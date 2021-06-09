Biden’s first overseas trip aims to ‘rally the world's democracies’

‘RALLY THE WORLD'S DEMOCRACIES’: President Joe Biden departs this morning on the first overseas trip of his term, which begins with a meeting of G-7 ministers in Cornwall, includes a NATO summit in Brussels, and ends with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

“The trip at its core will advance the fundamental thrust of Joe Biden's foreign policy: to rally the world's democracies to tackle the great challenges of our time,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan. “We believe that President Biden goes on this trip from a position of strength — dramatic progress against the pandemic at home, strong projected growth that will help power the global economic recovery as well, renewed American power and purpose, and a rock-solid foundation of alliances.”

“In this moment of global uncertainty, as the world still grapples with a once-in-a-century pandemic, this trip is about realizing America’s renewed commitment to our allies and partners, and demonstrating the capacity of democracies to both meet the challenges and deter the threats of this new age,” Biden wrote in a weekend op-ed. “This is a defining question of our time: Can democracies come together to deliver real results for our people in a rapidly changing world? Will the democratic alliances and institutions that shaped so much of the last century prove their capacity against modern-day threats and adversaries? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it.”

THREE THINGS TO WATCH ON BIDEN'S FIRST FOREIGN TRIP: PUTIN IS MAIN EVENT OF PACKED CARD

BOLTON: BIDEN-PUTIN SUMMIT ‘PREMATURE’: Former national security adviser John Bolton predicts little of substance will come from Biden’s sitdown with Putin in Geneva, and in an interview on MSNBC, Bolton suggested the meeting was premature.

“I don't think Biden fully understands what his objectives with Russia are or how to achieve them,” he told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “Having a meeting where you just go down a list and check off, ‘OK, we raised Russian election hacking, we raised Russian interference in the Donbass in Ukraine,’ I don't think accomplishes much.”

Story continues

Bolton says Putin has a well-rehearsed script to push back against U.S. complaints, whether the SolarWinds hack or the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline. “He said it directly to me. ‘Look, the Russian state didn't do this. Maybe there were actors on Russian territory. Let us know who they are, and we will take care of them.’ It's a way of dodging. It's a kind of plausible deniability,” Bolton said. “What Biden needs to tell him is, we don't believe any of that. We think you're responsible for all of it. We will hold you accountable. And we will take offensive actions to prove to you that you cannot do this to us without finding yourself imposed with even heavier costs.”

HAVANA SYNDROME: At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing yesterday, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken about whether Biden would confront Putin about the so-called Havana Syndrome, a series of suspected directed energy attacks that have targeted U.S. diplomats and produced debilitating symptoms, including headaches and dizziness.

“Will he raise the issue of directed energy attacks against American personnel since Russia is one of the countries that is suspected of wielding this weapon?” Collins asked.

“Here's the hard reality right now,” Blinken replied. “We do not know what caused these — these incidents. We do not know who, if anyone, is actually responsible, state actor, individuals,” Blinken said. “So, certainly, if we have concerns, suspicions, beliefs that any state actor, Russia or otherwise, was involved, engaged in this, you can be sure that we will take it to them. But right now, we simply do not know.”

Blinken said Biden has ordered an “intensive effort” to get to the bottom of what happened.

US INTELLIGENCE GRAPPLES WITH NERVOUS SYSTEM ATTACKS AMID HEAVY RUSSIA SUSPICIONS

HAPPENING TODAY: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivers remarks at the 10th Annual LGBT Pride Month Celebration in the Pentagon Auditorium. The event at 9:30 a.m. will be livestreamed on Defense.gov.

COUNTERING CHINA: On a bipartisan 68-32 vote, the Senate voted yesterday to authorize spending $250 billion in scientific research and development to bolster competitiveness against China.

