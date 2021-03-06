Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know
In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and Trump’s Republican party controlled both chambers of Congress. As a housewarming gift, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell handed the newly minted president a pilfered Supreme Court vacancy to fill.
By contrast, during his first month in office, President Joe Biden led the nation in mourning a half-million COVID-19 deaths. He conducted the vigil in a newly militarized Washington, D.C., which was still cordoned off with concertina wire after an insurrectionist mob of the outgoing president’s supporters graduated from protesters to domestic terrorists on Jan. 6.
In short, a lot can happen in a month — especially if you’re the president. Here’s how the first 30 days panned out for Biden compared to the same period of time in 2016 for his predecessor Trump.
Last updated: March 1, 2021
Executive Orders Signed
Donald J. Trump: 12
Joseph R. Biden: 31
Dow Jones Composite Closing on First Day of Presidency
Donald J. Trump: $19,827.25
Joseph R. Biden: $31,188.38
Dow Jones Composite Closing a Month Into Presidency
Donald J. Trump: $20,624.05
Joseph R. Biden: $31,494.32
Percent Change in Dow Jones Composite
Donald J. Trump: 4.02%
Joseph R. Biden: 0.98%
Approval Rating at Start of Term
Donald J. Trump: 44.30%
Joseph R. Biden: 55.50%
Disapproval Rating at Start of Term
Donald J. Trump: 44.20%
Joseph R. Biden: 36%
Net Approval/Disapproval at Start of Term
Donald J. Trump: .10 approve
Joseph R. Biden: 19.5 approve
Approval Rating a Month Later
Donald J. Trump: 44.60%
Joseph R. Biden: 54.40%
Change in Approval Rating After a Month
Donald J. Trump: 0.30%
Joseph R. Biden: -1.10%
Disapproval Rating a Month Later
Donald J. Trump: 50.40%
Joseph R. Biden: 39.40%
Change in Disapproval Rating After a Month
Donald J. Trump: 6.20%
Joseph R. Biden: 3.40%
