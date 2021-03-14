Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Lisa
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock / KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock
KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock / KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock

In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and Trump’s Republican party controlled both chambers of Congress. As a housewarming gift, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell handed the newly minted president a pilfered Supreme Court vacancy to fill.

Find Out: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

By contrast, during his first month in office, President Joe Biden led the nation in mourning a half-million COVID-19 deaths. He conducted the vigil in a newly militarized Washington, D.C., which was still cordoned off with concertina wire after an insurrectionist mob of the outgoing president’s supporters graduated from protesters to domestic terrorists on Jan. 6.

Did You Know: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

In short, a lot can happen in a month — especially if you’re the president. Here’s how the first 30 days panned out for Biden compared to the same period of time in 2016 for his predecessor Trump.

Last updated: March 1, 2021

&quot;The United States Capitol in Washington DC, USA.
"The United States Capitol in Washington DC, USA.

Executive Orders Signed

  • Donald J. Trump: 12

  • Joseph R. Biden: 31

In the News: How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments

Read: How President Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Could Affect You

DOW-JONES
DOW-JONES

Dow Jones Composite Closing on First Day of Presidency

  • Donald J. Trump: $19,827.25

  • Joseph R. Biden: $31,188.38

See: All the Ways the Biden Family Has Made Money Over the Past 20 Years

Moscow, Russia - August 09, 2013: Man using Bloomberg app on iPad at lunch time.
Moscow, Russia - August 09, 2013: Man using Bloomberg app on iPad at lunch time.

Dow Jones Composite Closing a Month Into Presidency

  • Donald J. Trump: $20,624.05

  • Joseph R. Biden: $31,494.32

Find Out: The Top Stocks To Invest In With a Democrat in the White House

DOW JONES
DOW JONES

Percent Change in Dow Jones Composite

  • Donald J. Trump: 4.02%

  • Joseph R. Biden: 0.98%

More: Is Now the Time To Buy These Popular Stocks?

NEW YORK, NY -4 SEPTEMBER 2016- The Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York is home to 2016 Republican nominee Donald Trump.
NEW YORK, NY -4 SEPTEMBER 2016- The Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York is home to 2016 Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Approval Rating at Start of Term

  • Donald J. Trump: 44.30%

  • Joseph R. Biden: 55.50%

Read: Political Figures Who Made Major Career Changes

Disapproval Rating at Start of Term

  • Donald J. Trump: 44.20%

  • Joseph R. Biden: 36%

See: Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like at the End of 2021

Fragment of the inside of dome of the Capitol Building in Washington DC.
Fragment of the inside of dome of the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

Net Approval/Disapproval at Start of Term

  • Donald J. Trump: .10 approve

  • Joseph R. Biden: 19.5 approve

Find Out: All About the Federal Budget and Its Role in Your Life

Peoria,AZ - May 25 2020: Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Peoria,AZ - May 25 2020: Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Approval Rating a Month Later

  • Donald J. Trump: 44.60%

  • Joseph R. Biden: 54.40%

More: Biden’s Free College Proposal Could Add $160 Billion to Economy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10338009d)President Donald Trump smiles during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Jul 2019.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10338009d)President Donald Trump smiles during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Jul 2019.

Change in Approval Rating After a Month

  • Donald J. Trump: 0.30%

  • Joseph R. Biden: -1.10%

More: Biden Wants To Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

American Flags flying in a small town square.
American Flags flying in a small town square.

Disapproval Rating a Month Later

  • Donald J. Trump: 50.40%

  • Joseph R. Biden: 39.40%

Read: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

Government Shutdown federal employee interview.
Government Shutdown federal employee interview.

Change in Disapproval Rating After a Month

  • Donald J. Trump: 6.20%

  • Joseph R. Biden: 3.40%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

Recommended Stories

  • 70 Adorable DIY Easter Decorations to Help Bring In Spring

    We bet this is what the Easter Bunny's house looks like. From Woman's Day

  • USDA conservation program seen as way to help battle climate change

    Incentives are seen as critical to increasing participation in a program that could help the Biden administration reach climate goals.

  • The Royals Wouldn't Let Meghan and Her Mom Go Out For Coffee

    Royal editor Omid Scobie reported the incident.

  • Severe winter storms expected on the West Coast

    Winter is ending with ferocity as many states on the West Coast are expected to be hard hit with historic levels of snowfall. In Texas, the storms have spawned tornadoes with powerful winds. Jeff Berardelli has more.

