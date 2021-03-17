Biden’s first formal press conference set for next week

Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
·1 min read
Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference as president next week, the White House said Tuesday, capping off a long dry spell that attracted criticism from his political opponents.

Biden, who has taken questions dozens of times after speeches and other events since his inauguration, will hold the formal back-and-forth with reporters on Thursday, March 25, his 64th day in office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Former President Donald Trump held his first formal press conference on his 27th day in office, while Barack Obama held his on the 20th day of his presidency. Most other presidents in modern history have held theirs within a similar time frame, prompting conservative critics to pounce on Biden’s delay and question whether it had to do with his reputation for occasional verbal gaffes.

White House officials have pushed back against the criticism by noting that Biden has fielded plenty of questions from reporters since taking office, just not in a formal press conference setting.

Unlike Biden, Trump relished any opportunity to engage in combative back-and-forths with reporters, generating daily headlines and outrage on social media.

The Biden White House has returned to a more traditional media strategy of reserving events and speeches for legislative accomplishments and policy announcements.

    North Korea might begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles "in the near future," the head of the U.S. military's Northern Command said on Tuesday, a move that would sharply increase tensions between Pyongyang and Washington. The warning by Air Force General Glen VanHerck appeared based on North Korea's October unveiling at a parade of what would be its largest ICBM yet, and not specific intelligence about an imminent launch. Still, VanHerck made his remarks a day ahead of a debut trip by President Joe Biden's top diplomat and defense secretary to South Korea and underscores U.S. concerns that Pyongyang may resume testing of missiles and nuclear weapons after a hiatus of more than three years.

    Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would decide whether to make another run for the White House after congressional elections in November 2022. Trump has said he is committed to helping fellow Republicans try to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 elections, which will be an early referendum on the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden. "I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • The World’s Three Biggest Coal Users Get Ready to Burn Even More

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest consumers of coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, are getting ready to boost usage so much that it’ll almost be as if the pandemic-induced drop in emissions never happened.U.S. power plants are going to consume 16% more coal this year than in 2020, and then another 3% in 2022, the Energy Information Administration said last week. China and India, which together account for almost two-thirds of demand, have no plans to cut back in the near term.This means higher emissions, a setback for climate action ahead of international talks this year intended to raise the level of ambition from commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gases. In the U.S., the gains may undermine President Joe Biden’s push to reestablish America as an environmental leader and raise pressure on him to quickly implement his climate agenda.“We’re going to see a really marked increase in emissions,” with coal consumption at U.S. power plants returning almost to 2019 levels, said Amanda Levin, policy analyst at the New York-based National Resources Defense Council. But if Biden implements green-energy policies as expected, “we could actually see changes pretty quickly.”The U.S. increase stems from higher natural gas prices and the recovery from the pandemic. For China and India, it’s a reflection of rising electricity demand that’s keeping coal as the dominant source of power generation even as they add vast amounts of solar and wind capacity.While Biden’s Covid stimulus didn’t focus on green energy, a pending infrastructure bill is expected to include plans to fulfill his campaign pledges on climate change, making the U.S. best poised to salvage progress in reducing global emissions. Biden has said the U.S will target carbon neutrality by 2050, and is convening an April meeting that’s expected to include China and India.China’s President Xi Jinping surprised the world with his promise last year to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. India has yet to make any similar commitment.In China’s latest five-year plan announced March 5, Premier Li Keqiang didn’t set a hard target for emissions reduction, and said coal would remain a key component of the electricity strategy. More detailed energy plans to be published later in the year could include specific steps on curbing fossil fuel consumption.While Beijing has reduced coal’s share in the nation’s energy mix in recent years, total power consumption has risen, so its usage has also climbed. Complicating the picture is that China also has the world’s biggest fleet of coal-fired power plants, and more than half of them are less than 10 years old. Because they can run for several more decades, it’ll be tough to shift to alternatives.“All of that installed capacity doesn’t go away overnight,” said Dennis Wamsted, an analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.Though a recovery in energy-intensive sectors like construction and metal production is currently boosting short-term coal demand, consumption will fall in the years ahead as China acts on climate promises, said Tang Daqian, an associate director at Fitch Bohua.India too is a very long way from a clean grid, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this month he’s ahead of schedule for meeting the initial carbon-reduction pledges under the Paris Agreement, reducing emissions intensity 33% to 35% from 2005 levels by 2030.While the country has implemented an ambitious rollout of solar power, coal continues to account for around 70% of its electricity generation. Consumption at power plants will rise 10% this year, and is set to increase every year through at least 2027, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.In the U.S., coal is rebounding after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed electricity usage and cut demand for the fuel by 19% last year. It’s also the result of gains in natural gas prices, which are up more than 40% from a year ago. When gas gets more expensive, utilities will often start burning more coal to bring down costs, even though it puts out twice the emissions. The EIA expects gas prices to remain high into 2022, pointing to strong demand for coal next year.In the longer term, coal’s prospects are bleaker. While top users’ consumption might be rising in 2021, emerging markets that once seemed like the brightest spot for long-term demand are turning their back on the fuel as financing becomes more difficult and alternatives like gas and renewables are getting more accessible and cheaper. Bangladesh is abandoning almost all of its planned projects and the Philippines last year declared a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants.“The trend is down, down and continuing to go down,” said IEEFA’s Wamsted.But first, the fuel is poised for a revival that’ll lift overall global demand this year after two successive annual declines, according to the International Energy Agency. Its projection for a 2.6% increase in consumption this year reflects expectations for a pickup in every region of the world.Coal India, the world’s largest producer, expects consumption will be boosted as industries including steel, cement and aluminum return to pre-virus levels of output. The company this month approved more than $6 billion in investments in new mines and expansions.“There are climate-change issues about coal, but India’s energy needs won’t allow it to dump the fuel instantly,” said Binay Dayal, the firm’s technical director.(Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has committed $500 million to launch Beyond Carbon, a campaign aimed at closing the remaining coal-powered plants in the U.S. by 2030.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    On Monday, the state Senate approved a proposal to order the state Public Utility Commission (PUC) to reduce electricity costs on power marketers during a February deep freeze. The proposal would reduce charges by about $5.1 billion including $900 million in fee cuts already approved by the PUC. Power costs soared to $47 billion, pushing three Texas electricity companies into bankruptcy and sparking a battle between lawmakers and the PUC over the handling of the crisis.

