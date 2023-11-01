Biden and first lady to visit Maine on Friday to mourn shooting victims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel on Friday to Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people were shot and killed at a bar and bowling alley last week, the White House said on Wednesday.

Robert R. Card, 40, a U.S. Army reservist, sprayed the bowling alley and bar with gunfire in the rural Maine town. He took his own life inside a cargo trailer parked on the lot of a recycling plant where he once worked.

"The President and First Lady will pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members, as well as meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response," the White House said.

