  • Biden reverses Trump to restore environmental law on highways, bridges, other projects

    The White House restores requirements that agencies scrutinize climate change impacts for infrastructure projects, reversing a Donald Trump order.

  • Patience Is a Virtue as Market Negativity Builds

    The bond market broke down badly last week and equities struggled as the likelihood builds that the Fed will hike interest rates a half-point at its next meeting. There has been some talk about "peak" inflation, but the problem is that the bond market still has not priced in the highest inflation in 40 years. Oil, commodities and precious metals are benefiting from inflation, war and supply chain issues, while technology, semiconductors and financials are struggling with the same issues.

  • Strategist sees S&P 500 at 4,800 by year's end

    STORY: First-quarter reporting season has been shot from the cannon, with 49% of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 80% have beaten street estimates, according to Refinitiv.Analysts currently see, on aggregate, annual S&P 500 earnings growth of 6.4%, per Refinitiv.

  • Gold falls from a 5-week high to its lowest finish in a week as dollar index touches a more than 2-year high

    Gold futures fall on Tuesday, pulling back from the five-week high it settled at a day earlier to its lowest finish in just over a week, as a key U.S. dollar index climbs to a more than two-year high.

  • New IRS Rule Lets Early Retirees Take More Money from Plans

    Substantially equal periodic payments are one way to avoid the 10% early withdrawal penalties from your IRA or 401(k), and fixed annuities can play a valuable role in this early retirement income strategy.

  • This Beloved Regional Grocery Chain Is Opening Up Two New Superstores Soon

    With 258 superstores in six states including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, one regional grocery chain is now one of the largest privately-owned companies in America. And then this year has been looking good for regional supercenter Meijer as it follows a pair of openings in Ohio late in April and another two openings in Michigan and Indiana.The new supercenters in West Branch, Mich., and Fort Wayne, Ind. are slated to open on May 12 and both will be 155,000-square-f

  • In Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine is a political flash point

    During its 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran embraced the protest cry of “neither East nor West,” rejecting both the U.S. and the Soviet Union, then locked in the Cold War. Russia’s war on Ukraine, however, has exposed just how much Tehran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years as the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin on one of his first trips abroad.

  • No arrest for Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, but what’s next for his NFL career?

    Joseph has not been charged, but a Dallas police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire former Obama, Bush bodyguard: report

    Christopher Sanchez protected George W. Bush and Barack Obama before working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • Which Clasiq Mustang Would You Rather Have?

    The Ford Mustang is as American as apple pie.

  • Russia to spend over $32.3 billion to support economy under sanctions

    Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed harsh sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. This year, Russia will be able to channel around 6 trillion roubles on financing budget spending and paying debt after it had suspended the budget rule that used to channel extra revenues from oil and gas exports into state coffers, the Higher School of Economics (HSE) think tank said on Tuesday.

  • Putin decorates troops accused of carrying out Bucha massacre with honorary title: Report

    Putin decorates troops accused of carrying out Bucha massacre with honorary title: Report

  • Kim Kardashian Wishes Sister Kourtney a Happy Birthday with a Series of Twinning Swimsuit Photos

    The mogul celebrated her sister's 43rd birthday with a stylish Instagram tribute

  • Moscow to lose 200,000 jobs as Russian economy reels, mayor says

    Moscow could lose 200,000 jobs even as Russian President Vladimir Putin downplays the impact of sanctions.

  • Russia begins new phase of Ukraine operation - Lavrov

    STORY: "Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning, and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation," Lavrov said in an interview with India Today.Ukrainian officials insisted their troops would withstand the new assault, which they said began overnight with massive Russian artillery and rocket barrages and attempts to advance across almost the entire stretch of the eastern front.

  • Attempt to bar Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress can proceed, judge says

    Federal judge cites ‘whirlpool of colliding constitutional interests’ in allowing 14th-amendment challenge to far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene waves from the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters An attempt to bar the far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress over her support for the January 6 attack can proceed, a federal judge said. Citing “a whirlpool of colliding constitutional intere

  • Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Was ‘Turned Away’ From Dining At A Restaurant Because Of Her Attire

    Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was at the center of a restaurant dress code controversy this week.