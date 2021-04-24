Biden to give first address to Congress with 'limited attendance' April 28th

Refinery29

If you just realized (with a certain degree of horror) that finding the perfect gift for Mother's Day also involves shopping for your mother-in-law, then you're certainly not alone. The daunting task faced by many a kid-in-law across America requires striking a balance between sweet and appropriate without going overboard (but also without choosing something entirely underwhelming either). We've been there, and after putting together Mother's Day gift guides for everyone from the brand new mom to the mom in need of some major R&R, we consider ourselves qualified enough to help you navigate these choppy shopping waters and land on the perfect present for your SO's mom, too. Ask any married woman out there and she'll probably tell you that the relationship with her mother-in-law is something that grows and evolves with time, like a delicate flower or the latest iPhone technology. Getting her a little something that shows you understand her style and interests (or at least, that you're trying to) can go a long way. The good news is that you can't really go wrong — even if what you pick out isn't exactly suited to her personal taste, it's the effort and gesture that counts. Still, there are a number of definite crowd-pleasers that'll earn you serious points in the in-law arena this year, and we've rounded up a selection of them for your consideration. Whether you and your partner have been married for a while or you're new to the complex territory of being a daughter-in-law, here are a few clever gift ideas that have I love you like a mother-sort-of written all over them. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Joy Of Print Soft Stretch PajamasKeep her cozy and cool with this beautifully printed pajama set.Joy Of Print Soft Stretch Pajamas, $, available at UniqloAmy O Classic Pave Huggie HoopsWhatever her personal style, these understated and delicate, hypoallergenic huggie hoops are guaranteed to please. Amy O Jewelry Classic Pave Huggie Hoops, $, available at Amy OTeva Ember Commute Mid BootsFor the MIL who's rekindled her relationship with mother nature after a year of social distancing, these fashionably functional, all-weather leather boots will definitely come in handy. Teva | Free People Ember Commute Mid Boots, $, available at Free PeopleAeroGarden Harvest Sage Wellness Garden BundleIf she's had her eye on one of those trendy indoor gardens everyone seems to snatching up these days, now is definitely the time to get it. The popular brand AeroGarden is currently offering 20% off sitewide with code MOM2021.AeroGarden Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle, $, available at AeroGardenAnthropologie Iris Rainbow PotFor the mother-in-law who's also a proud plant parent, consider some beautifully handcrafted earthenware to house her seedlings. Anthropologie Iris Rainbow Pot, $, available at AnthropologieGreat Jones Deep Cut PanLet her know how much you appreciate those top-secret family recipes she's let you in on with a sleek new pan from the popular Great Jones cookware brand. This option does the work of both a sauté pan and a skillet for ample culinary possibilities. Great Jones Deep Cut Sauté Pan, $, available at Great JonesThe Bouqs Co. Mixed BouquetBecause you simply can't go wrong with the delivery of a classic flower bouquet to brighten up anyone's day — especially if you've got no choice but to celebrate Mother's Day at a distance this year. The Bouqs Co Love You Forever Bouquet, $, available at The Bouqs CoParks Project National Parks Iconic Enamel MugIf your mother-in-law is passionate about our nation's parks, she'll definitely appreciate a gift that supports the future and conservation of our public lands. Madewell Marketplace Parks Project National Parks Iconic Enamel Mug, $, available at MadewellAnthropologie Olivia SlippersTo really earn points in the in-law game, go for the ultimate treat for her feet. This luxe and fluffy pair of slippers is ideal for lazy Sunday mornings, evenings spent indoors, and everything in between.Casa Clara Olivia Shearling Slippers, $, available at AnthropologieCeleste Starre Forever Loved NecklaceThis little necklace carries a big message that your MIL can cherish forever. Celeste Starre Forever Loved Necklace, $, available at Wolf & BadgerMinted Gilt Agate Personalized StationeryA gift with a personal touch is always a good idea. Kaydi Bishop Gilt Agate Personalized Stationery, $, available at MintedWinc 2-Month SubscriptionFor the woman that appreciates a good glass of wine, introduce her to an assortment of delicious blends to choose from on a monthly basis. Winc 2-Month Subscription, $, available at WincSweet Water Decor Spa Day CandleBring the spa to her with a candle that can transform her living room into the ultimate realm of relaxation. Sweet Water Decor Spa Day Natural Candle, $, available at AmazonSodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water MakerFor the mother-in-law with all the gadgets, introduce a fun new addition to her collection with this sleek sparkling water maker. In addition to always having healthy, delicious drinks on hand, this machine helps to minimize the effects of single-use plastic pollution.SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, $, available at AmazonRothy's Multi Metallic Mary JanesThese Duchess-approved, eco-friendly flats are comfortable, cute, and chic. Rothy's Multi Metallic Mary Jane, $, available at Rothy'sUniqlo Heattech Full-Size BlanketAs if this blanket doesn't already scream snuggle up — it also has moisture-absorbing, bio-warming, and insulating features to retain as much heat as possible, making it a real treat (especially when winter rolls around again).Uniqlo Heattech Full-Size Blanket, $, available at UniqloDrunk Elephant The Littles SetIf both you and Jennifer Anniston love Drunk Elephant, we're pretty sure your mother-in-law will too. Start her off with this kit featuring eight of the brand's bestsellers to mix for AM and PM skincare routines.Drunk Elephant The Littles™, $, available at SephoraCole Haan Trench CoatAn effortlessly stylish MIL will understand the sartorial power of an excellent trench. Cole Haan Woven Button Front Trench Coat, $, available at Nordstrom RackOrdinary Habit Migula Puzzle by Marleigh CulverThis relatively new brand designs artful, beautifully made puzzles to help players reset and reconnect. Ordinary Habit Migula Puzzle by Marleigh Culver, $, available at Ordinary Habitlululemon Perfectly Oversized CrewYour mother-in-law will adore taking it easy in this roomy, perfectly oversized sweatshirt — suitable for all sorts of low-maintenance situations. Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew, $, available at LululemonAkola Anasa DIY Necklace and Bracelet KitFor the woman who was flexing that DIY muscle over the course of life on lockdown, this luxe bead kit will elevate her creativity to new heights. Think hand-rolled Karatasi beads embellished with a gold foil appliqué, an assortment of hand-carved horn charms, baroque pearl charms, and more to work with. Plus, get 25% off sitewide for Mother's Day using the code MAMA25.Akola Anasa DIY Necklace and Bracelet Kit, $, available at AkolaLa Chatelaine Luxury Soap CollectionWhen your gift selection is Oprah-approved, you know you can't go wrong. These plant-based soaps are made in France and packaged in a seasonal gift tin that any recipient would appreciate. La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection, $, available at AmazonGorjana Bali Antique Locket NecklaceDesigned to look and feel like a family heirloom, this locket can hold up to two pictures of those dearest to your mother-in-law. Gorjana Bali Antique Locket Necklace, $, available at GorjanaDavidsTea Feel Good Faves 12 Tea SamplerFor the woman that loves tea and could use a little pick-me-up right now (couldn't we all?), consider this colorful selection of loose leaf teas and infusions designed to help her relax, digest, energize, detox and beautify.DavidsTea Feel Good Faves 12 Tea Sampler, $, available at DavidsTeaPhenomenal Woman Action Campaign T-ShirtA 100% cotton t-shirt with a 100% sincere message to let your mother-in-law know just how admired she really is. You'll also supporting the critical work that's being done for women's rights on the ground by fearless organizations every day.Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign Phenomenal Mother T-Shirt, $, available at Phenomenal Woman Action CampaignPapier Recipe CardsSo she can collect and preserve recipes from the whole family (or keep track of recent lockdown culinary adventures). Hoste by Laura Jackson Recipe Cards, $, available at PapierLovely Earthlings Mother's Day Set of CardsSometimes simply finding the right words to put in a themed greeting card is more than enough for the sentimental recipient. LovelyEarthlings Happy Mother's Day Cards (Set of 5), $, available at EtsyDesmond & Dempsey The Cygnus Swan Eye MaskWho wouldn't appreciate the gift of a good — and chic! — night's sleep?Desmond & Dempsey The Cygnus Swan Print Eye Mask, $, available at Desmond & DempseyPeacesake Candles & Co. White Lavender Room and Linen SprayThis earth-friendly, relaxing room spray will freshen up any space (or even the inside of a face mask!) with the combined — and divine — aroma of lavender, bergamot and eucalyptus, cypress pine and birch. Peacesake Candles & Co. White Lavender Room and Linen Spray, $, available at MadewellVuori Performance JoggerFor the MIL adjusting to WFH, consider a pair of soft and slim joggers with a relaxed fit that are sure to become her go-to garment. Vuori Performance Jogger, $, available at VuoriOribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore ShampooGive her the gift of good hair with this rejuvenating cleanser that reawakens hair to its glossiest, healthiest prime — this is especially relevant for those locks that have lost their luster in quarantine. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo, $, available at NordstromWestman Atelier Lip SuedeFor the mother-in-law that knows her way around the beauty aisle, she'll absolutely appreciate this super-nourishing, super-clean lip color from the covetable Westman Atelier makeup line. Westman Atelier Lip Suede, $, available at goopBaubleBar Ball Huggie HoopsWhatever her personal style, these understated and delicate, hypoallergenic gold-plated huggie hoops are guaranteed to please. BaubleBar Ball Huggie Hoops, $, available at BaubleBarWineSociety 3-Pack Signature Premium Wine For the woman that appreciates a good glass of wine, introduce her to an assortment of canned blends and she may never go back to the old cork and bottle. Winesociety 3-Pack Signature Premium Wine, $, available at WinesocietyI And Love And You Fanny PackCelebrate the mother-in-laws out there that' are also proud pet parents with the ultimate dog walking accessory. In addition to receiving this cute storage spot for snacks and pet knick-knacks, your mother-in-law will get a sweet greeting card made by Neighborly. I and love and you The Fanny Pack, $, available at I and love and youMonastery Lapiz Matte Body OilConsidering this is your mother-in-law we're talking about, you can go a bit over the top this year with an extravagant body oil she's guaranteed to love. Monastery Lapiz Matte Body Oil, $, available at MonasteryTkees Ines Shearling SlipperTo really earn points in the in-law arena, for the ultimate treat on her feet. These ultra-luxe slippers can be worn inside or outside — ideal for life on lockdown. TKEES Ines Shearling Slipper, $, available at TkeesHästens Pure White Collection - SheetsFor Scandinavian simplicity at its best (and by "best" we mean "most luxurious"), Hästens Pure White sheets are made from the finest linens to ensure your mother-in-law enjoys sweet dreams and deep sleep. Hästens Hästens Pure White Collection - Sheets, $, available at Boston Luxury Beds