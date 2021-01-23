Biden fires Trump-appointed heads of US government media (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Biden administration has fired the heads of three US-funded international broadcasters that were appointed by Donald Trump.

The acting chief of the US Agency for Global Media dismissed the directors of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, reports say.

Mr Biden had also forced Mr Trump’s pick to run the USAGM to resign with hours of stepping foot in the White House.

The latest changes come just a day after the director of Voice of America and his deputy were removed and the chief of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting stood down, according to NPR.

The now former head of the USAGM, Michael Pack, had been accused by Democrats of trying to turn the networks into pro-Trump propaganda outfits.

All of those fired by the acting CEO of USAGM, Kelu Chao, were only appointed by Mr Pack, who had claimed that its newsrooms were filled with anti-Trump journalists, in December.

It is unclear if the firings of Victoria Coates of MEBN, Stephen Yates of RFA and Ted Lipien of RFE, will be subject to legal challenges, reports NPR.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us: reaffirm the firewall, the highest standards of professionalism, and the sacred editorial independence and journalistic integrity; and ensure the safety and security of our journalists," Ms Chao wrote in a memo to staff before the firings.

