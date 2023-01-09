Biden flies in to López Obrador's new airport for summit

2
COLLEEN LONG and MARIA VERZA
·6 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of the most important diplomatic decisions by President Joe Biden at the gathering this week of North American leaders might have been his choice of airport.

Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday via Mexico's newest hub, the Felipe Angeles International Airport, a prized project by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The hub was christened last year with much fanfare, though it's more than an hour's drive north of the city center, has few flights and until recently lacked consistent drinking water.

Biden and López Obrador, whose relationship is transactional at best and absent the warmth and camaraderie Biden has with other world leaders, shook hands and walked together down a long red carpet on the tarmac, flanked by soldiers. The two then took the long drive into the city center together.

Along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who arrives on Monday, the trio will spend the next two days discussing migration, climate change, manufacturing, trade, the economy and the potential global clout of a more collaborative North America.

“This gathering will deepen our coordination and advance our shared priorities for North America,” Biden tweeted.

Ahead of the summit, Biden announced a major U.S.-Mexico border policy shift, with Mexico's blessing, that will result in the United States sending 30,000 migrants from four other countries per month back across the border. The U.S. will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations — Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela — for two years and offer the ability to work legally.

On Sunday, Biden’s spent four hours in El Paso, Texas, his first trip to the border as president and the longest he's spent along the U.S-Mexico line. The day was highly controlled and seemed designed to showcase a smooth operation to process migrants entering legally, weed out smuggled contraband and humanely treat those who've entered illegally, creating a counter-narrative to Republicans’ claims of a crisis situation equivalent to an open border.

But it was likely do little to quell critics from both sides, including immigrant advocates who accuse the Democratic president of establishing cruel policies not unlike those of his hard-line predecessor, Donald Trump, a Republican.

Biden encountered no migrants except when his motorcade drove alongside the border and about a dozen lined up on the Ciudad Juárez side in Mexico. His visit did not include time at a Border Patrol station, where migrants who cross illegally are arrested and held before their release.

Elsewhere in El Paso where Biden did not visit, hundreds of migrants gathered outside the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where they've been sleeping outdoors and receiving three meals a day from faith groups and other humanitarian organizations.

The group of migrants had several pregnant women, including 26-year-old Karla Sainz, who's eight months along. She was traveling in a small group that included her 2-year-old son, Joshua. Sainz left her three other children back home in Venezuela with her mother.

“I would ask President Biden to help me with a permission or something so we can work and continue,” she said.

Noengris Garcia, also eight months pregnant, was traveling with her husband, her teenage son and the family dog from the tiny state of Portuguesa, Venezuela, where she operated a food stall.

“We don’t want to be given money or a house,” said Garcia, 39. “We just want to work.”

Asked what he’s learned by seeing the border firsthand and speaking with the officers who work along it, Biden said: “They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them.”

The number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has risen dramatically during Biden's first two years in office. There were more than 2.38 million stops during the year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number topped 2 million. The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take measures that would resemble those of Trump’s administration.

From Texas, Biden headed south to Mexico City. López Obrador will formally welcome Biden at the Palacio Nacional on Monday, the first time since 2014 Mexico has hosted a U.S. president. The two will meet before Trudeau joins them for dinner. Biden and Trudeau will hold talks Tuesday, and then the three will gather for discussions.

For the U.S., the major talking points are migration, drug trafficking and building on Biden’s push on electric vehicles and manufacturing. Mexico is focused on economic integration for North America, supporting the poor in the Americas and regional relationships that put all governments on equal footing. Canada is looking to expand on green initiatives.

While the three nations work together, it's not all rosy. The leaders of Canada and Mexico have voiced concerns over Biden’s “Buy American” plan. And while Biden’s push toward electric vehicles is a boon to both nations because of the tax credits for North American batteries, there’s concern the U.S. allies will be left behind.

Meantime, the U.S. and Canada accuse López Obrador of trying to favor Mexico’s state-owned utility over power plants built by foreign and private investors, something that's forbidden under the three countries’ free trade pact.

Biden's relationship with Trudeau is warmer, but he still hasn't made it to Canada during his presidency, despite White House officials saying for months he planned to head north following a gathering in Los Angeles last fall.

López Obrador skipped that gathering because Biden didn't invite the authoritarian regimes of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. He's also made no secret of his admiration for Trump. And he was one of only three world leaders who didn't recognize Biden’s election victory until after the formal Electoral College vote and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But despite this, they each recognize the other's importance.

“They are both consummate politicians," Andrew Selee, head of the immigration think tank Migration Policy Institute in Washington, said of Biden and López Obrador. “They're looking for what the other person needs, and they're trying to make clear what they need. It's very transactional. There isn't a big vision for the relationship right now.”

For Biden, that meant flying into the new airport, one of four keystone projects López Obrador is racing to finish before his term ends next year, as Mexico doesn't allow reelection. The other projects are an oil refinery, a tourist train in the Yucatan Peninsula and a train linking Gulf coast and Pacific seaports.

