Biden to make first visit to East Palestine, Ohio, a year after toxic train derailment

President Joe Biden bows his head in a moment of silence for the three American troops killed Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in a drone strike in northeast Jordan, while speaking in South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden is planning his first visit to East Palestine, Ohio, next month to mark the one-year anniversary of a toxic train derailment that raised fears among residents about a health and environmental crisis.

Biden will meet with East Palestine residents affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment and assess the ongoing response, according to a White House official who confirmed the visit on the condition of anonymity. The date of Biden's visit has not been announced.

A train that included five cars carrying vinyl chloride derailed on Feb. 3, 2023, later igniting large flames and plumes of smoke into the air when the railroad vented and burned the chloride to prevent a larger explosion. The wreck forced people out of their homes, and residents continue to worry about the long-term health and economic effects of the derailment.

Biden has faced criticism from Republicans for not visiting East Palestine for the past year. They've accused him of ignoring a town that former President Donald Trump carried by 40 percentage points in the 2020 election.

Trump, the frontrunner to secure the 2024 presidential nomination, visited East Palestine weeks after the wreck. One day later, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to East Palestine.

Trump mocked Biden's upcoming visit on his social media network Truth Social, writing Biden has "finally decided" to go to East Palestine. "I was there when it counted, and his reception won’t be a warm one," Trump said.

The White House has defended the administration's response to the derailment, saying the Environmental Protection Agency deployed a team within hours to assist in the environmental response. The EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up all environmental damage caused by the wreck − including cleaning or disposing contaminated soil and water − and to reimburse the federal government's response costs.

Biden has also called on Congress to pass the Bipartisan Railway Safety Act, which would require wayside defect detectors for rail carriers containing hazardous waste.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the derailment happened after crew members became aware of an overheated wheel bearing and tried to stop the train. Norfolk Southern has estimated cleanup and recovery costs near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border will top $1.1 billion.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits with Department of Transportation Investigators at the site of the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb 23, 2023.

Contributing: The Canton Repository

