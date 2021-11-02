Biden finishes his European trip with his last day at COP26
Tuesday is President Biden’s last day overseas as he wraps up his visit in Scotland for the U.N. global climate summit. He spent his two days there reaffirming America’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has been traveling with the president and joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.