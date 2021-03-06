Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock / KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock

In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and Trump’s Republican party controlled both chambers of Congress. As a housewarming gift, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell handed the newly minted president a pilfered Supreme Court vacancy to fill.

By contrast, during his first month in office, President Joe Biden led the nation in mourning a half-million COVID-19 deaths. He conducted the vigil in a newly militarized Washington, D.C., which was still cordoned off with concertina wire after an insurrectionist mob of the outgoing president’s supporters graduated from protesters to domestic terrorists on Jan. 6.

In short, a lot can happen in a month — especially if you’re the president. Here’s how the first 30 days panned out for Biden compared to the same period of time in 2016 for his predecessor Trump.

Last updated: March 1, 2021

"The United States Capitol in Washington DC, USA.

Executive Orders Signed

Donald J. Trump: 12

Joseph R. Biden: 31

DOW-JONES

Dow Jones Composite Closing on First Day of Presidency

Donald J. Trump: $19,827.25

Joseph R. Biden: $31,188.38

Moscow, Russia - August 09, 2013: Man using Bloomberg app on iPad at lunch time.

Dow Jones Composite Closing a Month Into Presidency

Donald J. Trump: $20,624.05

Joseph R. Biden: $31,494.32

DOW JONES

Percent Change in Dow Jones Composite

Donald J. Trump: 4.02%

Joseph R. Biden: 0.98%

NEW YORK, NY -4 SEPTEMBER 2016- The Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York is home to 2016 Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Approval Rating at Start of Term

Donald J. Trump: 44.30%

Joseph R. Biden: 55.50%

Disapproval Rating at Start of Term

Donald J. Trump: 44.20%

Joseph R. Biden: 36%

Fragment of the inside of dome of the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

Net Approval/Disapproval at Start of Term

Donald J. Trump: .10 approve

Joseph R. Biden: 19.5 approve

Peoria,AZ - May 25 2020: Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Approval Rating a Month Later

Donald J. Trump: 44.60%

Joseph R. Biden: 54.40%

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10338009d)President Donald Trump smiles during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Jul 2019.

Change in Approval Rating After a Month

Donald J. Trump: 0.30%

Joseph R. Biden: -1.10%

American Flags flying in a small town square.

Disapproval Rating a Month Later

Donald J. Trump: 50.40%

Joseph R. Biden: 39.40%

Government Shutdown federal employee interview.

Change in Disapproval Rating After a Month

Donald J. Trump: 6.20%

Joseph R. Biden: 3.40%