  • Aldi's New Spring Wreaths Are Must-Have Door Decor

    Spring has (almost) sprung, and we’re already making space for some new spring decor. And the store we’re hitting up first? Aldi. That’s right, the Germany-based supermarket chain isn’t only your go-to grocer for great deals and low prices on kitchen and pantry needs. Aldi’s also a fantastic place to pick up seasonal home decor, […]

  • Manhattan prosecutor who is investigating Trump will not seek re-election

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said on Friday he will not seek re-election in November, making it likely that his criminal investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump will be left for his successor. The decision by Vance, 66, not to seek a fourth term raises questions about the potential timing for the probe into Trump, who remains popular among many Republicans and if indicted would be the first former president to face criminal prosecution. That probe has accelerated since Republican Trump lost his bid for a second term to President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

  • Show must return! Protesters occupy French theatres to decry COVID closures

    Dozens of show business workers are occupying theatres in at least nine cities in France to demand President Emmanuel Macron's government reopen cultural venues and end a months-long halt to performances because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris, the sit-in entered its eighth day on Friday as protesters rejected an additional financial support for cultural venues and artists pledged by the government a day earlier. Sleeping bags, inflatable mattresses and donated food are laid out in the 19th-century theatre's ornate hall and velvet-lined balconies, while the 54 protesters share a single shower.

  • EU defends vaccine distribution as nations complain it is uneven

    The European Commission on Saturday defended its policy of distributing COVID-19 vaccines evenly in the bloc after Austria and five other member states complained that doses were not allocated equally. The Commission responded that doses have been distributed in proportion with the population of each country and taking into account epidemiological data, adding that was up to member state governments to decide how to share them. A flexible policy agreed by EU governments meant countries facing a more acute phase of the epidemic could access more doses, if some governments opted for not taking up their pro rata allocation, the EU executive said in a statement.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lazers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry are increasingly pouring money into startups for the thrill of investing and a chance to break down barriers for people of color

    In the last two months alone, a broad range of startups have gotten funding from NBA all-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Trump was supposed to be a political Godzilla in exile. Instead, he’s adrift.

    Even allies say the president is lacking an apparatus and direction as he sorts out just what he wants to do in his post-presidency.

  • Lukashenko says Belarus may submit new Eurovision entry after backlash

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Belarus may submit a new entry to this year's Eurovision Song Contest after the previous one, by a band known for mocking anti-government protests, was rejected as too political. Featuring lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", the entry had sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition. Eurovision's organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, on Thursday threatened Belarus with disqualification if it did not submit a modified version of the entry or submit a new song.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • Sharon Osbourne says 'CBS blindsided me' with heated Piers Morgan discussion on 'The Talk'

    "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of “The Talk” are currently under internal review,” the network said.