The bill, which began as the modest 160 page, $100 billion Endless Frontier Act, morphed into a more comprehensive quarter trillion dollar bill that runs 2,400 pages and won support from 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Still, not everyone was happy with the bill that now goes to the House. In a statement, Sen. Jim Inhofe, ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee, complained the bill was “incomplete” without adequate defense funding.

“Choosing between technology and military priorities when it comes to competition with China is a false choice,” Inhofe said. “The strongest signal we can send to deter China is by competing on all levels: in technological innovation, in domestic manufacturing, and in providing resources to our military to create the strongest military deterrent possible.”

Self-declared China hawk Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the bill because he said it cuts tariffs on China and fails to put American workers first or crack down on multibillion-dollar corporations that are heavily invested in China.

“For decades, U.S. policy makers have watched as millions of American jobs were shipped overseas, corporate America sold out to the Chinese Communist Party, and our industrial economy was replaced by slave labor in Xinjiang,” Hawley said in a statement. “We must correct the failed Washington consensus that has allowed Beijing to thrive at the expense of working Americans.”

KILLING THE NUCLEAR SLCM: Following a report that acting Navy Secretary Thomas Harker has proposed defunding the nuclear sea-launched cruise missile program, the ranking Republicans on the House and Senate Armed Services committee are expressing “deep concern.”

“Reports that an Acting Secretary of the Navy would cancel a new Nuclear Sea Launched Cruise Missile after submission of the FY22 budget, and before a Nuclear Posture Review has been started — much less completed — is bewildering and short-sighted,” said Rep. Mike Rogers and Sen. Jim Inhofe in a joint statement. “The Biden administration has decided to project weakness ahead of a summit with Vladimir Putin — another gift to our adversaries. We have serious questions for senior Pentagon leaders on this reported decision and how it was reached.”

In Harker’s memo obtained by USNI News, he calls on the Navy to choose one of the three programs to initially pursue in earnest in the 2023 budget cycle, funding either a new next-generation fighter, destroyer, or submarine.

“The Navy cannot afford to simultaneously develop the next generation of air, surface, and subsurface platforms and must prioritize these programs balancing the cost of developing next-generation capabilities against maintaining current capabilities,” the memo reads.

POSTER CHILD FOR FLAWED ACQUISITION: At yesterday’s House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, ranking member Rep. Rob Wittman launched into a scathing critique of the Air Force’s troubled KC-46A tanker program.

The plane, made by Boeing, is years overdue, billions over budget, and still not performing as advertised. A report Monday by Bloomberg detailed how Air Force officials believe Boeing overcharged Japan for spare parts for the plane by a whopping 1,500%

“Boeing has reported to have lost over $5 billion to date on this seemingly simple 767 conversion effort and is late in delivering a myriad of aircraft, in some cases dating back to aircraft ordered over five years ago. The Air Force has reported that it does not anticipate having a fully functional tanker until 2024,” said Wittman. “To date, the KC-46A has problems holding the fuel it has, delivering fuel it provides, and in some cases, has the potential to severely damage receiving aircraft. It even has problems being able to hold the sewage from onboard passengers.”

“I think that the root cause of this increasingly troubled aircraft is a bad contract, and I further believe that Boeing has little incentive to correct these debilitating deficiencies,” said Wittman, adding that it’s time to “change course.”

“The Air Force could either change the contract incentive structure and actively manage the KC-46A development; or, seek a new path and pursue a non-developmental recompete of the tanker effort,” he said. “Without pursuing one of these paths, at this point, I am confident that we will continue to see poor performance and an increasingly negative impact as tanker capacity is diminished.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The ransom payment. I made the decision to pay, and I made the decision to keep the information about the payment as confidential as possible. It was the hardest decision I made in my 39 years in the energy industry, and I know how critical our pipeline is to the country, and I put the interests of the country first … I believe with all my heart it was the right choice to make, but I want to respect those who see this issue differently.”

Joseph Blount, CEO of Colonial Pipeline, testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee Tuesday.

Washington Examiner Videos

