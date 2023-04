Associated Press

President Joe Biden was winding up for a speech at a Minnesota clean energy facility when he spotted a lawmaker in the crowd whom he wanted to recognize. “I want to thank you for being here,” Biden said, gesturing toward Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during his recent visit. For Omar, the quick flash of praise from Biden — who was neither her first nor second choice to be the party's 2020 White House nominee — was more than just a courtesy shout-out during a presidential visit to her suburban Minneapolis district.