The airport was expected to cost $4.1 billion and was built after López Obrador canceled the partly constructed airport created by his predecessor. During construction of Felipe Angeles in 2020, hundreds of mammoth skeletons were uncovered.

___

Associated Press writers Andres Leighton in El Paso, Texas; Anita Snow in Phoenix; Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria kidnappings: Dozens abducted waiting for train in Edo state

    The authorities are searching for the 32 victims who it is believed are being held in a forest.

  • Biden, visiting Mexico, will highlight rising fentanyl deaths and record migrant crossings

    President Joe Biden is meeting with Mexico and Canada as the U.S. faces record levels of migrants and rising fentanyl overdoses.

  • Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

    Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.” Francis made the comments in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy speech the pope delivers at the start of each year outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See. In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican’s opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life.

  • Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

    President Joe Biden has wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. The president walked a muddy stretch of the border and inspected a busy port of entry on Sunday, but he did not appear to meet with migrants during his first trip to the region as president. His visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter saying he has failed to enforce federal law. Later Sunday, Biden arrived in Mexico City for a two-day summit of North American leaders.

  • Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit

    North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico's energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will host his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for talks in Mexico City from Monday through Wednesday, the first summit between the three since late 2021. "A meeting like this is so that we keep moving forward on economic integration," Lopez Obrador said this week.

  • Jeffries on McCarthy: 'We're going to have strong disagreements at times'

    During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) explains his relationship with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

    Electric vehicles (EVs) were all the rage in 2021 and 2022, with companies like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), Nio (NYSE: NIO), and many others hitting the market, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) suddenly becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world. Values for growth stocks fell, and EV stocks came down with them. This might be easier said than done in the EV industry.

  • Stellantis officially reveals its Ram 1500 EV concept truck at CES 2023

    Earlier this year Stellantis announced its Dare Forward 2030 program which aims to have 100 percent of its European and 50 percent of its US sales be of the electric variety by the end of the decade. To accomplish that, the company has already teased EV offerings from both Chrysler and Jeep and on Thursday at its CES Keynote Ram officially introduced its hotly-anticipated EV concept, the Ram 1500 BEV Revolution. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/Engadget&nbsp;&nbsp; Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/engadget Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/engadget Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/engadget Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@engadget&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; The Engadget Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-engadget-podcast/id1142790530?mt=2 More about Engadget Audio: https://www.engadget.com/2019-08-01-engadget-podcasts.html&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Read more: http://www.engadget.com

  • Teacher charged with abuse after BBC Radio 4 investigation

    Fresh accusations emerge in South Africa against former teacher at Boris Johnson's elite prep school.

  • Judd Apatow Loves C-SPAN House Speaker Vote Coverage: ‘Every Smile Gives Me the Willies’

    The comedy mogul said that the GOP representatives blocking Kevin McCarthy reminded him of "evil vampires" during the lengthy voting process.

  • Aid convoy enters Syrian rebel area ahead of key UN vote

    A humanitarian convoy on Sunday delivered urgently needed supplies to Syria's last rebel stronghold, a day before the U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution that would determine whether aid deliveries to the war-stricken territory can continue. Syria’s conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million since it began in March 2011. The convoy of 18 trucks entered the area of Idlib through frontlines held by Syrian government forces.

  • 3 Apple Stock Predictions for 2023

    Even the Magic 8 Ball couldn't have predicted the events of 2022. Let's see if this year will be any different.

  • Kevin McCarthy sworn in as the next House speaker after a week-long race

    The GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker after historic 15 rounds of votes.

  • Hundreds of Tesla owners in China protested after missing out on big price cuts, report says

    Reuters reported that Tesla owners protested at delivery centres and showrooms in China after prices were reduced for the second time in three months.

  • Oak Ridge church joins with network committed to 'LGBTQ+ justice'

    A local church is now affiliated with Reconciling Ministries Network that seeks the inclusion of people of all sexual orientations, gender identities.

  • Cunningham lost SC race for governor by double digits. What could his future hold?

    “Joe is talented and hard working and he’s got a lot to offer,” said state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston. “I hope he won’t write off public service in the future.”

  • Ukrainians honor dead fighter at outdoor funeral in capital

    Ukrainian soldiers, family and mourners gathered in frigid weather in Kyiv on Sunday to pay tribute to a soldier killed fighting against Russian forces in Bakhmut, the strategic city under siege on the eastern front. An open casket, outdoor service was held in Kyiv's Independence Square for Maj. Oleh Yurchenko who was killed in Bakhmut on Jan. 2.

  • Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

    Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which […]

  • Governor Ron Desantis activates National Guard

    Florida Governor Ron Desantis activated the National Guard to help with what he calls an "alarming" surge of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

  • Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

    After years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening Sunday of border crossing points. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most visible signs of China’s easing of border restrictions imposed almost three years ago, with travelers arriving from abroad no longer required to undergo expensive and time-consuming quarantines.