  • Trump's Washington hotel echoes to silence of missing Maga crowd

    Once the hub of Trump World in the US capital, with the former president gone it is in danger of becoming a white elephant The Trump International Hotel: ‘ I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there,’ said one local author and journalist. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Once it was like a second White House for the Maga crowd. Now it is in danger of becoming a white elephant. Clobbered first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by its owner’s election defeat, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is reeling from a huge loss of income and prestige. For critics of the former US president, it is welcome proof of how quickly the city is moving on without him. “It used to be the hub of Trump World but I can’t imagine who goes there now,” said Sally Quinn, a local author and journalist. “We don’t even have tourists yet in Washington. I can’t imagine most people staying there when they come. I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there.” The hotel opened amid protests in the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the White House and US Capitol building, in September 2016 as Trump campaigned for the presidency. For four years its opulent lobby thronged with diplomats, lobbyists and Trump family members. It was one of the few places in the US capital where “Make America great again” hats were bountiful. But one recent afternoon it seemed more reminiscent of the haunted hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s film The Shining. Steel barriers surrounded the magnificent facade with its five US flags and statue of first postmaster general Benjamin Franklin. A black-coated porter explained that, due to coronavirus restrictions, only people invited by guests are allowed in. When the Guardian called the front desk, a man who identified himself as the manager said, “I’d rather not comment. Thank you for your call,” then hung up. Danish Rozario, left, wheels a guest’s baggage down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Trump Hotel in Washington on 15 January 2021. Joe Biden’s inauguration five days later marked an ominous moment for the hotel’s fortunes. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The hotel in Washington made just $15.1m in revenue last year, a drop of more than 60% from the year before. Then came Trump’s election loss and impeachment for inciting a deadly insurrection a short distance away at the US Capitol on 6 January, inflicting huge reputational damage. On 20 January, Trump boarded the Marine One helicopter to start a new post-presidential life at his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, depriving the hotel of one of its biggest draws. A week later, the New York Times reported that the lobby was largely vacant and the waiters and staff members outnumbered the customers. There was little mourning in Washington itself, where Joe Biden secured 92% of the vote compared with Trump’s 5%. Beyond official duties, the 45th president was rarely seen around the city, hardly ever visiting museums or theatres and only ever dining out at the Trump hotel itself. Last month the Washingtonian reported that table 72 in a round booth at the hotel’s steakhouse was perpetually reserved for the president in case he decided to visit on the spur of the moment. The magazine also said it obtained a “Standard Operating Procedure” document for staff to follow whenever Trump arrived. “As soon as Trump was seated, the server had to ‘discreetly present’ a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. (This applied long before Covid, mind you.),” it reported. “Next, cue dialogue: ‘Good (time of day) Mr President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?’ the server was instructed to recite. “A polished tray with chilled bottles and highball glasses was already prepared for either response. Directions for pouring the soda were detailed in a process no fewer than seven steps long – and illustrated with four photo exhibits. The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, ‘never beforehand’. Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, walks into the atrium of his new hotel on 16 September 2016, with his future national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters “The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the President’s right-hand side. ‘Repeat until POTUS departs.’” Trump always ate the same meal: shrimp cocktail, well-done steak and fries, sometimes with apple pie or chocolate cake for dessert, according to the Washingtonian. “The manual instructed the server to open mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of Trump, taking care to ensure he could hear the seal make the ‘pop’ sound.” A tray of crisps, chocolates, granola bars, Tic Tacs, gummy bears, Oreos, chocolate-covered raisins and other snacks had to be on hand. The magazine added that Trump once demanded to know why his dining companion received a bigger steak than he did, while first lady Melania Trump once sent back a Dover sole because it was dressed with parsley and chives. The hotel and its steakhouse witnessed a cavalcade of Maga stars from the lawyer Rudy Giuliani to the White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, from the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz to the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell. The former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, the British actor Louise Linton, even lived there for a time. Members of the Trump family also figured prominently, a draw for fans seeking selfies, and guests could indulge at “The Spa by Ivanka Trump”, including a “Himalayan salt chamber” and “fitness center with the latest Technogym equipment” – but temporarily closed due to Covid-19. The bar was a place to sit and watch multiple TV screens showing sport or Fox News. It was, in effect, a Trump embassy in this otherwise liberal city. Quinn observed: “He never went anywhere except the Trump hotel and most of his people didn’t so it was just like an occupying army. You didn’t see them and everybody sort of went on about their lives but there was this awful dark cloud over our heads.” In 2019, Trump reportedly tried to sell the hotel for about $500m, but those plans are now said to be on hold. The hotel is nine stories tall and has 263 rooms. A casual look at its website shows rooms available from $476 a night, suites from $1,122 a night and signature suites from $1,316 a night. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey was one of many foreign leaders who found it politic to put money in Trump’s pocket by staying at his hotel. Photograph: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Kevin Chaffee, senior editor of Washington Life magazine, said: “The Trump hotel has been struggling for quite a while and, without him being there, people don’t need to curry favour by staying there. Some embassies had their events there and they don’t need to do that now.” He added: “The bar was like the White House mess but those people no longer have any reason to meet and try to find out what’s happening on the scene because the man is gone. So it must be like a ghost town.” The Trumps left few other traces in Washington. The former president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, have vacated a mansion they rented in the neighbourhood of Kalorama while working as senior advisers at the White House. The couple have since moved to a luxury condominium in Miami, Florida. Their old house is listed by estate agents as still available to rent for $18,000 a month. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spans 5,016 square feet and is a stone’s throw from Barack and Michelle Obama’s home. Jack Shrestha, owner of the Kalorama Guest House, which is a mile away, said: “The residents in my neighbourhood where I live is over 90% Democrats so they’re happy Trump is gone. But I’m a business owner. I don’t take sides. For me, it doesn’t even matter. “Ivanka’s son went to school where my daughter went to school, a Jewish school up in Cleveland Park. So I used to see her drop off the kid out there. We didn’t say much because they had told us not to talk to her and take pictures or anything like that.” Washington is dotted with memorials, monuments and statues of former presidents. Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are already making themselves visible. For now, however, Trump’s hotel ensures that his name remains spelled out in gold letters on Pennsylvania Avenue, arguably America’s most famous street. Quinn commented: “I suspect that whoever does buy it will take down all the gilt and all of the trimmings and turn it into something else that’s very un-Trump-like.”

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."