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday issued an executive order to restore voting and other civil rights to former felons upon completion of their sentence, a change that will immediately apply to more than 69,000 formerly incarcerated Virginians. The Democratic governor’s order, which comes just months ahead of the state’s gubernatorial and state legislative elections, makes Virginians convicted of felonies eligible to vote immediately upon release from prison, including individuals who remain on probation or parole. The action reverses the state’s previous law, which permanently stripped anyone convicted of a felony in the state of their right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary or carry a firearm. “Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity,” Northam said in a statement announcing the order. “We are a Commonwealth that believes in moving forward, not being tied down by the mistakes of our past,” the governor added. “If we want people to return to our communities and participate in society, we must welcome them back fully—and this policy does just that.” Nationwide roughly 5.2 million Americans have lost the right to vote because of a felony conviction, according to The Sentencing Project. Black Americans are impacted by felony disenfranchisement laws at nearly four times the rate of non-black Americans, the group says. The order follows a constitutional amendment approved by the state’s 2021 General Assembly session that worked to restore voting and civil rights to formerly incarcerated felons. The website of the Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth was updated to reflect that the changes had taken effect immediately and that former felons looking to restore their firearm rights should contact their local circuit court. “Restoring the rights of Virginians who have served their time makes it easier for these men and women to move forward with their lives,” Secretary Kelly Thomasson said in a statement. “I am proud of Governor Northam’s initiative to welcome these individuals back into society,” she added. “All Virginians deserve to have their voices heard, and these changes demonstrate the Northam Administration’s continued commitment to second chances, rehabilitation, and restorative justice.” Northam publicly committed himself to addressing racial inequality in 2018 after a picture was found in his medical school yearbook in which two men are depicted wearing racist garb. One man is wearing a Ku Klux Klan uniform while the other is wearing blackface. Northam initially admitted to appearing in blackface but then denied that he appeared in the image, though he admitted to having donned blackface on other occasions in his youth.

    Progressive star Rep. Katie Porter of Orange County rose to prominence on the House Financial Services Committee. She won't be on it this year.

    Former first lady says she hopes they will find ‘clarity, love and resolve’ after Oprah Winfrey interview

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

    One of the world's most popular dating apps will add the paid service later this year.

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile..

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

    The stars swapped their lockdown outfits for glad rags on "music's biggest night".

    A chronology of key events in Libya's history, from the 7th century BC to the present day.

    U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad plans to attend a Thursday conference in Moscow on accelerating the Afghanistan peace process, the State Department said on Monday. The decision by President Joe Biden's administration to send Khalilzad to Moscow signals that the United States and Russia, which both favor the creation of an interim government, may cooperate on ending the strife in Afghanistan despite their deep disagreements on other issues.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was still much too early to announce a motive, but the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community.Details about the suspect that began to trickle out offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP The wave of violence began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. One other person was injured in the shooting, a spokesman for the sheriff said.About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second.“While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.”Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.” Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that”s where we are going to go.”President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area.Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”—with reporting by Rachel OldingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday backed reforming, rather than scrapping, the filibuster after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that ending the long-standing Senate procedure that can block partisan legislation would bring the Democratic president's agenda to a standstill. Top Democrats, including the two highest-ranking party members in the Senate, have stepped up rhetoric in recent days about the future of the filibuster, which requires support from 60 of the chamber's 100 members to pass most legislation -- effectively giving power to the minority party in a closely-divided chamber. The parliamentary custom has long been seen as a mechanism requiring bipartisan consensus that distinguishes the Senate from the House of Representatives, where only a simple majority is needed to pass legislation.

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sacSen. Sheldon Whitehouse says FBI's Brett Kavanaugh investigation may have been 'fake'

    Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. The attacks began around 5 p.m., when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.